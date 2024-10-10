Hurry! These 5 home gadgets are even cheaper than their Prime Day prices

This year's October Prime Day event offered steep discounts on some of the best smart home devices we've tested. Although Amazon's own Echo and Ring deals have come to an end, even better sales have taken their place on home gadgets from smart locks to air fryers. This gear will save you time and space while making each day easier—whether you're cooking for a group or want to have your door unlock itself when you have your hands full.

One of my favorite deals right now is the Roomba Combo Essential for just $219 at Amazon. That's $70 in savings off of its regular price and even lower than the price during Prime Day. This model is a great starter pick if you're looking for a first 2-in-1 robot vacuum. The Combo Essential comes loaded with iRobot's app smarts and a spot cleaning feature for quick jobs like spills in the kitchen.

The gadgets below provide a quick and easy way to take your home to the next level without putting too big of a dent in your wallet. Read on to see what I'd spend my own money on in the chaos of the post-Prime Day sales.

Better than Prime Day home deals

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $80 now $39 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus, you can monitor your energy usage to adjust your habits and reduce your power bill.

Ninja Foodi DualZone 7-quart Air Fryer: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

This compact countertop oven hosts a spacious 7-quart capacity drawer. Foodi's DualZone cook system uses a divider and separately controlled elements to cook two meals in two different ways at the same time. You can set one side to roast 3.5 quarts of vegetables while the other 3.5 quarts of space air frys a steak to perfection. You can remove the center divider to utilize all 7 quarts of space with the "MegaZone" cooking option. There are 6 cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, and reheat to provide versatility while enjoying crispy food without the oil.

Soundcore Motion+: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Anker's portable Bluetooth speaker is a triumph in terms of weatherproof design, ease of use, and sound quality. Its huge bass (powered by two neodymium woofers) and loud volume sounds much bigger than it actually is thanks to Hi-Res Audio and lossless connectivity. Its 12-hour battery life should also net you plenty of play time so you can swap it between rooms or outside.

iRobot Roomba Combo Essential: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

This new 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop from Roomba includes advanced features like AI room cleaning suggestions and Spot Cleaning. You can customize both the bot's water and suction levels for each job. The advanced iRobot app and voice control support make it easy to work the Combo into smart home routines. Keep in mind that its base only charges the vacuum — you'll need to empty it more frequently since there's no extended dustbin. That's a small price to pay for the low cost.