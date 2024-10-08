Forget Fire TV Sticks — here’s 7 Prime Day deals I’d get on Roku streaming devices from $17

Amazon will be pushing sales of Fire TV Sticks this Prime Day, but go against the grain — our choice for the best streaming device comes from Roku.

The deal I recommend most is the Roku Express 4K Plus for $27 at Amazon ($12 off.) This is the best budget streaming device we’ve tested, delivering snappy 4K performance and great value for money. It's not at its lowest price ever, as it sold for $24 a few years ago on Black Friday. However, it's still a great buy at this price.

Keep scrolling to see the best Roku deals this Prime Day.

Best Roku Deals

Roku Express: was $30 now $17 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Roku Express HD streaming device is a great option for updating a standard HD TV. If you have a 4K TV the options below are better, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

If you're upgrading a 4K TV, the Roku Express 4K+ is a great option. In our Roku Express 4K+ review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its speedy performance. It's not quite as good as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, but at this price you won't complain.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Note: this has sold for $24 in the past.

Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Roku Streambar SE is a great option if you need something more affordable or a bit smaller than the full-size Streambar. There are caveats — it only has two speakers and no Dolby Audio support — but you still get all the same Roku smart TV features.

Roku 43" Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $249 now $198 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Roku 55" Plus Series 4K HDR10+ QLED TV: was $499 now $429 @ Amazon

The Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV has excellent picture quality with HDR support and gives you Roku's incredible smart interface. The QLED display technology combined with full array local dimming is impressive, as is the Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. However, note that it has sold for $379 in the past.