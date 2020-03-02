Choosing the best Alexa speaker for you all depends on your needs. Amazon — and others — have a range of smart speakers and displays that cater to different use cases. All will listen to your voice and perform a wide number of tasks, such as streaming music from Spotify, Pandora and others; controlling smart home devices such as thermostats and lights; acting as a home communication hub; looking up the weather; and even ordering you food. You can even use Alexa to control your smart TV.

The best Alexa speaker for most people is the Amazon Echo. Now in its third generation, it costs less than $100, yet provides audio that's good enough for small gatherings.

If you're on a budget, the best Alexa speaker is the Echo Dot, which costs $50 yet sounds great for its size.

The best Alexa speakers you can buy

Amazon Echo (3rd generation) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Amazon Echo (3nd Gen)

Best Alexa speaker overall

Size: 5.9 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 29 ounces | Speakers: 3-inch Woofer, 0.8-inch tweeter | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: 3.5mm, Bluetooth

Sounds great for the size

Affordable

Seamless Alexa integration

Just on par with the Echo Plus

The third generation Amazon Echo is the best Alexa speaker overall. It's a giant leap from the original both in terms of design and performance. It comes in an attractive fabric-swathed finish and packs improved audio hardware from the second-generation Echo.

Unlike the previous-generation Echo, this version does not have a swappable exterior, but you can get it in one of five colors: Charcoal, gray, red, sandstone, and blue. This is your best bet if you're looking for the Alexa speaker with the best sound under $100.

Amazon Echo Dot (Image credit: Future)

2. Amazon Echo Dot

Best Alexa speaker under $50

Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.7 | Weight: 10.6 ounces | Speakers: Single built-in speaker | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm

Smart and helpful Alexa assistant

Easy to set up

Works with or without an additional speaker

Speaker quality not great for music

At $49 — and often on sale for much less — the Echo Dot is the best Alexa speaker for those on a budget. But it's also good for those who want whole-house Alexa coverage, as you can easily pick up multiple Echo Dots and link them together.

Despite its small size, the Echo Dot has other features that make it well-suited for more than just the cost-conscious. It delivers solid audio within a friendly mesh fabric design that's perfect for a living room. For those of you who just purchased one, here's how to set up the Amazon Echo Dot.

Sonos One (Image credit: Future)

3. Sonos One

The best-sounding Alexa speaker

Size: 4.8 x 6.4 inches | Speakers: Dual amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz | Smart assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant

Excellent audio quality

Lets you control lots of music sources

Can pair more speakers for whole-house audio

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Doesn't support all Alexa features

That's right. The best Alexa speaker when it comes to audio isn't made by Amazon. The Sonos One delivers exceptional sound in a very small package. What's more, you can pair two Sonos Ones for true stereo sound, and group multiple devices together for whole-home audio.

But what also makes the Sonos One great is its ability to stream audio from hundreds of sources: Not just Spotify and TuneIn, but SiriusXM, MLB, and much, much more. And, you can control it all using Alexa. Should you tire of Amazon, you can also switch the Sonos One to use Google Assistant, which makes this speaker even more versatile. The one caveat is that the Sonos One lacks two of Alexa's features: The ability to use Drop-In and make phone calls.

Echo Dot with Clock (Image credit: Amazon)

4. Amazon Echo Dot With Clock

An Echo Dot—with a clock

Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 10.6 ounces | Speakers: Single built-in speaker | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm

Includes an LED clock

Sounds good for its size

Supports all Alexa features

Microphones could be better

The name says it all: This is an Echo Dot with a clock in its face. However, this seemingly simple addition adds a ton of functionality to the Echo Dot, making an even better bedside companion. More than just the time, though, the Echo Dot with Clock's display can also show you the current temperature, and also functions as a timer.

The Echo Dot with Clock costs $10 more than the Echo Dot, but is a worthwhile upgrade for those who want to know the time without having to ask Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (Image credit: Amazon)

5. Amazon Echo Show 8

This smart display proves size isn't everything

Size: 7.9 x 5.4 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 36.6 oz | Speakers: Dual 2-inch neodymium drivers | Display: 8-inch 1280 x 800 | Camera: 1MP | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio

Awesome sound for size

Bright, clear display

Physical camera shutter

Annoying to play YouTube videos

Interface could be more inviting

We're as surprised as you, but we think the Amazon Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa speaker with a display. That's right: We like it better than its larger sibling, the 10-inch Amazon Echo Show.

For starters, the Echo Show 8 is much less expensive, yet delivers visuals and audio far better than its price would suggest. The main difference is that the Echo Show 8 has a smaller 1-megapixel camera, but we didn't notice a difference in our video chats. It also lacks the Zigbee smart home hub found in the 10-inch Echo Show, but that shouldn't be much of a deterrent for those who want a quality smart display for around $130.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (Image credit: Amazon)

6. Echo Dot Kids Edition

Best Alexa speaker for kids

Size: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 6.7 ounces | Speakers: Single built-in speaker | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm

FreeTime Unlimited is a good value

Lots of kid-friendly content

Strong parental controls, per kid, across devices

No FreeTime Unlimited app for iOS

Not always easy to discover content

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is the best Alexa speaker for children not because of its hardware, but for what comes with it. When you purchase an Echo Dot Kids Edition, you get a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited ($69/year), which gives you access to kid-friendly content, such as audiobooks, and skills from sources such as Disney and Nickelodeon.

A parental dashboard also lets you keep track of what your child is doing with the Echo Dot, and allows you to restrict access. The Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in six colors, but we think the rainbow model is the best of the bunch. And, it comes with a 2-year warranty, in case junior spills milk all over the device.

Amazon Echo Show (Image credit: Future)

7. Amazon Echo Show

A smart display and smart home hub in one

Size: 9.7 x 6.9 x 4.2 inches | Weight: 62.2 oz | Speakers: Dual 2.2-inch neodymium drivers | Display: 10.1 inches, 1280 x 800 | Camera: 5MP | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm

Excellent audio with bass

Convenient smart-home hub

Two-way doorbell and camera audio

Clunky browsing experience

Nasty screen glare

The Echo Show is the best Alexa speaker for those who want all of what Amazon's assistant has to offer. The largest of Amazon's smart displays, the Echo Show has a 10-inch touchscreen and a 5-megapixel camera that, among other things, enables you to make and receive video calls between other Echo Shows and Echo Spots, as well as smartphones with the Alexa app. You can also conduct audio calls with other Echo devices, too.

Dual speakers below the display produce excellent audio much better than the original Echo, so you can rock out to songs. The Echo Show's touchscreen delivers information in a visual format, such as news and weather. It's great for reading recipes, watching videos and live TV, and even surfing the web with Firefox and Amazon's Silk browser.

Amazon Echo Studio (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. Amazon Echo Studio

The best sounding smart speaker made by Amazon

Size: 8.1 x 6.9 inches | Weight: 7.7 pounds | Speakers: 1-inch tweeter, 5.25-inch woofer | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: 3.5mm

Can be paired with another Studio

Good price for quality

Automatically adjusts audio

Large size

Mids and vocals tend to get lost

The Echo Studio delivers Amazon's first premium audio hardware in an all-new package. While it's a notch below the Sonos One in terms of quality, it's one of the best Alexa devices for audiophiles. It's designed to support Amazon HD Unlimited, Amazon's 3D audio platform, and even has a bass aperture to ensure full sound.

One thing the Echo Studio has that the Sonos One lacks is a 3.5mm audio-in port. So, for example, you can connect a turntable directly to the Echo Studio. We found it's worth the $200 price tag if you're looking for a great speaker that makes use of all Alexa's features.

Amazon Echo Plus (Image credit: Future)

9. Amazon Echo Plus

Smart speaker with a Zigbee smart home hub

Size: 5.8 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 27.5 ounces | Speakers: 0.8-inch tweeter, 3-inch woofer | Wireless: 802.11ac (2.4 &5GHz), Zigbee | Ports: 3.5 mm line in/out

Great audio

Friendly design

Easy to set up

Temperature sensor

Limited smart-home features

The Amazon Echo Plus looks very similar to the Echo, but contained inside is a smart home hub capable of talking to Zigbee devices, such as Philips Hue lights. In fact, the Plus can come bundled with a single Philips Hue White bulb. It can also locally control smart home devices, which is useful for when your Internet connection goes down, and also has a temperature sensor.

Alexa has come a long way when it comes to smart home connectivity, too. While not as robust as the best smart home hub (Samsung SmartThings), it's the best Alexa speaker for those who don't want to have to deal with installing yet another device. The Echo Plus comes in three colors: Black, white, or silver.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (Image credit: Amazon)

10. Amazon Echo Show 5

A budget smart display with some compromises

Size: 5.8 x 3.4 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 14.5 ounces | Display: 5.5 inches (960 x 480) | Speakers: One 1.7-inch 4W | Camera: 1 MP | Ports: 3.5mm | Wireless: 802.11ac (2.4 & 5GHz)

Physical camera shutter

Cute and compact

Good video call quality

So-so video

Laggy interface

The Echo Show 5 is a small smart display you can use to make calls and video chat, browse recipes, watch videos using NBC and Prime Video visual skills, check the feeds from your security camera, dim your lights and more on its 5-inch screen. However, due to its small size, it looks and feels bit more like a clock than a full-sized smart display. It's not the best Alexa speaker for all, but it's worth considering for your nightstand.

