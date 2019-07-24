Best Smart Speakers 2019

Best Overall Smart Speaker Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) Amazon's second-gen Echo is more attractive and more affordable than the original, and it sounds just as good, too. View Site

Best Value Smart Speaker Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) The Amazon Echo Dot is an easy way to update your home stereo system with smart home features. View Site

Best Sounding Smart Speaker Sonos One The Sonos One is the best-sounding smart speaker yet, and its integration with Amazon’s—and Google's—assistant is excellent (if not yet complete). View Site

The Editor's Choice Echo Input adds Alexa functionality to your standalone speaker via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth. For Prime members only, it's $20 off and the cheapest it's ever been.

View Deal

There's a good chance that your first smart home device will be a smart speaker. For one, it works just fine as a way to play music from your smartphone or the cloud. But if you start talking to it, the speaker will respond to your commands. It can do things like look up the weather and sports scores, turn on your coffee maker, read you a book or even change the channel on your TV.

After reviewing dozens of smart speakers, our favorite overall is the second-generation Amazon Echo ($99). It sounds very good for the price, has an attractive design with a cover you can change, and it lets you access all of Alexa's skills. Our budget pick is the 3rd-gen Echo Dot, which can often be found for less than $50. Both of these picks use Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa. If you prefer Google Assistant, then check out the Google Home Mini, which is also less than $50, and sounds pretty good for the price.

The Google Nest Hub Max ($229) has an official release date: September 9. This Google Assistant-powered smart speaker has a 10-inch display, camera for videoconferencing, and can connect directly to Thread-enabled smart home devices.

Samsung's Galaxy Home smart speaker has a new release date. The Bixby-powered speaker will launch in the third quarter of this year, according to Samsung CEO Kim Hyun-Suk. The company previously said the speaker would ship in April.

Best Overall Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Future)

The second-generation Amazon Echo is smaller and more stylish than the original, and its outer skin can be swapped out for different colors and textures. An improvement to its firmware made this speaker sound as good as the original; if you're looking for a good all-purpose smart speaker, this is it.

Best Value Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) Best Value Smart Speaker Reasons to Buy Smart and helpful Alexa assistant Easy to set up Works with or without an additional speaker Reasons to Avoid Speaker quality not great for music $24.99 View at Amazon 643 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The third-generation Echo Dot has vastly improved sound over the previous generation and, with a fresh, cloth-covered design, looks better too. Like before the Dot has both Bluetooth and a 3.5mm jack, so you can connect it to a better-sounding speaker. The Dot is ideal for places where you want Alexa, such as a kitchen, but don't want another large device cluttering the space. And, at $50, it's the same price as the last model.



Best Sounding Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Future)

Sonos One Best Sounding Smart Speaker Reasons to Buy Excellent audio quality Comprehensive Sonos app Lets you control lots of music sources Can pair more speakers for whole-house audio Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to Avoid Can't make calls using either Alexa or Google Assistant Alexa drop-in not supported $134.25 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Sonos One has Alexa and Google Assistant built in, as well as six microphones to pick up your voice. It produced the best audio we've yet heard from an Alexa-powered speaker, and, like other Sonos devices, you can pair two of the Ones for true stereo sound, or link them with other Sonos speakers for whole-home audio. Plus, it also works with streaming services such as Spotify and Red Bull Radio. Yes, you'll pay more, but the sound quality is worth it.

Best Smart Speaker with Display

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo Smart Display Best Smart Speaker with Display Reasons to Buy Bright, colorful display Good audio quality Excellent touch-screen interface Strong integration with Google Assistant Plays YouTube videos Reasons to Avoid Large Can't control Ring smart home products Need to download Google Duo app to receive video calls on phone $109.99 View at Amazon 264 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The first smart display to feature Google Assistant, the Lenovo Smart Display is an improvement on Amazon's original Echo Show in a number of ways. Lenovo's device looks better, has a bigger and sharper screen, and even a privacy shutter for the camera. But, you can do more with Google Assistant on the Smart Display than you can with Alexa on the Echo Show. For instance, looking up and using recipes, timers, and smart home devices is much easier on the Smart Display. Lenovo is selling the Smart Display in both 8-inch ($199) and 10-inch ($249) sizes.

Best Portable Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Future)

One problem with most smart speakers is that they need to be plugged in for them to work. The battery-powered JBL Link 20 takes care of that limitation: we found that it will last at least 10 hours on a charge. Its audio quality is great, too, for those times you want to extend Google Assistant's reach to your backyard. The Link 20 is also water-resistant: You can dunk it for up to 30 minutes.



Best Design

(Image credit: Future)

Google Home Best Design Reasons to Buy Integrates with your Google tools Controls Google Cast-enabled devices Booming bass Reasons to Avoid Limited add-ons at this point Lacks balanced sound, especially on vocals $99 View at Walmart

The Google Home speaker is more attractive, and sounds better than, the Echo. Take your pick from six colors and two finishes for the base (fabric or metal). At $129, it's also cheaper than the Echo. Plus, you can use Google Home to control Chromecast-enabled devices, such as TVs. Alexa can't do that. However, in a face-off between the two assistants, we found Amazon's to be more well-rounded than Google's.

Other smart speakers we tested

The Apple HomePod (3.5/5), Apple's first smart speaker sounds amazing, thanks to an array of speakers and beam-forming tech that automatically adjusts its audio properties based on the room in which the speaker is placed. However, Siri's smarts lag behind both Alexa and Google Assistant, and we don't like that if you want to use Siri to ask for tunes, you have to use Apple Music. Read our full review of the Homepod.

Speakers with Amazon Alexa

The UE Megablast (4/5) is waterproof, unlike the Echo and Sonos One, and produces better all-around sound than Amazon’s speakers do. But it can’t access all the unique talents of Alexa (for example, it can’t stream from Spotify or integrate with multi-room audio). Read our full review of the UE Megablast.



The Amazon Echo Plus (3.5/5) looks and sounds much like the original Echo, but has a built-in Zigbee radio, so it can act as a smart home hub. However, the smart home automation you can enable through Alexa is fairly limited at this point. Read our full review of the Echo Plus. A second-generation Echo Plus is on the way, which has a better design, and the ability to control some smart home devices when your Internet goes down.



The Amazon Echo Spot (3.5/5) is a more compact alternative to the touchscreen Echo Show, which makes its great for nightstands. But its small, circular display makes watching videos cumbersome, and the Show’s dual speakers provide a better sound. Read our full review of the Amazon Echo Spot.

At about $30, the Eufy Genie (3.5/5) is a good budget alternative to the already inexpensive Echo Dot. With a single 2-watt down-firing speaker, the Genie offers better audio than the Dot, but lacks Bluetooth, so if you want to connect an additional speaker, you'll have to use the included 3.5mm audio cable. Read our full review of the Genie.

The Alexa-enabled Fabriq (3.5/5) speaker comes in a variety of colorful skins, and lasted about 5 hours on a charge. It also has pretty good bass for such a small speaker. However, you have to press a button on the speaker before you can use Alexa; its treble is thin; and it's not waterproof. Read our full review of the Fabriq.



The Echo Show 5 (3/5) is Amazon's miniature, budget version of the Echo Show. It can control your smart-home devices, display recipes, and play videos on its 5-inch screen. However, it lacks many of the advanced features of the Echo Show, such as a browser and live TV access. Read our full review of the Echo Show 5.

Speakers with Google Assistant

The Onkyo Smart Speaker G3 (4.5/5) sounds fantastic, is relatively small and competitively priced for its performance. However, you can't use it to make calls with Google Assistant. Read our full review of the Onkyo G3.

The Google Home Mini (4/5), Google's competitor to the Echo Dot, sounds far superior to Amazon's mini-sized Alexa speaker. And, it will connect to other Chromecast devices. The fabric top of the Home Mini is certainly more attractive than the hockey-puck Echo Dot, and comes three colors: Black, Gray, and Coral (pink). Read our full review of the Google Home Mini.

The Google Home Hub (3.5/5) is a compact, intuitive smart display companion that works well with apps like YouTube and Google Photos while letting you easily manage any smart device in your home. However, the Home Hub's dual speakers are seriously lacking bass. Read our full review of the Google Home Hub.

The super-sized Google Home Max (3.5/5) kicks out an impressive amount of sound, and you can also pair two of these together for fuller stereo sound. Still you get just as good performance from two Sonos Ones as you do from one Google Home Max. Read our full review of the Google Home Max.

Unlike most other smart speakers, the Sony LF-S50G Smart Speaker (3.5/5) has a display on the front that shows the time and volume. This speaker is splash-resistant and sounds good, too. It can also be controlled using gestures, but we found they didn't work well. Read our full review of the Sony LF-S50G. Read our full review of the Sony LF-S50G.

JBL Link 300 (3.5/5): This smart speaker also pumps out a ton of sound, and has great bass. However, its treble tones are lacking, and like most third-party speakers, can't make phone calls with Google Assistant. Read our full review of the Link 300.

The even larger—and pricier JBL Link 500 (3.5/5) has an even wider sound field, but we found bass was lacking unless the volume was turned up. Read our full review of the Link 500.

What to look for when buying a smart speaker

Before you purchase a smart speaker, decide how you plan to use it. If it's going to be the only device in your living room that will play music, then you'll want one that has good audio quality. But while sound is important, it shouldn't necessarily be the deciding factor in which smart speaker you choose. For example, the Amazon Echo Dot has perhaps the worst-sounding speaker among those we've tested, but its small size and low price make it useful for people who already have a good speaker and merely want to add some smarts to it. The Dot is also a cheap way to spread a voice assistant throughout your house.

If you want a speaker that you can take outdoors, though, you'll want to consider a portable option, such as the JBL Link 20.