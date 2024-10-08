I’ve tested all of Apple’s MacBooks on sale for October Prime Day — here’s the 5 you should actually buy

I’ve tested and reviewed the best MacBooks for years and they rank among the best laptops out there — if not the best overall for most people. Apple’s notebooks are fantastic but they’re often pricier than the best Windows laptops. That’s why sales events like Amazon Prime Day are so great, as they let you pick up a MacBook at reduced prices.

Right now, Amazon is offering every single MacBook model at a discount. This includes the MacBook Air 13-inch M3, which is the best overall MacBook for most people. All three versions of the MacBook Pro are also on sale for those who need a laptop capable of stellar performance and battery life.

No matter if it’s for everyday work or editing 4K videos, there’s a MacBook to fit your needs. Here are the 5 MacBooks you should buy during Prime Day from Amazon and other retailers.

Prime Day MacBook deals

M3 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The best overall MacBook is currently $250 off — matching its lowest ever price and making this one of the biggest deals of Prime Big Deal Days. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our M3 MacBook Air review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life — more than 15 hours on our test.

M3 MacBook Air (15-inch): was $1,299 now $1,044 @ Amazon

It's the supersized Air — the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is $200 off right now. The key differences are that gigantic screen for all the big display pleasures like binge-watching and working on a giant canvas, and the additional battery capacity in this bigger shell. It means you can easily get over 15 hours on one charge! In my MacBook Air 15-inch review, I said it delivers a large Pro-like screen but at an Air-like price.

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Dropping back to its lowest-ever price, the M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. Like we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review, this notebook packs blistering performance, a fantastic display, robust graphics and a battery life of over 17 hours! Plus, you get more ports than the MacBook Air, including HDMI and an SD Card slot.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ B&H

Cheaper than Amazon (and cheaper than Black Friday), you can get $200 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro at B&H. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro review, we said this middle-child of a laptop features a gorgeously premium design, vividly accurate display, impressive power in M3 Pro and beefy battery life. At this price, that powerful configuration of the M3 Pro chipset and 18GB of RAM just became all the more tempting. Plus, that Space Black finish makes you feel like Batman using it!

M3 Max MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $3,499 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

The ultimate MacBook is on sale. Like I said in our MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max review, this is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on the go thanks to its M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes in the sleek Space Black color option. Though expensive, this delivers the premium MacBook experience.

Are MacBooks worth it?

Even as a lifelong Windows PC user, I can vouch that MacBooks are arguably the best for most people since they're so easy to use thanks to the intuitive macOS and the overall excellent build of the laptops. Plus, if you own Apple products like the iPhone 16 and AirPods 4, you can easily pair them with a MacBook.