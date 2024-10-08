Under Armour Prime Day sale 2024 — 11 deals I'd snag on fitness apparel and sneakers from just $10

Under Armour is up there with one of the more expensive brands for workout apparel, which is why I'm stoked to see so many Prime Day Under Armour deals during the Amazon Prime Day sales.
Whether you're scouring to replenish your best running shoes or a new sports bra, I've found some huge savings on all sorts of Under Armour gear. For example, the infamous Under Armour Tech 2.0 t-shirt is just $10 @ Amazon right now.
Check out the best deals on Under Armour apparel while stocks last. Here are my 11 top picks during the Prime Day sales so far, and counting.
Best Prime Day Under Armour deals
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now $10 @ Amazon
The best-selling men's activewear t-shirt is back on sale during Prime Day, and we can't get enough of it. This tee pulled in a whopping 92K reviews and counting...
Under Armour Tech Shorts: was $20 now $12 @ Amazon
Just $12 for UA shorts? Made from the famous UA Tech fabric which is quick-drying, the material wicks to keep you dry, too.
Under Armour Men's UA Tech Graphic Shorts: was $30 now $16 @ Amazon
Finding workout shorts that can also double up as casualwear is harder than you think, which is why the UA Tech graphic shorts are such a steal at just $16.
Under Armour Women’s Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra: was $35 now $21 @ Amazon
This mid-impact sports bra delivers strategic support and is tailored for medium-support activities like cycling, weight training and boxing.
Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now $22 @ Amazon
HeatGear UA leggings make a fantastic base layer during workouts. They have an elasticated waistband and updated gusset design for lightweight but trustworthy support. Perfect for under shorts.
Under Armour Men's Sportstyle Tricot Joggers: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon
These best-selling UA joggers are now just $24 during Prime Day sales. Perfect for dog walks, heading to the gym, or just lounging around.
Under Armour Men's UA Rival Fleece Hoodie: was $55 now $24 @ Amazon
Get ready for the fall season with the super cozy Rival fleece hoodie. It's thin enough to sit underneath a jacket but retains heat using an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with brushed inside.
Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
Under Armour's golf polo is rated a #1 best-seller and comes in so many colorways we've lost count. It's made to be soft and light while wicking sweat so that you stay fresh all day.
Under Armour Women's Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $30 @ Amazon
The UA Infinity High sports bra offers high support for high-impact exercise and features molded PU-injected one-piece padding, mesh panels and a sweat-wicking band. It uses a hook and eye closure and has adjustable straps that can be worn straight or cross-back.
Under Armour Duffle Bag: was $50 now $33 @ Amazon
UA Storm technology gives this duffle its highly water-repellent finish along with a tough TPU coating and foam-lined bottom. There's a dual water bottle slip pocket, vented pockets for shoes and laundry and a HeatGear shoulder strap for easy travel.
Under Armour Women's Motion Leggings: was $60 now $41 @ Amazon
UA brushed the fabric on the outside and kept things smooth on the inside for ultimate comfort. Sweat-wicking and secure, they're super breathable without shifting or bunching while you exercise.
Under Armour Charged Assert 10 running shoe: was $75 now $55 @ Amazon
Available in a range of sizes and colors, charged cushioning makes this UA Assert shoe one of its most popular. They're super durable running shoes and have a 10mm offset, EVA sock liners and a lightweight upper.
How long is Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day runs from the 8th-9th of October, 2024. Typically you can expect to see deals run throughout the week until stock runs out, so keep an eye on this page as we update it daily with the latest Prime Day deals we love.
