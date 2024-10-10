Target's anti-Prime Day sale is still going — here's 15 deals I'd get on TVs, home decor, headphones and more
Prime Day is over, but Target Circle Week is still running with some epic savings
Prime Day may be over, but we're still in the swing of Target Circle Week. As part of this sale, Target prices are crashing on TVs, tablets, kitchen appliances and more. Some of these deals even beat Amazon's offerings.
Some deals are exclusive to Target Circle members, but it's free to sign up. My favorite Target deals are listed below. Plus, check out our Target promo codes guide and the Amazon device deals I'd get from $10.
Quick Links
- shop all Target deals
- Winter Outerwear: up to 40% off
- Reebok: deals from $12
- Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5): was $49 now $19
- Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $49
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59
- Costway Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $509 now $179
- Roku 50" Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $279 now $229
- Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249
- PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449
- Roborock S8 Max Ultra: was $1,699 now $1,099
Best Target Deals
Winter Outerwear: up to 40% off @ Target
Target is taking up to 40% off a selection of men's, women's and children's outerwear. There's discounted apparel and shoes from Lands' End, Allegra K, Timberland and more.
Reebok: deals from $12 @ Target
Reebok apparel is up to 50% off in this Target sale. You can grab athletic tees, joggers and more. There are even deals on footwear including shoes for running, walking and slides.
Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $19 @ Target
If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this brand-new Ponderosa Green color.
Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $19 @ Target
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is a spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4 and follows teenage Miles Morales as he looks to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a dangerous new enemy that is threatening to destroy New York. It's the perfect web-slinging package.
Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $49 @ Target
Beats' budget buds just became a whole lot more affordable thanks to this discount. They sound good, they're super comfortable, and while they lack an active noise canceling feature, their passive seal is enough to make sure you don't get disturbed by the outside world.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $49 @ Best Buy
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target
The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.
Nuloom Rosanne Transitional Striped Area Rug: was $112 now $69 @ Target
I don't know about you, but I love a classic herringbone pattern — and this stylish area rug offers the perfect amount of soft color and trendy design to pull a room together. Made of soft and durable fibers, this rug will hold up in high traffic areas of your home while remaining soft underfoot. Plus, it's pet-friendly and easy to clean.
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 @ Target
For a multi-purpose, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
Costway Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $509 now $179 @ Target
Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range. It's also a whopping $325 off right now.
Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $194 @ Target
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
Roku 50" Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $279 now $229 @ Target
Lowest price! Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Target
Lowest price! Rather than noise canceling, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds let the outside world in so that you can hear more of your surroundings. It's an experience that takes some getting used to, but they're great if you need to be engaged with your environment.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon | $249 @ Best Buy
Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $659 now $292 @ Target
If you need a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 56% off. The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.
PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Target
The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
Roborock S8 Max Ultra: was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Target
The S8 Max Ultra is a vacuum and mop rolled into one. Its intelligent dirt detection ensures optimal mop-washing time, and returns to heavily soiled areas for thorough cleanliness. The automatic detergent dispenser provides over 3 months of cleaning support with a single fill, while automatic dust collection, water replenishment, and a self-cleaning base ensure hassle-free maintenance.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.