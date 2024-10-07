Epic Nintendo Switch sale on Amazon — 17 Prime Day deals I'd shop now

Discounts on the Nintendo Switch and its library of must-have games aren't always easy to come by. That's why Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect opportunity to snag the best-selling hybrid consoles, as well as a popular game or two.

Right now, the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $279 at Amazon. That’s $20 off its standard retail price of $299. There's also a plethora of discounts on popular games — including Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection and Animal Crossing: New Horizons — starting at just $19.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals from from Amazon. Plus, check out the best early Prime Day deals that are Black Friday cheap.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199 now $173 @ Amazon

The Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld, rather than a hybrid console, but still does all the things you need from a Switch with support for all of the same games. Plus, it's lighter and feels sturdier than its bigger brother.

IN STOCK NOW! Nintendo Switch: was a $299 now $279 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a highly sought after console. While most of 2020 was plagued by Switch shortages, it's gotten easier to find a Switch console in stock these days. Just keep in mind that because of its popularity, Switch deals (on the console itself) are extremely rare.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. Amazon-owned Woot has the console on sale for just $299!

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the lovable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Paleo Pines: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon

Paleo Pines is a farming sim game with a twist — you get to raise your own dinosaurs. Addicting gameplay and cute graphics abound. It’s less complex than some other farming games on the market, but at this price it’s a solid buy.

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long-time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $26 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Sonic Frontiers: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

It's a niche title for sure, but Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star does exactly what it says on the tin: provides fun, rhythmic boxing workouts featuring characters and music from the Fist of the North Star anime series. You'll use your Joy-Con controllers to throw punches in time to the music and defeat enemies, burning calories in the process.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Try your best to beat 200 fast paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

If you'd like to try a slightly more mature take on Pokemon, give Dragon Quest Monsters a try. It features a more in-depth story and a unique twist on the usual monster-battling system. Plus, there are hundreds of interesting creatures to add to your team and many tough boss battles.

Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Bayonetta 3 brings more slick, colorful action to the Nintendo Switch. With lots of variety and customization, it's the best Bayo game yet. The game pushes the Nintendo Switch to its limits, which results in performance issues in some places.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: was $59 now $52 @ Amazon

Updated graphics and some welcome quality-of-life improvements make Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch the best way to experience this classic RPG. With plenty of humor and loads of abilities and upgrades to unlock, the colorful game is one of the most beloved Mario games in history, and it's never looked or played as well as it does in this Nintendo Switch remake.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $52 @ Amazon

This is one of the games that helped get many people through a tough couple of years, letting you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to that island, and turn into a villager's paradise.