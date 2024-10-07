I've tested all Ninja products on sale ahead of Prime Day — here's the 5 you should actually buy
I've been reviewing Ninja gadgets for years, and while this brand goes from strength to strength with its kitchen innovations, it's an undeniably expensive option compared to a lot of the brands you'll typically find on Amazon. That's why I recommend waiting for sales events like Amazon Prime Day to pick up a great Ninja deal.
Once the big day is here though, it's time to decide which new appliance will be taking up residence in your kitchen. And as someone who's tested (almost) everything Ninja has ever made, I can make that decision a lot easier for you. While the brand offers some of the best blenders and top coffee makers on the market, the huge range of products on offer can be a little overwhelming. I've tried each and every one of the 5 Ninja Prime Day deals below, and they all get my seal of approval.
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, which currently sits at the top of my best air fryer guide, is reduced by 25% to just $89 for Prime Day. You can also save 33% on Nijna's 12-Piece NeverStick Cookware Set, which is some of the best nonstick cookware I've ever tested. For more great discounts, check out our Prime Day deals live blog for massive savings right now.
Top 5 Ninja Prime Day deals
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon (save $9
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is my top-rated air fryer for most people. It's a great compact air fryer that's got plenty of power, and I enjoy that despite its limited 5-quart capacity, it can cook up enough fries or wings for a whole family. And because of the 400°F top temperature, it's going to give you a delicious, crispy texture.
Ninja Foodi XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill: was $259 now $169 @ Amazon (save $90)
Save $90 on the Ninja Foodi XL Indoor Grill with this Prime Day deal. This often-overlooked air fryer grill is one of Ninja's most versatile products. It can sear steaks and bacon, crisp up fries and chicken, and thanks to its in-built meat thermometer, it will never overcook your meats.
Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer: was $249 now $209 @ Amazon (save $40)
The Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer is one of Ninja's most recent releases, and it's pretty clever, too. This two-drawer air fryer saves a huge amount of counter space by stacking one drawer on top of another, doubling its cooking capacity for its footprint. It's got two drawers of 5-quart capacity, and comes with roasting trays to stack foods inside the drawers, too.
Ninja 14-Piece Knife Set: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon (save $70)
One of Ninja's best value options is this 14-piece knife set, and that's before this $70 discount. The set includes an in-built sharpener and even 6 steak knives. I've tried some market-leading knives in my years of testing, and this set from Ninja outperforms a lot of them.
Ninja 12-Piece Cookware Set: was $399 now $269
Featuring 7 pans and 5 lids, this cookware set from Ninja has some of the best non-stick technology I've tried. You can use metal utensils while cooking and put these pans through the dishwasher without having to worry about flaking or damaging your pan. They're even oven-safe up to 500°F.
Is Ninja worth it?
I've been testing kitchen appliances for five years, and the majority of the gadgets in my own kitchen are from Ninja. It's a brand I recommend to friends and family for reliability and user-friendly design. It's also a brand that's constantly innovating, from its new Ninja Luxe Café coffee maker to its sellout Ninja Slushi.
