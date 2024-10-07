Prime Day Asics sneaker deals — 5 running shoes I’d buy at up to 38% off

Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market and whatever level of runner you are there are some great deals on Asics sneakers to consider this Amazon Prime Day , with some top styles reduced by as much as 38%.

For those seeking a comfortable and stable running shoe for logging a lot of miles in, you can’t go wrong with the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, which has been reduced to under $100 for the women’s shoe, while the Asics Gel-Contend 8 is a great option for newer runners that’s just $54 in the sale.

Asics Prime Day deals

Asics Gel-Contend 8: was $70 now $54

Both the men's and women's Gel-Contend 8 have been reduced for Prime Day, with the discount available on a wide range of colors and sizes for both. While it's not as comfortable and durable as top Asics shoes like the Gel-Nimbus and Gel-Kayano lines, the Gel-Contend is a good shoe for new runners, with plenty of soft cushioning in the midsole.

Asics Gel-Venture 9 Trail: was $75 now $59

The Asics Gel Venture 9s are designed for off-road adventures and both the women's and men's shoe are reduced to $59 in the Prime Day sale. That's a great price for this trail-running shoe, which has an outsole that grips well on rough terrain and is also a good lightweight option for hiking.

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (women's): was $160 now $99

The Gel-Kayano 30 is a stability shoe that offers a supportive ride that's great for any runner racking up a lot of miles, perhaps while marathon training. The women's shoe has been reduced to under $100 in the sale, while the men's shoe is going for $109, with lots of colors and sizes available for both. I've tested the Kayano 30 and the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 31, and the differences are minimal, so I'd grab the older shoe in this sale.

Asics Novablast 3: was $140 now $119

While this $21 discount is not a huge saving, and the Novablast 3 might yet drop below $100 for Black Friday, this is an excellent all-rounder running shoe that's both comfortable and quick and it's worth flagging it up at this price. Both the women's and men's Novablast 3 are reduced in the sale, with lots of colors and sizes available.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25: was $160 now $119

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 is a max-cushioned running shoe that offers the last word in comfort. Both the women's and men's shoe have been reduced to $119 in the sale, which is a good price, though I harbor hopes the shoe might drop below $100 for Black Friday. I've tested the Gel-Nimbus 25 and newer Gel-Nimbus 26, and they are very similar, so the older shoe offers better value with this deal.

