Breathe easy — 7 best air purifier deals I’d buy for Black Friday right now
These top-rated air purifiers have just crashed in price for Black Friday
The best air purifiers are essential if you want to instantly improve the quality of your air. And if you're looking to save money on such a costly appliance, Black Friday is the best time to bag a bargain. Luckily, you don't have to wait for the big event. We’ve already seen some great deals on some of the top brand air purifiers on the market.
Right now, the BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Room is now on sale for $242 from $349 at Amazon. This was also our winner for overall performance and filtration rates during our tests. Followed closely by the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH that is on sale at $141 from $299 at Amazon that scored highly.
We're never sure how long these deals stick around so with discounts of up to 50%, we'd recommend moving quickly if you see a deal fall within your budget.
Black Friday Air Purifier deals
This compact air purifier is ideal for rooms up to 1,000 sq ft. It’s simple to set up and great value for money considering how efficiently it cleans the air. It features a touchscreen that lets you control all of its functions, and it has clear indicators for fan settings. It's worth noting that the 15% discount is only on the medium sized purifier.
This Coway Airmega may look small in stature, but it gives mighty results. In fact, it comes top on our best air purifier guide for its impressive clean air delivery rate (CADR) performance and voted the most energy-efficient. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but bear in mind it’s on the heavier side at 12.3 pounds.
The Honeywell HPA300 suits rooms up to 465 sq ft, and right now you can buy it for a great price. It’s a very simple design, with four fan speeds (including turbo), but no auto mode, along with a timer which can be programmed to 2, 4 or 8 hours. There’s a handy filter change indicator too and you can dim the control panel for night use.
For a larger space, this is a brilliant deal. It claims to suit rooms up to 650 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air. A great deal not to be missed!
This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle extra large rooms, with a coverage of up to 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a much faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and an accompanying app, so you can control your settings from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.
This combination air purifier and fan draws in dust and pollution to clean your air, while keeping your room cool. This powerful model offers useful features like backward air flow, night mode, jet mode, and a deep clean cycle. It also provides real-time diagnostics about the quality of your air. And since this is an exclusive deal at 45% off, this might not stick around for too long!
This air purifier can cover a large space, with a suggested room size of 418 sq. ft. Its average CADR scores of 275 across dust, smoke and pollen, mean it will effectively filter a range of pollutant sizes from the atmosphere too. However, as you'll see in our Blueair HealthProtect 7470i review, its smart features are where it stands out from the crowd. You can connect your phone to the appliance for live readings and guidance on the quality of your air.
