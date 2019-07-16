Best Smart Locks of 2019

Best Overall August Smart Lock Pro Connect Our favorite smart lock is easy to use and works with numerous smart home devices.. View Site

What do you get if you add some smarts to your door lock? A smart lock that makes your home more secure and more flexible. You can be notified when people get home, let people in without a key, and generally have more control over who comes and goes in your home. For the ultimate in safety and security, combine your smart lock with a compatible video doorbell and you'll be able to see who is at the door and let them in if you want to.

After spending more than 30 hours evaluating and testing a dozen models, we found that the best smart lock overall is the August Smart Lock Pro, which is easy to install, easy to use, and supports all of the major smart home systems, such as Alexa and Google Home. The Pro looks attractive and doesn’t replace your old lock cylinder, so you don’t have to swap out your old keys.

For those who want a smart lock on a budget, the August Smart Lock is our top pick. It’s significantly cheaper than the Pro version, but has most of the same features, with the only major omission being HomeKit support. However, you’ll want to also purchase the August Connect to link it to your Wi-Fi network, so that you can monitor and control the lock remotely and link it with other smart-home devices.

Those who want a lock that can be opened without a key will like the Kwikset Obsidian, a simple, straightforward lock that uses a code rather than a key. The device has a clean, simple design that looks great on a home office door or storage space. The Kwikset has only basic smart home connectivity, though: you’ll need a Z-Wave hub to trigger it remotely.

Google is winding down its Works With Nest program; while current interactions between Nest products (such as security cameras and video doorbells) will continue to work, it will transition everything over to its Works with Google Assistant program. Affected products include the Nest X Yale lock and August and the Kwikset Kevo smart locks.

Best overall smart lock

(Image credit: August)

August Smart Lock Pro Connect Best overall smart lock SPECIFICATIONS Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes Reasons to Buy Easy to install Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, Z-Wave, Nest, IFTTT and more Convenient Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features Reasons to Avoid No alarm, no Amazon Key support

The August Smart Lock Pro Connect has it all. This lock is compatible with all of the major smart-home platforms, so you can open it with Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit; it also looks great, although the circular back of the lock may confuse some users. The device is easy to install on most single-cylinder deadbolts. The app is easy to use and simply allows you to add additional users who can open the door without a key. For those who don’t have a phone, the optional $60 August Smart Keypad provides another way to get in without a key.

The August Smart Lock Pro Connect is also the best smart lock for landlords and Airbnb hosts, as it offers a hassle-free way to let your guests in and know when they have left. The lock integrates directly with the Airbnb booking system, so you can give your guests a virtual key when they book, with the confidence that it will only work on those dates. When the visitors have checked out and left, the app will notify you, so that you can ready the unit for the next guest.

Read our full August Smart Lock Pro review.



The best smart lock value

(Image credit: August)

August Smart Lock The best smart lock value SPECIFICATIONS Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes Reasons to Buy Easy to install Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, Z-Wave, Nest, IFTTT and more Flexible settings Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features Reasons to Avoid August Connect module sold separately No Apple HomeKit nor Amazon Key support

If you want to add some smarts to your home without spending too much, the August Smart Lock has most of the features you'll need, at a reasonable price. You can pick up this smart, full-feature lock for $132.

If you rent your home, the August Smart Lock is our top pick, as it’s very simple to install on top of an extant deadlock without replacing the cylinder or key. There’s no need to replace the cylinder; it will continue to work with your existing keys, keeping your landlord happy. And, when you move out, you can quickly and easily remove the lock and replace it with the old one, keeping your deposit safe.

Note that you will also need the $65 August Connect module if you want to control and monitor the lock remotely. That module can handle multiple locks, so it’s a great low-cost pick for adding remote control to several doors at once. The only thing missing is support for Apple Homekit.

Read our full August Smart Lock review.



A great smart lock with a built-in alarm

(Image credit: Schlage)

Schlage Encode A great smart lock with a built-in alarm SPECIFICATIONS Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: Yes | Codes: 100 | App: Yes Reasons to Buy Works with Alexa, Google Assistant & Home Supports Amazon Key Simple installation and setup Built-in alarm Reasons to Avoid No support for Apple HomeKit

If the local Amazon delivery person is always around, you need the Schlage Encode. As well as being a great combination of a manual, keycode and remote-controlled lock, the Schlage Encode supports the Amazon Key service, which allows an Amazon delivery person to open the door when they arrive and place your packages inside the house. That feature makes them less likely to be stolen. Amazon Key does require a compatible security camera, which costs extra. The lock supports Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can integrate it with your Smart Home system easily, but there is no support for HomeKit.

Read our full Schlage Encode smart lock review.



Top keyless lock

(Image credit: Yale)

Yale Real Living Assure SL Top keyless lock SPECIFICATIONS Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Homekit, SmartThings | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: 250 | App: Yes Reasons to Buy Support for Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit Attractive, simple design Reasons to Avoid Touch screen sometimes takes a couple of touches to respond

The support for multiple smart home standards is the standout feature of the Yale Real Living Assure SL; it works with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit and SmartThings. That means you can control it from your iPhone, your Amazon Echo, your Android phone, or Google Home. Plus, it has an attractive, well-designed lock that is easy to install. There is no manual key option, though: it’s a keycode, app or nothing. If the battery runs out, you can give it a temporary boost by touching a 9v battery to two contacts underneath the keypad.

Read our full Yale Assure SL review.



Best smart lock with fingerprint reader

(Image credit: Lockly)

Lockly Secure Plus Best smart lock with fingerprint reader SPECIFICATIONS Lock Type: Deadbolt or lever | Smart Home Compatibility: Lockly | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes Reasons to Buy Lock can be opened with a fingerprint Includes a manual lock Reasons to Avoid Can't unlock remotely without buying WiFi adapter No built-in support for Alexa, Google Home or HomeKit

With the Lockly Secure Plus, the only key you’ll need is your finger; one touch to the fingerprint reader on the right side of the lock body opens the lock. You can also open the door by entering a code, and cleverly, the touchscreen keypad shifts the numbers around, so thieves can’t guess your code by looking at finger smudges.

Another unusual feature is that the Secure Plus is a lever lock; most smart locks are deadbolts. However, the Locky Secure Plus doesn’t support other smart home systems. For that, you'll need either a $70 Wi-Fi adapter, or to spring for the $299 Lockly Secure Pro, a separate model with built-in Wi-Fi that lets it connect to Alexa and Google Home.

Read our full Lockly Secure Plus review.



Keyless Google Assistant smart lock

(Image credit: Nest)

Nest X Yale Keyless Google Assistant smart lock SPECIFICATIONS Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Google Home &Assistant, Nest | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes Reasons to Buy Simple installation process integrates with other Nest devices Reasons to Avoid No support for Amazon Alexa or HomeKit

“Google, lock the front door.” If you are a Google household, you want a lock that speaks to the Google Assistant smart home system. Our pick for this task is the Nest X Yale, a neatly designed lock that works very well with Google Assistant. Locks from August and Schlage also support Google Assistant, but the Nest X Yale is the more elegant, all-in-one solution if you are invested in the Nest or Google Assistant systems.

Read our full Nest X Yale review.



A simple Apple HomeKit deadbolt

(Image credit: Kwikset)

Kwikset Premis A simple Apple HomeKit deadbolt SPECIFICATIONS Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Homekit | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: 30 | App: Yes Reasons to Buy Support for keycodes and remote operation Supports Apple HomeKit Rekeyable lock Reasons to Avoid No support for Alexa or Google Home no Android app

The Premis is a smart, simple lock for those who want to offer entry with keys, codes and a smartphone app. The low-profile keypad looks smart, but still offers a manual key option for the luddites in your house; Homekit support means that you can control it through Siri or the Premis app. The latter also allows you to create keycodes that provide limited access, such as allowing the dog walker in during the day, but not at night. There is no support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant nor Google Home, though, so you can’t check the lock from your Amazon Echo.

Read our full Kwikset Premis review.



Minimalist keyless smart lock

(Image credit: Kwikset)

Kwikset Obsidian Minimalist keyless smart lock SPECIFICATIONS Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Z-Wave | Connectivity: Z-Wave | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: 30 | App: Yes Reasons to Buy Clear installation process Clean, striking design Reasons to Avoid Sometimes takes a few touches to respond Requires Z-Wave hub to work with Alexa, Google Assistant

You’ll never forget your keys with this lock, because there aren’t any. The Kwikset Obsidian with Home Connect is a keycode, deadbolt lock with a smart, minimalist keypad that lights up on touch. Tap in a code (it can hold up to 30) and the lock opens. Using the Obsidian is a simple way to control access to a basement or home office without worrying about keys.

A feature called SecureScreen prompts you to touch random digits before you enter your code, so others can’t guess your code by fingerprint smudges. However, in order to control or monitor the lock remotely, you’ll need a compatible Z-Wave hub, such as Samsung SmartThings. If the four AA batteries run out at the wrong moment, you can give the lock a boost by touching a 9V battery to the two terminals underneath the touch panel.

Read our full Kwikset Obsidian review.