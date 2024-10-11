Big Home Depot weekend sale live — 23 deals I’d shop from $9

The holiday season will be here before we know it — which is why getting a head start on revamping your home is a must. We're expecting to see massive markdowns from retailers like Home Depot during Black Friday, but that doesn't mean you can't shop great deals from the one-stop home improvement shop in the meantime.

Right now, you can snag up to 60% off smart devices, furniture, small appliances and more from the Home Depot. If you're looking to upgrade your mattress, brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta are now on sale with deals starting at low as $99. There are also tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less, with up to 40% off vanities, faucets, bathtubs and more.

My favorite deals in Home Depot's weekend sale are listed below. Remember to check out our Home Depot promo codes guide for more ways to save.

Editor's Choice

Smart device sale: deals from $9 @ Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $9.

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Home decor sale: up to 60% off @ Home Depot

Make a stylish statement with up to 60% off vases, storage baskets, mirrors and much more at Home Depot. The savings won't last forever, so be sure to shop this incredible sale ASAP.

Kitchenware sale: up to 60% off @ Home Depot

Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 60%.

Mattresses: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Furniture & Decor Deals

StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $69 @ Home Depot

Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $112 @ Home Depot

Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.

Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug: was $185 now $139 @ Home Depot

Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.

Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror: was $499 now $349 @ Home Depot

This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.

Outdoor Deals

14 in. Lighted Halloween Jack-O-Lantern: was $34 now $23 @ Home Depot

There’s nothing spooky about a great discount and Home Depot is currently offering 31% off this 14-inch Lighted Halloween Jack-O-Lantern. Its battery-operated LED lights change color from the inside shining red, blue, and green for a suitably eerie glow.

Wakefield Outdoor Bench: was $399 now $162 @ Home Depot

This two-seater outdoor bench is the perfect size for decks or patios. Its sturdy black aluminum and steel frame is designed to be rust-resistant, while the CushionGuard Plus fabric of its cushion is fade proof and stain-resistant.

Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $179 @ Home Depot

The weather may be starting to cool off now, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.

Hampton Bay 30-inch Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit: was $117 now $70 @ Home Depot

This 30-inch outdoor steel wood-burning fire pit features a deep bowl that can load more logs, a spark screen to help contain any stray embers, and a modern geometric design that makes it a great centerpiece for any porch.

Hampton Bay 26-inch Cast Iron Fire Pit: was $99 now $59 @ Home Depot

For an even more affordable option to add some coziness to your yard this fall, Hampton Bay also has a 26-inch cast iron fire pit that's half off right now at Home Depot. Designed with a deep bowl for loading more wood, it features an antique bronze finish that can withstand the heat for lasting use.

Coral Vista Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge: was $349 now $282 @ Home Depot

Relax in luxury with this chaise that is perfect for your backyard, pool or patio. The lounge is made of handwoven wicker that has a durable all-weather finish. It also comes with a cushion and customizable slipcover.

Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Conversation Set: was $407 now $328 @ Home Depot

Score a $94 discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options, but the cheapest of the bunch is the Baby Blue colorway.

Appliance Deals

Vissani 2-Door Mini Refrigerator with Freezer: was $229 now $189 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering an impressive $40 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $399 now $208 @ Home Depot

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan, which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting so you can see what's cooking.

Vissani Wine and Beverage Cooler: was $329 now $299 @ Home Depot

If you don't have enough room to keep all your drinks stored and chilled, this Vissani beverage cooler is here to help. With a 4.3 cubic foot capacity, it can hold up to 36 bottles or up to 120 cans. There are also touch controls to adjust the temperature and an inner LED light to get you a better view of what's inside.

GE Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher: was $729 now $428 @ Home Depot

Get $300 off this GE dishwasher in Home Depot's sale. Measuring 24 inches, it delivers excellent cleaning power with DryBoost to stop you needing to dry up every item that comes out. There's also an option for a sanitization cycle that reduces reduces 99.99% of bacteria on dishes.

Magic Chef 23.4" Beverage Cooler: was $539 now $469 @ Home Depot

If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.

LG Stackable Front Load Washer: was $899 now $698 @ Home Depot

Another impressive deal is the LG stackable washer with just over $200 off. It’s got ultra-large capacity (4.5 cu. ft.) and comes with six different wash motions to suit your personal needs. Even after the Home Depot discount, the ColdWash technology will keep your saving money.