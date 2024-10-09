Boo on a budget — 7 Prime Day deals from $5 to create the perfect Halloween boo basket
Shop the best spooky season deals
Halloween is just around the corner, and this year and Boo Baskets are the hottest trend in holiday gifting. But wait, what is a boo basket? It's a fun Halloween twist on gift-giving, where you surprise friends, family, or neighbors with a basket full of treats and Halloween-themed goodies. These festive baskets typically include a mix of candy, small toys and seasonal decorations.
If you haven't jumped on this spooky bandwagon yet, you're in for a treat (and maybe a trick or two). But hurry! Prime Day is in its final hours, and these spine-tingling deals are vanishing faster than a ghost at sunrise. Don't let this chance to snag discounted Boo Basket essentials slip through your fingers.
Quick links
Prime Day Boo Basket Deals
Pro Goleem Small Woven Basket: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon
Start your boo basket off right with this small woven basket. Perfect for holding all your spooky treats and gifts, this basket forms the foundation of your Halloween surprise. At 37% off, it's an affordable base for your ghostly goodies.
10 Halloween Ghost Candles: was $11 now $8 @ Amazon
Illuminate your boo basket with these 10 Halloween ghost candles. Creating a spooky atmosphere, they double as long-lasting decorations. These adorable spectral lights are a frighteningly good addition to your Halloween gift.
Elizabat Kitchen Scissors: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon
Add a quirky, functional touch with the Elizabat Kitchen Scissors by OTOTO. Both practical and festive, they're perfect for the Halloween cooking enthusiast. Slashing 48% off the price, these bat-shaped scissors are a cut above for your basket.
Halloween Socks: was $16 now $12 @ Amazon
Add comfort and style to your boo basket with these Halloween Socks. Suitable for cozy nights in or trick-or-treating adventures, they're a practical gift for anyone. These festive socks bring a touch of Halloween spirit to everyday wear.
LEGO Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon
The LEGO Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm set offers a creative twist for boo baskets. Combining building fun with Halloween themes, it's an engaging gift for various age groups. This set provides hours of imaginative play during spooky season and beyond.
Squishmallows Otto The Grim Reaper: was $21 now $18 @ Amazon
Squishmallows Otto The Grim Reaper brings a cuddly touch to your boo basket. This soft, huggable version of a typically scary character is perfect for all ages. Who knew Death could be so adorable? With Otto in your boo basket, you're gifting more than just a plushie.
Halloween Cookie Cutters: was $9 now $5 @ Amazon
Inspire creative treats with these Halloween Cookie Cutters. Great for family baking sessions or solo culinary adventures, they add a fun element to any boo basket. With a 43% discount, they're a sweet deal for Halloween-themed cooking.
Bedsure Fleece Blanket: was $15 now $12 @ Amazon
Snuggle up on chilly Halloween nights with the Bedsure Fleece Blanket. Ideal for scary movie marathons, it adds comfort to your boo basket. This cozy addition will keep the recipient warm during spooky season.
Lip Smacker Lip Balms: was $11 now $8 @ Amazon
Lip Smacker Lip Balms add a practical and fun touch to your boo basket. This pack of 8 keeps lips moisturized with flavors ranging from Cola to Fanta, perfect for trick-or-treating or autumn activities. It's a tasty way to prevent chapped lips during the Halloween season, offering a variety of soda-inspired scents that appeal to candy lovers of all ages.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection.