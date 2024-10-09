125+ best October Prime Day deals for day 2 — save big now on TVs, headphones, laptops and more

Amazon's October Prime Day sale ends at 11:59 p.m. (PT) tonight. However, there are still hundreds of Prime Day deals up for grabs on everything from Carhartt apparel to Yeti tumblers.

I've been covering major shopping events for over 15 years. This week marks my 10th year covering Prime Day, so if anyone can spot a good Prime Day deal — it's me. Although I traditionally avoid shopping faux Black Friday sales, Amazon's Big Deal Days is different in that I'm seeing very aggressive price cuts with many Tom's Guide-recommended devices at their lowest price of the year.

For example, these Amazon Alexa-enabled devices are up to 70% off right now. The sale includes top-rated Ring doorbell cameras, Blink security cams, and Echo speakers that are cheaper now than they were back during Amazon's July Prime Day.

Outside of tech, I'm also seeing spectacular deals on sneakers and apparel from top brands like New Balance, Adidas, and Carhartt. In fact, some of the best running shoes of 2024 are seeing drastic price cuts. Even casual shoes, are under going massive price drops. I recently started wearing Crocs, for example, so I'm excited to see Crocs on sale for as little as just $19.

That's not to say every Amazon deal merits your attention. There are a lot of mediocre sales out there and in some instances, Walmart and Best Buy are undercutting Amazon with their respective sales. So to make your shopping experience simpler, I've put together this massive Prime Day guide that features the best deals that I and my fellow Tom's Guide expert editors recommend. To save even more, be sure you also check out this guide for the best Amazon promo codes — and then head over to our Prime Day live blog so that you can see all the best deals minute by minute.

Written by Written by Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering deals for over a decade and I'm here to help you find the best bargains this Prime Day. Whether you're looking for the best affordable running shoes or hoping to replace an old laptop with a small budget, I'm rounding up all of my favorite deals on the best items worth buying.

My Top Deals

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

I don't own any Carhartt apparel, but I track deals for a living and it's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Hanes Dry Workout Shirt 2-Pack: was $28 now $16 @ Amazon

I sweat like a maniac at the gym, so I'm always looking for moisture-wicking shirts. I wear these Hanes Cool Dri shirts when lifting weights and they're an amazing value. They're a little oversized (which I personally like) and they do a solid job of keeping you dry. I wouldn't recommend them for your HIIT workouts, but for basic strength training they certainly get the job done.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

I picked up my first pair of Crocs last month and although I was pretty skeptical at first, I really like them. They're comfy, offer a secure/snug fit, and they're pretty rugged. I went with the Crocs Classic Clog for $39 (pictured, was $49), but right now multiple Crocs are on sale from $19. Now that I own a pair, I might give the sandals a try.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

Where would I be without my Echo Dot. I use it for everything from turning on/off my lights to streaming music (when connected to a more powerful set of speakers). It's no wonder we called it one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy. Buy it now and you'll get a free smart bulb.

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon

Score! Hydro Flask has dozens of its tumblers, jars, and cups on sale from $11 this Prime Day. Most of them are available in different sizes with a plethora of colors to choose from. Their insulated stainless steel design keeps your drinks cold or hot for up to 24 hours.

LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44 now $35 @ Amazon

Get your gifts shopped early with this 20% discount on the LEGO Star Wars 2024 advent calendar. You get 18 collectible mini toys and 6 Star Wars figures, including Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

YETI sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon

If you're always on the go, Amazon has just the rightr sale for you. Right now multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers are on sale from $16. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year. Note: A lot of items include an on-page digital coupon, so be sure to click the coupon before checking out for even more savings.

Ninja sale: deals from $39 @ Amazon

There's more than a few Ninja devices in my household, so when I hear there's a Ninja sale — I'm all ears. Right now Amazon is taking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances with deals from $39. The sale includes coffee makers, food processors, air fryer combos, and more.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Oura announced the Ring 4 last week, but all the latest features will also roll out to the Ring 3, alongside the ring's sleep and activity tracking, and daily Readiness Score. The older ring is now discounted by up to $100, but Oura has discontinued the Ring 3, so once it's out of stock, it'll be gone for good. This is also your last chance to pick up the flat-topped Heritage model, as the Ring 4 is only available in a new, all-titanium circular design.

Asics Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $109 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel Kayano 30 are my go-to running shoes. They were on sale during July Prime Day for $119 and I ended up buying a second pair. Now they're on sale for $109! They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I've been using them for just shy of a year and love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. The women's shoe is also on sale for $99.

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Cleaner: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

I've been using the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vac for about a year now. I love it. It's great at picking up long hair from carpeting (without getting tangled) and I love how it has a self-empty base that you only need to clean about once a month. In our Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner review we said the Editor's Choice vac has great features such as multi-surface cleaning, a self-cleaning brush roll, self-emptying/charging base, 40-minute battery, and LED headlights. This is the cheapest I've ever seen it.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 @ Woot

The best Prime Day Switch deal comes from....Woot. The Amazon-owned retailer is offering the Switch OLED for just $299, which is its lowest price ever. The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

If I didn't already own the M2 MacBook Air, I'd be all over this deal because this is the cheapest price ever for Apple's current-gen MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Panasonic 65" Z95 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon

I loved my old Panasonic plasma, so I'm super psyched to see Panasonic back in the U.S. market with new OLED TVs. The Z95 is their new premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

Smart home

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $34 @ Amazon

PRICE DROP! Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Echo Spot 2024: was $104 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $49 @ Amazon

This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 64% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $57 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell preorder: was $89 now $57 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot. This spooky and festive item won't be available until October 8, but you can preorder it today and get 36% off!

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $174 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we've tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $110 on the entire package.

Aqara Smart Lock U50: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The U50 is a smart door lock that's fully integrated into Apple Home. It can be unlocked with the Apple Home Key by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image for $80 off its regular price.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get a price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Aqara U100 Smart Lock: was $229 now $132 @ Amazon

The Aqara U100 Smart Lock is loaded with ways to access your home like a built-in fingerprint scanner, keypad app or mechanical key. Plus, you can unlock with your iPhone or Apple Watch, even if they're out of power.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $5. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a 50% off sale with similar prices on different styles.

Champion Water Resistant Jacket (men's): was $50 now $11 @ Amazon

This incredible deal knocks up to 77% off one of Champion's most popular jackets to hit its lowest ever price. It is water resistant, easy to pack away, and comes in 10 colors. The discount varies by color and size, but in most configurations, it's still below $15 for this incredibly versatile jacket.

New Balance Tech Knit Shorts: was $35 now $27 @ Amazon

These ultra-comfortable and sweat-wicking Tech Knit gym shorts provide an excellent range of motion while keeping a slim fit. They're great for wearing at the gym or just lounging around the house.

New Balance Women's Shape Shield 7/8 High Rise Pocket Tight: was $85 now $50 @ Amazon

B DRYx premium, fast-drying technology helps wick moisture with a super-fitted silhouette that doesn't impact on your range of motion.

Columbia Powder Lite Insulated Jacket: was $160 now $55 @ Amazon

Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains your body's own warmth, and the puffer also has a water-resistant outer layer for wet weather. Plus, it stows easily and is super lightweight if you enjoy hiking. You can also pick up the women's Powder Lite Jacket for $79 at Amazon.

Hanes Ecosmart Hoodie (Men’s): was $22 now from $14 @ Amazon

I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights.

Champion Water Resistant Jacket (men's): was $50 now $19 @ Amazon

This is one of Amazon's best selling jackets, and although listed as a men's coat, it has a unisex fit so it's suitable for everyone. This deal knocks 60% off the regular price for this water resistant, packable jacket. There's a front zip pocket, which doubles as a pouch storing the jacket, making it easy to fit into a bag when the weather isn't overcast.



Under Armour Tech 2.0 (Men's) T-shirt: was $25 now $10 @ Amazon

This ever-popular workout top is also technically a men's design, but anyone can use it. The reason it's so well loved is the breathable design which keeps you a bit cooler and sweat-free, plus has anti-odor materials to help you stay in good shape physically and for post-workout catch-ups.

Levi's Men's Short Sleeve Classic Pocket Tee: was $29 now from $16 @ Amazon

This Levi's Pocket Tee is a steal. Solid color, striped and patterned options are available. Reviewers say this tee fits well and doesn't fade after being washed.

Amazon Essentials V-Neck Layering Cami: was $22 now from $18 @ Amazon

Perfect for layering under your favorite blouse or cardigan, this set of camisoles are the perfect addition to your closet this fall. Cut from a mid weight compact cotton, the versatile set will bring all-day comfort and they also have adjustable straps for a custom fit.

Carhartt Women's Rugged Twill Flannel: was $55 now from $37 @ Amazon

Custom built for hard working women, this flannel features a relaxed fit that was made to move, thanks to its rugged flex stretch technology. It also features two chest pockets with button closure and a pen stall.

New Balance Men's Sport Essentials Fleece Hoodie: was $75 now $58 @ Amazon

Head into fall in style with the laidback Essentials hoodie. It's cozy and made from 100% cotton. I'd wear this under a jacket or coat or to the gym every day of the week.

New Balance Women's Athletics Packable Jacket: was $100 now $66 @ Amazon

Defy the elements with this lightweight and packable women's jacket. Water Defy water-resistant technology and Wind Defy wind-resistant technology help you battle the fall season and the packable hood tucks into the collar.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans: was $79 now from $69 @ Amazon

The Levi's Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans are now on sale at Amazon. They're available in a range of styles and colors, and also come in plus sizes. I love the Field Notes color that has a heart-shaped patch on the knee. Reviewers on Amazon say they're comfortable and flattering.

Sneakers/shoes

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $88 (was $110, pictured).

Project Cloud Ankle Boots: was $99 now $44 @ Amazon

Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.

Brooks Glycerin 20 (Women's): was $160 now from $87 @ Amazon

The pick of the deals, this sizable saving on the Brooks Glycerin 20 is a fantastic price for one of the best cushioned running shoes you can get. The Brooks Glycerin 21 launched earlier this year but the main update to the new shoe is a little more foam in the midsole. The Glycerin 20 is still very comfortable and a perfect option for new runners in particular, and both the women’s and men’s shoes are reduced on Amazon.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

This slide is ideal for warm summer days but pop on a pair of socks and they're a perfect option as the temperature drops for fall. As with all Crocs, there are multiple sizes and colors, and the discount varies by design, but some editions are available right now for half price.

New Balance Men's 237 V1 Sneaker: was $79 now $56 @ Amazon

I love the oversized N and soft color palettes on these sneakers, which are understated but on-brand. It's a statement piece.

Asics Gel-Venture 9 Trail: was $75 now $59

The Asics Gel Venture 9s are designed for off-road adventures and both the women's and men's shoe are reduced to $59 in the Prime Day sale. That's a great price for this trail-running shoe, which has an outsole that grips well on rough terrain and is also a good lightweight option for hiking.

New Balance Mens 997H V1: was $94 now $59 @ Amazon

I'm a big fan of chunky '90s-style sneakers and these fit the bill. The New Balance 997H lifestyle shoes use a heritage-inspired design, which is a spin on the classic 997 style from the '90s.

Asics GT-2000 11: was $140 now from $79 @ Amazon

Save on the GT-2000 11 running shoe in this sale. The shoe features rearfoot GEL technology and FF Blast tech for supportive cushioning and a responsive rebound.

Asics Noosa TRI 15: was $130 now $96

The Asics Noosa TRI 15 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running, packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact and has triathletes in mind with a special tongue tab designed to make the shoe easy to get on and off. Save 23% in the Prime Day sales.



Power banks

Charmast 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

With its compact design, 20W charging speed, and integrated charging that also doubles as a lanyard, this Charmast portable charger offers a lot of utility in a small package.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy right now. Combining its compacr size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.

Anker 713 (Nano II 65W): was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The 735 offers a blend of power and price for its pocketable size. The 45-watt capacity is ideal for most setups, and when not required, the prong folds up and away for safe storage in a backpack. It comes with a bundled 13-inch cable.

Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $35 now $29 @ Amazon

It's not often you find a power bank with exception utility, nor this kind of discount. Yet, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank has it all, including a handy LED flashlight when you need it. And with its integrated solar panel, you can even recharge it with sun power.

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

When you're traveling and can't find a spare outlet, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery will come to save the day by snapping onto the back of an iPhone, or resting an Android on top of its wireless charging pad. With its 10,000 mAh battery, you'll get more than a few charges out of it.

Appliances

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $79. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.