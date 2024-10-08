Forget Fire TV Sticks — here’s 7 Prime Day deals I’d get on Roku streaming devices from $17
My favorite streaming deals come from Roku
Amazon will be pushing sales of Fire TV Sticks this Prime Day, but go against the grain — our choice for the best streaming device comes from Roku.
The deal I recommend most is the Roku Express 4K Plus for $27 at Amazon ($12 off.) This is the best budget streaming device we’ve tested, delivering snappy 4K performance and great value for money. It's not at its lowest price ever, as it sold for $24 a few years ago on Black Friday. However, it's still a great buy at this price.
Keep scrolling to see the best Roku deals this Prime Day. Plus, stay tuned to our October Prime Day live blog for the best sales as they come in, and see the deals I’d get in Best Buy’s anti-Prime Day sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Roku deals at Amazon
- Roku Express: was $30 now $17
- Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $27
- Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $59
- Roku 43" Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $249 now $198
- Roku 55" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $698
Best Roku Deals
Roku Express: was $30 now $17 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Roku Express HD streaming device is a great option for updating a standard HD TV. If you have a 4K TV the options below are better, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.
Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon
If you're upgrading a 4K TV, the Roku Express 4K+ is a great option. In our Roku Express 4K+ review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its speedy performance. It's not quite as good as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, but at this price you won't complain.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Note: this has sold for $24 in the past.
Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Roku Streambar SE is a great option if you need something more affordable or a bit smaller than the full-size Streambar. There are caveats — it only has two speakers and no Dolby Audio support — but you still get all the same Roku smart TV features.
Roku 43" Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $249 now $198 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
Roku 55" Plus Series 4K HDR10+ QLED TV: was $499 now $429 @ Amazon
The Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV has excellent picture quality with HDR support and gives you Roku's incredible smart interface. The QLED display technology combined with full array local dimming is impressive, as is the Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. However, note that it has sold for $379 in the past.
Roku 55" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $698 @ Amazon
Lowest price! There's a lot to talk about when it comes to Roku, but its newest addition does well in steering the discourse in the right direction. With a 120Hz refresh rate, refreshed remote, and several exciting new features, the Roku Pro Series comes in to steal the limelight from fellow QLEDs of the year. It's also got a solid base in its pricing, making it a value play perfect for the budget TV buyers that want all the best features without the intensive investment.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.