Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals — save over $700 on LG, Alienware and Samsung monitors

Amazon Prime Day includes gaming monitors, which typically demand premium prices. If you want to save big on some of the best gaming monitors, this is your chance.

Right now, Amazon has reduced the price of several excellent monitors, including the Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor, which was $899 and is now $698 at Amazon, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 for $1,099 at Amazon, and many more. Whether you’re looking for a relatively compact 27-inch monitor or an immersive 49-inch curved behemoth, there’s something on sale to fit your needs.

Below are seven of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals I’ve found. While you might see lower prices during the actual event, these deals are worth jumping on right now before stock runs out.

Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Acer 23" 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Acer KC242Y is a no-frills gaming monitor that won't break the bank. It features a 23.8-inch 1080p panel with 100Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and VGA/HDMI connectivity. It also has a Low Blue Light feature for those times you find yourself in front of the screen for prolonged hours.

Alienware 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

This beautiful display is a great curved gaming monitor, and at this price, it's a killer deal. In our Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor review we celebrated the beautiful QD-OLED panel, high refresh rate (175Hz over DisplayPort or 100Hz via HDMI), elegant design and easy-to-use interface. Just be aware that this monitor has no HDMI 2.1 ports (so no support for 120Hz or variable refresh rate if you plug your gaming console in) and takes up a lot of space on your desk.

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,099 @ Amazon

This super ultrawide display requires a lot of desk space, but it's definitely worth squeezing into your setup. In our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, we loved its stunning visuals, 240Hz refresh rate, low latency and G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro features. At over $700 off, this is practically a steal!

Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor: was $899 now $698 @ Amazon

The Sony Inzone M9 is one of the best gaming monitors due to its vibrant and sharp 27-inch 4K display, buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time. This is a great Prime Day deal for both PC and PS5 gamers.

LG UltraGear QHD 34" curved gaming monitor: was $399 now $328 @ Amazon

This 34-inch monitor is ultra-wide and curved, for an immersive experience, with a QHD 1440p resolution, for a much more detailed image than 1080p. It features a fast refresh rate of 160Hz, a 5ms response time to reduce ghosting and Dynamic Action Sync to mitigate input lag.

Gigabyte 32" 4K Monitor: was $629 now $529 @ Amazon

This 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) curved gaming monitor supports HDR and comes with an adjustable stand, a good port array and a built-in KVM switch feature that lets you use the same mouse, keyboard and monitor across multiple devices.