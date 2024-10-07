Huge Best Buy anti-Prime Day sale live — 23 deals I’d get on OLED TVs, laptops, appliances and more

Prime Day is almost here, but you don't want to stick just one retailer to get the best deals. Starting October 8, Best Buy will hold a flash sale to entice shoppers away from Amazon. However, if you can't wait, there are plenty of excellent sales worth shopping from Best Buy that are available right now.

Plenty of shoppers will be buying iPhones through Amazon, but if you have a phone to trade in, you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and activation at Best Buy. Plus, one of the best OLED TV deals comes from Best Buy — right now the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV is $749 at Best Buy ($750 off.) Good luck finding a cheaper OLED TV than this on Prime Day.

Best Buy's flash sale doesn't officially start just yet, but keep scrolling to see the early deals I'd recommend buying. Check out our Best Buy promo codes guide for more ways to save, plus see the deals I'd get in Walmart's latest sale.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $429 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select is part of Roku's line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new TV options, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $749 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $899 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon has the TV for $3 less.

Price check: $896 @ Amazon

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Note: Amazon has this TV for $2 less.

Price check: $1,397 @ Amazon

Phones

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy A35 is Samsung's new budget smartphone. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 5MP f/2.4 macro. There's also a 13MP f/2.2 selfie/front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy A35 hands-on, we called it an excellent contender in the budget space. Note: To get this price choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" and you'll need to activate your phone during checkout.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Google Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it a worthy contender, in spite of the $100 price increase. (To get this price, choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier").

Laptops

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $449 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $250 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy

Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thin.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $400 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.

Headphones

Marshall Major IV Headphones: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy

Marshall's Major IV have a massive 80 hours of battery life, as well as wireless charging so you can simply pop the outside of the one of the headphones’ ear cups on a wireless charging pad to top it up. Although we haven't tested this model at Tom's Guide, the brand's audio reputation means I'm confident these are a great buy at the discounted price. However, note that they don't have an active noise canceling feature.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

It Takes Two: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

Immerse yourself in this co-op action-adventure game where a couple, Cody and May, are magically transformed into dolls and must work together to navigate a fantastical world. Designed for two players, the game emphasizes collaboration and communication as they solve puzzles and overcome challenges to repair their broken relationship. Note, that this deal is technically on the PS4 version of It Takes Two but includes a free upgrade to the PS5 edition.

Dead Space: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

You can never go wrong with a horror game, and that includes Dead Space. This is a survival horror game where you follow Isaac Clarke, an engineer stranded on a space station overrun by terrifying alien creatures called Necromorphs. As Isaac fights to survive, he discovers the horrifying truth behind the station's fate, using improvised weapons and tools to dismember his monstrous foes.

Samsung 32" Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Odyssey 32" gaming monitor packs a pretty serious punch for the price. It has an attractive 2560 x 1440 resolution, so those games will look sharp and smooth. It also has a high 165Hz refresh rate that'll make your games look smooth during fast motion. The 32" size is ideal for gaming since it's not too big but still large enough to immerse you in the action.

Home

Appliance sale: deals from $159 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $159. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously and yet it's was made so that you can flip it up when not in use.

Eufy SoloCam S40 Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Wireless security cameras are easier to install than their wired counterparts, but taking them down to charge can be annoying. Enter the Eufy SoloCam S40: It features an integrated solar panel at the top of the camera so it recharges itself with just two hours of direct sunlight each day. This bundle includes two cams with 2K resolution.