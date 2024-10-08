Prime Day foldable phone deals — big savings on the biggest phones

Foldable phones can be an expensive proposition, but with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days upon us, this could be your chance to pick up a folding device for less. Some of the best foldable phones have seen their prices drop in advance of Amazon's two-day sales event — including the price of our top-ranked model.

In addition to a discount on our favorite foldable, the prices on Samsung handsets have dropped, too, though only for the 512GB models. Think of it as your chance to get a super-sized version of the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldables for less than what you'd normally pay for the base models.

Throw in discounts on older phones, and it all adds up to some real savings if you want to pick up a foldable phone right now. We'll keep checking the prices at Amazon and elsewhere to see if any more foldable phones go on sale this week.

The best foldable phone deals

OnePlus Open: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Open tops all other foldables as far as we're concerned, and you can get it for $400 less than its regular asking price right now at Amazon. Even though OnePlus has yet to release an update to its foldable phone this year, the Open continues to best newer models thanks to the excellent way it handles multitasking. Our OnePlus Open review praised the thin, light design and the fact that this phone comes with 512GB of storage as its default option.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $2,019 now $1,619 @ Amazon

Here's a chance to get extra storage for less than the 256GB base model costs. Not only do you get 512GB of sotrage at a 20% price cut, but you get the same strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered performance and a much more durable design than previous models. Our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review praised the phone's Galaxy AI features, with the interpreter mode taking advantage of the foldable design.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219 now $965 @ Amazon

Like its fellow Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available at a discount for its 512GB version. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we continue to be impressed by the Flex Mode feature, where you can use the phone as a camcorder to capture video with half the screen serving a a view finder. Improved low-light performance also makes this the best camera phone among foldable devices.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999 now $759 @ Amazon

The 2023 version of the Motorola Razr Plus has a special place in our heart, as it marked the first time Motorola really nailed its foldable flip phone design. Our Motorola Razr Plus review praised the expansive external display and gorgeous design. Motorola may have a newer version for 2024, but a discount at Amazon lets you save $240 on last year's model, which remains a formidable foldable device.

How to find the best foldable phone deals

Good deals on phones can be hard to come by, even during events like Amazon Prime Day, as phone makers generally time their discounts to release dates of new models. Your best bet is to look for sales on older phones that continue to perform well or to check if there's savings to be had on a model with extra storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the 2024 versions of Motorola's foldables all arrived during the summer, so it's not surprising to see discounted limited to larger capacity models or older versions of the phones. The OnePlus Open arrived in 2023, which explains why it's got such a generous discount.

Check out our look at Amazon Prime phone deals if you want to see what's available beyond foldable phones. Our Amazon Prime deals live blog also gets frequent updates on all kinds of savings.