<a id="elk-9efecf1b-087b-49ff-88cc-adfde3a47b5d"></a><h2 id="lg-cloid-is-coming-to-fold-your-laundry-2">LG CLOiD&nbsp;is Coming to Fold Your Laundry </h2><template data-slice-id="slice-imageGallery-vJMk9vZ5HYNiEW4wRMeu6U-KvlI56crVXZTvVYIzwrbSScaoAxf7xeW" data-slice-class="imageGallery-wrapper"></template><p id="4b5a2614-e947-4dd6-9422-3627da1f5fa9">I know, I know. We've been promised truly helpful home robots for ages, but LG says its AI-powered home robot called LG CLOiD will help humanity get closer to a "Zero Labor Home" here at CES 2026.</p><p>The CLOiD robot uses AI and vision-based tech to perform mundane tasks like cooking and laundry. The robot features a head unit, torso with two articulated arms and a wheeled base that's capable of autonomous navigation. Each arm has seven degrees of freedom, and each hand have five actuated fingers for "fine manipulation."</p><p>We'll see LG CLOiD perform various demos, such as retrieving milk from the fridge, as well as folding and stacking garments. Stay tuned for our impressions.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>