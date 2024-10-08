19 Prime Day deals under $50 — shop sales from YETI, Blink, Roku and more

Prime Big Deal Days are finally here! We've been anticipating the savings extravaganza for weeks now — and so far, the deals definitely don't disappoint. In fact, many price tags on discounted items happen to be under $50.

For example, you can get a Blink Outdoor 4 — which holds a spot on our list of the best home security cameras — for just $39 (was $99). If you're looking to upgrade your to-go cup, YETI Rambler Tumbler is marked down to $30.

From portable chargers and bluetooth speakers to weighted blankets and magic blenders, I've rounded up 19 Prime Day deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out. (Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Amazon deals under $50

Under Armour Tech 2.0 (Men's) T-shirt: was $25 now $10 @ Amazon

The UA Tech 2.0 shirt has reached over 90K in reviews and over 70% of wearers give it 5 stars. It's super breathable, light and fast-drying, using anti-odor technology to keep you feeling fresh.

grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $35 now $13 @ Amazon

Look and feel your best with these cooling and hydrating under eye masks that have over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon. The masks that reduce puffiness, bags and swelling are gentle on sensitive skin, clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy right now. Combining its compact size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

Luna Double Sided Sherpa Weighted Blanket: was $129 now $25 @ Amazon

Luna took the top position in our best weighted blanket guide this year, proving just how highly we rate its blankets. This premium weighted blanket takes cozy comfort one step further, adding two sides of 260 GSM sherpa fleece fabric for the ultimate soft, hugging sensation. While this may sound like a hot sleeper’s nightmare, Luna’s patented airflow channels and breathable filling prevent this blanket from trapping heat, helping you regulate your temperature throughout the night. It's now a whopping 80% off for Prime Day.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 @ Amazon

Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

YETI Rambler 30 oz: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon

Whether you like your morning coffee piping hot or iced cold, this large insulated tumbler will ensure your drink stays at the temperature you like. It's also cupholder-friendly and dishwasher safe. The double-wall vacuum-insulated mug is great for taking your cold or hot drinks on the go.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes, fitness gurus or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon

This orthopedic dog bed is designed to give your pet a deep, dreamy sleep and provide the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support. It comes in several sizes for all kinds of pups and dozens of fun colors.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Bedsure Comforter Set (King): was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round. It's available in dozens of different colors and is machine washable. I actually own this comforter and I can attest that it will have you feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just a extremely affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set that also includes two matching pillow shams.

Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44 now $35 @ Amazon

Want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping? Get ahead of the rush with this solid discount on this year's Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, which comes with adorably tiny versions of the franchise's many spaceships and a series of minifigs, including Luke and Leia sporting their best Christmas sweaters!

Carhartt Women's Rugged Twill Flannel: was $55 now from $37 @ Amazon

Custom built for hard working women, this flannel features a relaxed fit that was made to move, thanks to its rugged flex stretch technology. It also features two chest pockets with button closure and a pen stall.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

Amazon Echo Spot 2024: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The perfect desk or nightstand companion, the tiny Echo Spot features a clear screen for information like the time, appointments, the weather, and more. Of course, it features Amazon's Alexa smarts, and its surprisingly small frame pumps out some impressive audio.