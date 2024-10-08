Prime Day smart speaker deals — don't miss up to $100 off Alexa, Sonos, and more

With Prime Day in full swing, we're seeing some great deals on all kinds of smart home and audio gear — but most importantly, there are loads of savings on the best smart speakers.

The smaller Echo speakers all have some great savings, so you can get started with an Alexa system for less. Sonos' smart speakers have all received some big discounts as well, from TV soundbars to stand-mount style speakers — no matter the kind of smart speaker you're looking for, there's a deal to suit you.

Read on to find the best Prime Day smart speaker deals, and then make sure you visit our Prime Day live blog to see what other deals you can find on everything from TVs to sneakers — and everything in between.

Best Prime Day smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo Spot 2024: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The perfect desk or nightstand companion, the tiny Echo Spot features a clear screen for information like the time, appointments, the weather, and more. Of course, it features Amazon's Alexa smarts, and its surprisingly small frame pumps out some impressive audio. $30 off is a great saving on a solid little smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot 2022: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a great entry into an Alexa-led smart home, then the small and inexpensive Echo Dot is the way to do. Just plug it in, set it up, and ask Alexa for whatever your heart desires. You'll be surprised how good it sounds, as well.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

The colorful Echo Pop is another one of Amazon's smallest speakers, although this time it's even cheaper. It's super simple and easy to use, although it doesn't sound as good as the slightly more expensive Dot or Spot, but for music in a kid's playroom or as a voice assistant in the kitchen it's perfect.

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Sonos' entry-level smart speaker is a triumph of design, ease of use, and sound quality. It sounds much bigger than it actually is, and slips really neatly into any kind of decor that you might have around your house. Works with the Sonos smart assistant or Alexa as well.

Marshall Uxbridge: was $219 now $124 @ Amazon

This stylish, amp-like number brings an uncommon design language to the smart speaker space. It's not small, mind you — it's a 'place it there and leave it' style speaker, but it sounds great and supports Amazon Alexa. There's also $100 off for a great deal this Prime Day.

Sonos Move: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The Sonos Move is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy — and it also happens to be one of the best smart speakers as well. It sounds massive, and you can take it around the house with you thanks to its built-in battery. Just remember that the Alexa and Sonos voice assistants won't work if you take it out of WiFi range.

Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

This is a cross between a sound bar and a smart speaker — it fits under your TV and plays epic sound to replace the rubbish speakers in your flat screen, but it also connects to WiFi for Alexa and Sonos voice assistant support. It also happens to sound good as well. $100 off this speaker is not to be underestimated either — this lowest price we've seen the speaker hit.

