I’m a sleep tech writer — here’s the sunrise alarm clock I’d buy this Prime Day

If there’s one thing that’s been helping me wake up early and feel more alert as the dark mornings have set in, it’s my sunrise alarm clock. I’ve been testing the top-rated sunrise alarm clocks on the market and the Hatch Restore 2, which is currently discounted in the October Amazon Prime Day sales, gets my seal of approval.

As one of the more premium sunrise alarm clock models on the market, it’s best to bag a good deal while you can. With the current 15% off you can save $25 on the Hatch Restore 2 at Amazon . Although there is a $15 discount on the brand’s own website, the Amazon deal comes out on top bringing the price of the Hatch Restore 2 down to $144.48 (was $169.99).

Aside from investing in one of the best mattresses of 2024 , there are other things you can buy this Prime Day to help your sleep. After testing the Hatch Restore 2 over a week, I found I was waking up easier and with more energy, thanks to the simulated sunrise.

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock

Was: $169.99

Now: $144.48

Saving: $25.51 at Amazon Summary: The Hatch Restore 2 works as a sunrise and sundown light. In the morning, it gradually lights up before sounding an alarm of your choice (be it natural animal sounds or house music), simulating a sunrise inside your bedroom. By night, it can be used as a reading light as it gradually dims once you hit the ‘rest’ setting – you can even have it narrate historical stories to you as you drift off. There’s no denying that alarm clocks are dated, rarely featuring in trendy bedroom aesthetics, and Hatch is aware of this. That’s why it’s designed its Restore 2 sunrise alarm clock with soothing natural colors and a fabric exterior, so it can sit on your bedside table without creating an eye sore. Considering its versatile functionality and sleek design, the Hatch Restore 2 is a bedroom accessory worth investing in as we head into the darker months. Benefits: Free shipping | 30-day returns. Price history: The Hatch Restore 2 retailed at $199 when it first launched in July 2023. Since then the retailer’s MSRP has dropped to $169.99. Although Amazon sale seasons have often seen 15% off the Hatch Restore, it is the lowest price it's ever dropped to. As the winter mornings approach, now is when you’ll get the most benefit from a sunrise alarm clock, giving better value for money. And it’s cheaper on Amazon than in Hatch’s sale. Beware, though, you will need to pay a mobile app subscription fee to access all the alarm clock’s features, starting at $4.99/month.

Smaller budget? Try this instead…