Get it while it’s still hot! This Ninja air fryer is $50 off for Prime Day — cheapest price ever

Amazon's October Prime Day deals are well over the halfway mark now, which means you need to act fast if you're keen to bag a great deal.

If you're in the market for one of the best air fryers, you won't want to pass this one up. Right now, this dual basket Ninja Foodi is $50 at Amazon, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen. Time to get cookin'.

Ninja Foodi 10-Qt dual zone air fryer: was $209 now $159 @ Amazon

The 10-Qt Ninja Foodi is a dual zone air fryer, meaning it has two baskets. This makes it perfect for families or if cooking for different dietary requirements, as you can prepare two types of food at the same time, with separate cooking temperatures and times. It features a super hot Air Broil setting, plus roasting, dehydrating and baking modes. You can also sync both baskets to ensure everything you're air-frying finishes at the same time! At $50 off, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this air fryer, so get it while it's hot.

This air fryer saved my relationship. Well, OK, maybe that's slight hyperbole, but it certainly fixed a domestic rift between me and my partner. See, she's a veggie, while I most certainly am not. The Ninja Foodi dual basket air fryer put a stop to arguments over oven space, or who would get to air fry in a single basket fryer. With a basket each, we can both get perfectly crispy food without cross-contamination. It's great.

This air fryer also makes cooking large meals a breeze, by effectively giving you twice the air frying capacity, so it's great for families. We've also found it ideal when cooking for people with specific dietary requirements, as you can devote an entire separate basket to them. You can also sync the baskets' timers, so even if they're cooking for different amounts of time, they'll finish together and each stop when one basket is opened. There's also a handy match setting, which quickly matches one basket to the other with a single button push — great when you need to use both baskets to cook the same thing.

I've been using this air fryer for about a year now, and really appreciate its handy features. On top of the standard air frying mode, there's an Air Broil mode for maximum crispness, plus a baking mode for cakes and a roasting mode which works brilliantly for cooking chicken or roast potatoes — we make a lot of roast dinners (we're British), so the latter comes in particularly handy. Thanks to the 10-quart capacity, you can also fit plenty into each basket, so no scrimping on portions.

At $159, this air fryer is currently $50 off, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it go. It's now even cheaper than the smaller 8-quart version! There's never been a better time to buy this fryer, so come and grab a slice of the Prime Day action.

Stay locked to the Tom's Guide Prime Day deals live blog to see all the latest deals as they roll in.