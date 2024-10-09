I test gaming headsets for a living — and these 7 headsets are too good to pass up on this October Prime Day

Welcome to day two of Amazon's October Prime Day deals! And I've got some great deals on gaming headsets for you right here.

I'm an avid gamer, having grown up playing Pokemon on my cousin's Nintendo DS, and now I'm obsessed with playing RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 and Ghost of Tsushima on my PS5. I know how important sound is, and how it can make a game go from "okay" to "stupidly good." That's why you need one of the best gaming headsets, and today's your last day to score a solid discount on a pair of cans — until Black Friday, but even then, there's no guarantee these deals will be there.

For instance, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is currently 15% off at Amazon, a great deal on the only headset I've ever given a perfect score to. And if you've been eyeing a particular Sony headset to pair with the upcoming PS5 Pro, the Sony Inzone H9 is currently 34% off at Amazon. That's a whopping great discount on one of our favorite headsets.

And there's more where that came from. Check these deals out before it's too late!

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals

Logitech G Pro X Wireless: was $229 now $129

Logitech peripherals rarely come cheap, so I really appreciate deals on Logi gear. The Logitech G Pro X Wireless has rightfully earned the "best of the rest" title on our best wireless gaming headsets buying guide, thanks to its plush earcups, intuitive controls, durable chassis, customizable sound profiles, and impeccable sound at a variety of different frequencies.

HyperX CloudX: was $69 now $42

The HyperX CloudX is a budget-friendly option for Xbox owners looking for comfort and sound quality without breaking the bank. Thanks to the memory foam cups and padded headband, you can wear this headset for hours without feeling discomfort. Sound quality is incredible, with deep bass and clear highs. The headset comes with a detachable noise-canceling mic too, so you can remove it if you just want to listen to music. The 39% discount is a steal.

Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198

If you want a great gaming headset for the PS5, what's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. And if you like the PS5’s black and white aesthetic, you’ll dig this headset’s similar design. This is a limited time deal, so you need to act fast!

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P: was $59 now $45

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P is a budget gaming headset but it comes with some pro specs. You get 360° Spatial Audio for immersive surround sound which transports you into the game you're playing, and it's fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for the PS5. The retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic also silences background noise by up to 25dB on any platform to give you crystal clear comms. This is a wired headset, so you can quickly plug it into a PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, and Xbox systems — plug and play, baby!

Razer Blackshark V2: was $49 now $37

Looking for a comfortable and affordable headset for your PC, PS5, Switch, or Xbox One? The Blackshark V2 is one of Razer's finest gaming headsets yet, featuring subtle sound and an extremely comfortable design. It weighs just 9.2 ounces so you can easily travel with it too. The headset utilizes THX Spatial Audio, and it can even recognize whether the program you're using requires its Game, Movie or Music mode. Nifty! Also, the mic is clear and precise, and filters out a lot of unpleasant consonant noises — perfect for online gaming.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129 now $109

SteelSeries' offering is currently our highest scoring gaming headset and who gave it the Big Score? Me, so take my word for it. In my SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 review, I praised this headset for its comfort and sleek design, but most importantly, for its dedicated app that lets you choose from 100 game-tailored presets. The 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive, whether you're playing at a packed stadium in EA FC 25 or strolling down the streets of Faerûn in Baldur’s Gate 3 — you’ll feel like you’re right there.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3: was $99 now $89

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 is a fantastic headset under $100, and the Prime Day discount is the cherry on top of the cake. With a comfortable fit and compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, the Arctis Nova 3 provides excellent gaming sound too. Whether you're building a medieval village with chill string arrangements in the background or listening to the trials and tribulations of a team of squabbling superheroes, this headset does an excellent job of balancing music, sound effects and voicework.

So, what's your pick? I've been waiting for the Sony Inzone H9 to go on sale and it's now at its lowest ever price — you can save $101 at Amazon. But of course, if you're an Xbox gamer, you might want the HyperX CloudX which is currently 39% off at Amazon. Whatever you do, you need to act fast. Once these deals are gone, that's it.

Stay locked to our Prime Day deals live blog for the latest coverage of the sales event.