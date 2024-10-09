All rise! I found the 3 best Prime Day bread machine deals starting at $67
Save some dough
There’s nothing like the taste of a freshly cooked loaf. Well, apart from a freshly cooked loaf you’ve baked yourself! This October Prime Day you can do just that by adding one of the best bread machines to your cart. But don’t delay, as these offers sell out fast.
Right now you can save up to 36% on these three bread machines that are reduced this Prime Day. And, if you’re anything like me, and enjoy making and eating delicious homemade bread, you won’t regret your purchase.
Zojirushi is a brand that we feature in our bread machine buying guide, and this Prime Day you save a massive 36% on the Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme Breadmaker — think of it as having your very own bakery in your kitchen! While Cusinart’s Bread Maker CBK-110P1 is under $100 and the Hamilton Beach Digital Electric Bread Maker is reduced to $67.
These are the deals that have caught my eye, but the rest of the Tom's Guide team is also on the hunt for the best bargains. You can check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog throughout the two-day sales event for the latest finds.
Bread Machine Prime Day Deals
Hamilton Beach Digital Electric Bread Maker: was $89 now $67 @ Amazon
Hamilton Beach is a brand we recommend in our best bread machine buying guide. You can now save 25% on this Digital Electric Bread Maker, although the deal is only available for the white and stainless steel model. The bread machine can make up to a 2lb loaf, includes 14 settings, allowing you to choose between basic, sweet, wholegrain, and gluten-free, has the option to customize recipes, and includes a delayed start. Along with the non-stick pan and kneading paddle, it comes with a measuring cup and spoon — great for ensuring your ingredients are measured accurately for the perfect loaf. We think it's an excellent appliance for novice bakers looking to start their breadmaking journey.
Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine, CBK-110P1: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
Featuring as the best compact bread machine in our buying guide, we highly recommend this Cuisinart bread machine. It may be small, but it can still make a 2lb loaf, so it perfect if space is a premium. Loaves are a slightly unusual shape, as they are taller than they are wide, so although it won't produce any showstoppers, it's ideal for everyday use. What's more, it's has plenty of settings, including a gluten-free option, and it also looks sleek, so you can keep it out on your countertop. We think it's a superb bread machine and is worth snapping up with this $30 discount.
Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme Breadmaker: was $377 now $243 @ Amazon
With the Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme you'll get a large, traditional, rectangular 2lb loaf. It can also be used to make cake, pizza dough, jam and your own custom recipes, plus, it also has a sour dough starter function. The non-stick baking pan has two kneading blades to ensure thorough mixing of the ingredients for better results. It also features an easy-to-ready LCD control panel, three programme settings, and a 13-hour delay timer, so you can set the machine in the evening and wake up to a freshly baked loaf. What's more, you can watch the process of your bake through the viewing window. For ease storage, it also has recessed handles on base of appliance, making it easy to move around.
