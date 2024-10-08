I'm a fitness editor — these are the 17 Prime Day weights deals under $50 I'd buy right now

Amazon's October Prime Day (known officially as the Big Deals Days) is now in full swing, with huge discounts and savings on muscle-building weights and accessories dropping the price to below $50 for these fitness essentials.

You can pick up the Amazon Basics Adjustable Dumbbells Set for just $39, saving you $10 on these muscle-building weights with adjustable plates. Or if you prefer fixed weights, this Yes4All Powder Coated Kettlebell is down to just $38 right now.

But don't wait to pick up these weights, as these Prime Day deals could end at any moment. And if you're after more money-saving deals this fall, we'll be updating our Prime Day live blog throughout the two-day sales event.

Prime Day dumbbell deals

Amazon Basics Adjustable Dumbbells Set: was $49 now $39

Some adjustable dumbbells can set you back hundreds, but these budget-friendly weights from Amazon are discounted an extra $10 for Prime Day. They're very similar to the ones I use for home workouts, with a textured handle for improved grip and removeable weights plates.

Yes4All Rubber Grip Encased Hex Dumbbell 25 lbs: was $52 now $39

Many fixed-load dumbbells are coated in rubber, but this Yes4All 'bell has a PVC coating instead. There's still rubber on the handle, so it's not suitable for anyone with allergies, but the hexagonal design stops them rolling away when not in use.

RitFit 10lbs Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Pair: was $69 now $39

It's rare to find single hexagonal dumbbells for less than $50, and even rarer a pair, but that's what we have here with this dup of 10 lbs weights. And this discount makes them $10 less than we saw them go for during July's Prime Day sale.

Signature Fitness Rubber Encased Hex 10lbs Dumbbells: was $44 now $40

This pair of 10 lbs dumbbells have a similar design to the weights you'd find at the gym, with a hexagonal end and textured handle for improved grip even with sweaty hands.

Hot deal CAP Barbell 25lb Adjustable Dumbbell: was $112 now $69 at Walmart

Although we've kept this roundup focused on weights under $50, this rare discount at Walmart was too good not to include. This adjustable dumbbell is on sale for almost half price, and with a quick twist of the handle, you can adjust the load between 5 lbs and 25 lbs.

Prime Day kettlebell deals

Yes4All Combo Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Weight Sets: was $64 now $44

Kettlebells are a versatile way to train your whole body, but you may want to vary the load between moves, which is where this trio come in handy. Each weight has a flat base and vinyl coating, and you get options at 5 lbs, 10 lbs and 15 lbs.

Apex Adjustable Kettlebell: was $69 now $46

If you're looking to save space but keep your training varied, this adjustable kettlebell is a great option. You can switch between 15 lbs and 20 lbs and buy additional plates to increase the load up to 50 lbs to help challenge your muscles as you get stronger.

Bionic Body 10 lbs Soft Kettlebell: was $39 now $33

If you live in a shared building or apartment, you want to keep noise to a minimum, which is where this soft kettlebell can help. The 10 lbs weight is a lot quieter as it hits the floor, and it hurts a lot less if you accidentally known yourself with it during kettlebell swings or halos.

Yaheetech 35lbs Kettlebell: was $49 now $34

Like the Bionic Body soft kettlebell, this plastic option help reduce some of the noise associated with resistance training workouts. The plastic design might not be as durable, but the wide handle makes it easier to grip with two hands for swings and similar moves.

Yes4All Vinyl Coated 10lbs Kettlebell: was $24 now $17

Yes4All's vibrant vinyl kettlebells are color-coded to make it easier to grab the load you're after. This discount is on the 10 lbs weight, but the range extends all the way up to 60 lbs if you want to pick up a whole set.

Sunny Health & Fitness Vinyl Coated 15lbs Kettlebell: was $43 now $24

These Sunny Health & Fitness kettlebells are color-coded like the Yes4All range, but they also have a wide handle for two-handed exercise.

Yes4All Powder Coated Kettlebell 31lb: was $51 now $38

If you want something more subtle, these Yes4All power-coated kettlebells have muted color-coded stripes around the handle. And the flat, non-slip base prevents the weight from wobbling when you place it back on the floor.

Prime Day weight accessories deals

ExtreSpo 47-inch EZ Curl Bar: was $44 now $35

This curl bar is ideal if you already have some adjustable dumbbells with removeable weights plates and want to shake up your training with biceps curls or deadlifts. It has two swivel sockets to lock the plates in place and can hold up to 220 lbs.

CAP Barbell A-Frame Dumbbell Weight Rack: was $49 now $28

If you need a way to store your existing fixed-load weights, this dumbbell rack is a great option. The A-frame rack holds up to five pairs and has a maximum load of 200 lbs.

CAP Barbell Flat Weight Bench Color Series: was $49 now $39

This workout bench is an affordable way to make your at-home workouts more versatile, but now it's even cheaper with this Prime Day discount. You can use it for weighted exercises or core-focused moves and it supports up to 500 lbs.

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder: was $35 now $26

If you're looking to boost your recovery and ease post-workout soreness, this vegan protein powder offers 21g of protein per serving. The biggest saving is on the iced coffee version, but there's also 25% off the Peppermint Hot Cocoa edition to get you in the festive spirit.