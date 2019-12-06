Best phones of 2019

With so many smartphones vying for your attention, it's not easy to pick the best phone. Tom's Guide reviews dozens of new handsets each year, and we evaluate them in our lab and in the real world based on design, features, performance, camera quality and battery life.

We also perform in-depth face-offs between flagship phones to decide on our best phone rankings. But not everyone has the budget for a flagship, which is why we also provide recommendations for cheaper phones.

Right now our top overall pick for best phone is the iPhone 11 Pro Max because of its best-in-class camera, ultra-bright display and long battery life. And the Galaxy S10 Plus is the best Android phone you can buy, though some may want to wait fo the Galaxy S11 that's on the horizon for early 2020, which promises major camera upgrades.

If you're on a budget, the OnePlus 7T delivers premium performance for hundreds less than the competition. And the Pixel 3a remains a fantastic Android phone under $400, thanks to its great camera.

Our best phone list has something for everyone, whether you prefer Android or iOS, a big-screen phone or small phone or you want to save some money by going with an older phone.

Check out the best phones running iOS and Android below.

These are the best phones right now

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max

2. Galaxy S10 Plus

3. iPhone 11

4. Galaxy Note 10 Plus

5. OnePlus 7T

6. Google Pixel 3a

7. Google Pixel 4 XL

8. iPhone XR

9. Moto G7 Power

10. LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen

11. Galaxy S10e

12. iPhone 8

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best phone money can buy

Display Size (Pixels): 6.5-inch OLED (2,688 x 1,242 pixels) | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: Unknown | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): / Triple 12MP / 12 MP | Weight: 7.97 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:44

Gorgeous OLED display is now brighter

A13 Bionic CPU fastest around

Stellar triple cameras with Night mode

Longest battery life of any iPhone

Fast charging in box

Just 64GB of storage on entry model

A bit heavier than predecessor

The ultimate iPhone is also the best phone you can buy period. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has vaulted past the Android competition to become the top camera phone, thanks to a new Night mode for much better photos in low light and a versatile ultra-wide lens. Plus, improved Smart HDR gives you superior portraits. Apple has upped the ante on video quality, too, with extended dynamic range and smooth cinematic stabilization.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max also offers the fastest processor yet with its A13 Bionic chip, a more durable design and a 6.5-inch OLED display so bright that it makes other phones look dingy. I wish Apple offered more than 64GB of storage, but once you add in nearly 12 hours of battery life, fast charging and more immersive audio you have the nearly perfect smartphone.

Our favorite Android with stellar battery life

Display Size (Pixels): 6.4-inch OLED (3040 x 1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 8GB, 12GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 512GB, 1TB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): 16-MP (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4)/ 10-MP, 8-MP depth sensing | Weight: 6.2 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 12:35

Immersive Infinity-O display

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor works well

Excellent cameras

Very fast performance

Superb battery life and can charge other gadgets wirelessly

Headphone jack

Punch holes in display can be distracting

Pricey

Confusing gesture controls

The Galaxy S10 Plus is the best phone for those who prefer Android and want a big and immersive screen. The 6.4-inch OLED display is gorgeous, and and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor lets you quickly unlock the device. The Galaxy S10 Plus also delivers an epic 12.5 hours of battery life, and its wireless PowerShare feature lets you charge other phones by simply placing them on the back. The Snapdragon 855 chipset powering Samsung's phone delivers fast performance as well. The three rear cameras on the S10 Plus produce stellar photos, especially the ultra-wide-angle lens. Get the Galaxy S10 Plus if you want the best total Android experience.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Great cameras for a great price

Display Size (Pixels): 6.1-inch LCD (1,792 x 828 pixels) | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: Unknown | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 2 12MP / 12MP | Weight: 6.84 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:20

Great photos, especially with Night Mode

Fast A13 Bionic CPU

Long battery life

Colorful and durable design

Fast charger not included

Just 64GB of storage to start

The best phone for people who don't want to spend a bundle, the iPhone 11 has killer dual cameras and a cheaper price than the iPhone 11 Pro. For a very reasonable $699, the iPhone 11 offers amazingly good low-light photos via its Night Mode, and there’s a new ultra-wide lens that lets you fit in more subjects or scene with its 120-degree field of view. Selfies get a serious upgrade, too, with a 12-MP camera that automatically switches to a wider view when you turn the phone to landscape mode. The 6.1-inch LCD isn’t OLED-great, but it’s colorful and bright. A blazing A13 Bionic processor, long battery life and your choice of six colors solidify the iPhone 11 as a winner.

(Image credit: Future)

The big-screen phone to beat

Display Size (Pixels): 6.8-inch OLED (3040 x 1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 12GB | Storage / Expandable: 256GB, 512GB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): 16-MP ultra wide (f/2.2), 12-MP wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.1), time-of-flight VGA / 10 MP | Weight: 7.1 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:46

Gorgeous 6.8-inch screen

Long battery life

Strong performance

S Pen supports Air Actions gestures

DeX mode easier to use

Aura Glow model smudges quickly

Air gestures can be finicky

Other flagships boast better cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the best phone if you want the biggest display possible. This flagship sports a ginormous 6.8-inch OLED display that’s truly immersive, and you can now do more with the S Pen, including Air gestures and convert your handwriting to text. The phablet lasted nearly 12 hours on our battery test, and it charges fast, reaching 65% in 30 minutes. The Note 10 Plus’ four rear cameras take crisp photos and Samsung added Live Focus effects for video, so you can now get bokeh with your clips. But the still photo quality isn’t quite best in class based on our comparisons; the Pixel 4 has an edge among Android phones.

(Image credit: Future)

A fantastic Android phone for a good price

Display Size (Pixels): 6.55-inch AMOLED (2400x1800) | CPU: Snapdragon 855+ | RAM: 8GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 48-MP (f/1.6), 16-MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP telephoto (f/2.2) | Weight: 6.7 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 8:47

Great value

Blistering performance

Good cameras

Speedy charging

Underwhelming battery life

No wireless charging

The OnePlus 7T is easily one of the best Android phones of the year, especially in terms of sheer value. A very reasonable price of $599 gets you a fast Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with an ultra-smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and a triple-camera system that can hang with the iPhone 11 and top Android camera phones. We do wish the 7T’s battery life lasted longer, but it charges pretty quickly. Overall, the OnePlus 7T is a steal. There is also a new OnePlus 7T Pro 5G model for those who want to take advantage of T-Mobile's new 5G network.

(Image credit: Future)

A budget-friendly camera phone that's shockingly good

Display Size (Pixels): 5.6-inch OLED (2280 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 670 | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12-MP (f/1.8) / 8-MP (f/2.0) | Weight: 5.2 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:59

Flagship-caliber camera

Google software and support

Solid build

OLED display

Low price

Excellent battery life

Supports all carriers

No water resistance

Performance is good, not great

Display could be brighter

No wireless charging

The best Android phone for those on a budget is the $399 Pixel 3a. You'll enjoy great shots in low light and very impressive portrait effects driven by computational photography. Yes, you get a less powerful processor and less polished materials than pricier flagship phones. But Google's cheaper phone lasts longer on a charge, too, holding out for nearly 12 hours on our battery test. That makes the Pixel 3a a real bargain. The best part? You can often find the Pixel 3 on sale for under $350, so it pays to comparison shop.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The smartest camera you can buy

Display Size (Pixels): 6.3-inch AMOLED (3040 x 1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12.2-MP main (f/1.7); 16-MP telephoto (f/2.4) / 8-MP (f/2.0) | Weight: 6.8 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 9:42

Excellent camera

Dynamic 90-Hz refresh rate on display

Clever Motion Sense feature

Available from every carrier

Subpar battery life

Dim display

No more unlimited photo storage at original quality

The Pixel 4 XL is an excellent choice if you want the best Android camera phone. It offers a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Combine that with Google's Super Res Zoom and you can get detailed, clear photos even with an 8x hybrid zoom. There's also dual exposure controls to tweak brightness and shadows, AI-powered white balance for more accurate colors and an improved Night Sight low-light mode that can capture clear images of the night sky. The $899 Pixel 4 XL is the model to get, as its bigger battery lasts longer than the $799 Pixel 4. We just wish that the 6.4-inch display was brighter.

(Image credit: Future)

Affordable big screen

Display Size (Pixels): 6.1-inch LCD (1792 x 828) | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: N/A | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12-MP / 7-MP | Weight: 6.8 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:26

Fastest processor in a phone

Very long battery life

Excellent camera performance

Big, bright and colorful LCD

Superb audio quality

Great flagship value

Single rear camera lacks 2x optical zoom

Portrait mode works only with people

The iPhone XR is a real bargain now that the price has dropped to $599, and it delivers pretty much everything you’d want from one of the best phones. That includes a bright and colorful 6.1-inch LCD display, a fast processor in the A12 Bionic and great camera quality. No, you don’t get dual rear shooters that are available in the $699 iPhone 11, but otherwise this phone is top-notch in every way. The best part is the battery life, as the iPhone XR lasted 11 hours and 28 minutes on our web surfing battery test.

Crazy battery life

Display Size (Pixels): 6.2-inch LCD (1512 x 720 pixels) | CPU: Snapdragon 632 | RAM: 3GB | Storage / Expandable: 32GB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): 12-MP / 8-MP | Weight: 6.9 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 15:35

Incredible battery life

Solid performance

Quality software

Low price

Works on all networks

Bland design

Not great for gaming

Low-res display

The $249 Moto G7 Power is the best phone for those who demand long battery life. Armed with a 5,000-mAh battery, the G7 Power lasted an astonishing 15 hours and 35 minutes in Tom's Guide's battery test, where we have phones cycle through webpages endlessly over LTE. That's nearly twice as long as what the $299 Moto G7 managed. And even though you do give up some RAM, storage and a second rear camera with the less-expensive G7 Power, you still get a pure Android software experience, a vibrant (if slightly low-res) 6.2-inch display and support for all U.S. networks. There's simply no better deal for a smartphone under $300 today.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Double the screens

Display Size (Pixels): 6.4-inch OLED (2340 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): 12-MP primary (ƒ/1.8); 13-MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.4) / 32-MP (f/1.9) | Weight: 6.77 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:49

Good price

Excellent performance

Long-lasting battery

Detachable second screen

Unremarkable cameras

Dual-screen software has limitations

Display is a bit dim

Foldable phones may be the future, but LG's G8X ThinQ Dual Screen shows that there's more than one way to pack in more screen real estate. LG's 6.4-inch phone lets you plug in an identical 6.4-inch screen that fits neatly into a carrying case: flip the phone open and you've got double the displays. People who value productivity will enjoy the flexibility that a second screen brings, particularly since LG kept the G8X's price tag down to the $699 — very appealing when foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold are commanding nearly $2,000. We're also impressed by the nearly 12 hours of battery life we got from the LG G8X in our testing.

Our favorite small phone

Display Size (Pixels): 5.8-inch AMOLED (2160 x 1080 pixels) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB, 8GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (ƒ/1.5, ƒ/2.4) / 10-MP (ƒ/1.9) | Weight: 5.29 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 9:41

Incredible display

Delightful, compact design

Super powerful

Wireless PowerShare

Headphone jack

Great price

OneUI is polarizing

Average battery life

The Galaxy S10e proves that you don't need a big screen (or a big price tag) to get one of the best phones. This 5.8-inch addition to Samsung's Galaxy S lineup gives up the in-display fingerprint sensor and third rear camera lens found on the other Galaxy S10 models. But it's got the same powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, so you're not having to sacrifice performance if you want a more compact phone. And with a starting price of $749, you don't have to pay for the privilege of carrying around the smaller-sized phone you prefer.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A good, cheap iPhone and a smart buy for kids

Display Size (Pixels): 4.7-inch LCD (1334 x 750 pixels) | CPU: A11 Bionic | RAM: 2GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12MP / 7MP | Weight: 5.2 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 9:54

Solid A11 Bionic performance

Supports wireless charging

Bright display

Compact design

Affordable price

Large bezels

Battery life not the best

Whether you’re getting an iPhone for your child, you hate big phones or you just want access to the App Store and iOS 13 on the cheap, the iPhone 8 is a very good value. This 4.7-inch phone costs just $449 and delivers everything you need, including a zippy A11 Bionic processor and a solid 12-MP camera with portrait mode and strong battery life. Wireless charging is a nice plus in this price range. The iPhone 8 Plus gives you a bigger 5.5-inch screen and telephoto zoom for $120 more, but overall the iPhone 8 is quite the bargain.

