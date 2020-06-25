Best phone carriers of 2020

Finding the best phone carrier to provide your monthly cell phone service involves more than just finding the lowest-priced cell phone plan — though cost is certainly a consideration. But a top phone carrier does more than just provide you with a decently priced plan — there's also the matter of network performance, customer service and other perks available to subscribers. And with carriers in the midst of rolling out 5G coverage, you should also consider what your cell phone service will look like in the future.

From the cost of plans to the reach of a particular cellular network, we look at all those factors and more in order to rank the best phone carriers from top to bottom.

This is a particularly interesting time for cell phone service in the U.S. The T-Mobile-Sprint merger has removed one of the major players, as T-Mobile absorbs Sprint's network into its own coverage. Opponents of the merger fear it will lead to less competition in the wireless market, so it's worth keeping an eye on how the remaining major carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — perform with Sprint out of the picture.

So far, things look pretty good, and with the emergence of low-cost carriers offering attractive plans at competitive prices, there are plenty of choices when it comes to deciding who should provide your monthly cell phone service. Here's a closer look at the best phone carriers and what separates a good cell phone experience from a poor one.

Who is the best phone carrier?

Based on our criteria for evaluating wireless providers, T-Mobile and Verizon remain neck-and-neck as the best phone carriers. We give the edge to T-Mobile, thanks to the Uncarrier's attractively priced unlimited data plan and its strong network performance in major cities. T-Mobile is also the first carrier to provide coast-to-coast 5G coverage.

Verizon remains a compelling alternative to T-Mobile, even if its plans are more expensive. The carrier offers great coverage, with expanding 5G service, and it's fared well on our customer service survey in consecutive years.

The arrival of low-cost mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, mean that you've got choices beyond the major carriers. In this group, we like Visible's low-cost unlimited plan which is available over Verizon's cellular network. Metro by T-Mobile also stands out as a low-cost option, especially since customers can take advantage of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G coverage with a compatible phone. Google Fi is a compelling alternative, too, especially if you commit to one of Google's Pixel phones.

Boost figures to have a bigger profile in the future, as the Sprint-owned network must be sold off as part of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. But until we know more about how that will affect plans and pricing, we'd be wary of committing to Boost. Cricket Wireless and Straight Talk are two other low-cost services that we have reservations about.

The best phone carriers overall

(Image credit: T-Mobile)

1. T-Mobile

The best phone carrier overall

Best Unlimited Plan: $70/month Magenta plan | Best Tiered Data Plan: N/A | Best Prepaid Plan: $15/month 2GB plan | 5G Coverage: 5,000-plus cities (low-band) | Parent Network: T-Mobile

Attractive unlimited plans

Low-cost tiered data plans

Excellent perks for subscribers

5G speeds aren't the fastest

2GB, 5GB plans have a hard cap on data

When it comes to the best mix of data plans, coverage and perks, T-Mobile is the phone carrier to beat. The Uncarrier has spent years upending the wireless business, forcing its rivals to follow suit on generously priced unlimited data plans and aggressive promotions. But T-Mobile always seems to be one step ahead of the competition.

T-Mobile offers the best unlimited data plan in the business, with its $70 Magenta plan that bakes taxes and fees into the cost of the plan and also lets you use your data when you're overseas (albeit at slower speeds). Generous discounts as you add lines also make Magenta the best family cell phone plan . And if you don't need all that data, T-Mobile's 2GB and 5GB prepaid plans are among the cheapest you'll find.

In our network testing, we found T-Mobile's LTE download speeds were fast, even if Verizon and AT&T both finished ahead of the Uncarrier. Third-party testing firm OpenSignal says that T-Mobile has the best upload speeds in its most recent report. As for 5G, T-Mobile was the first carrier to offer nationwide coverage, with service reaching more than 5,000 cities. T-Mobile's 5G speeds are only a little bit faster than LTE, but that's changing as the carrier works to incorporate Sprint's 5G network into its own.

What really sets T-Mobile apart is the perks it extends to customers. Weekly T-Mobile Tuesday giveaways include prizes and benefits like free trial subscriptions to Tidal Premium and Google Stadia Pro. T-Mobile's Team of Experts program also provides excellent customer service to subscribers.

We hope T-Mobile will be able to keep all this up now that its merger with Sprint is complete, and the carrier faces one less competitor. We'll certainly be keeping an eye on T-Mobile to see if it can continue to set the standard now that there are just three major phone carriers in the US.

(Image credit: Verizon)

2. Verizon

A good alternative to T-Mobile

Best Unlimited Plan: $80/month Do More or Play More plan | Best Tiered Data Plan: $55/month 5GB plan | Best Prepaid Plan: $45/month 15GB plan | 5G Coverage: 35 cities (mmWave) | Parent Network: Verizon

Network has extensive reach

Fast 5G speeds

Excellent prepaid plans

Best unlimited plans are pricey

5G service has limited coverage

T-Mobile's cheaper plans and more extensive perks give it an overall edge over Verizon. But there's plenty to like about the nation's biggest wireless carrier, starting with the reach and performance of its network. When we've tested LTE speeds, Verizon has come out on top, with third-party testing firm RootMetrics has placed Verizon in its top slot for 13 consecutive testing periods. Big Red has the fastest 5G network, launching mmWave-based service in 35 cities, though its 5G network has the smallest reach of any carrier.

You'll find cheaper and easier-to-decipher unlimited data plans at T-Mobile, but if you're willing to dig through Verizon's four different plans, you'll find some interesting perks. Verizon's Do More plan, which costs $80 a month for one line (and $180 for four) includes 500GB of cloud storage and a 50GB ceiling before Verizon will throttle your speeds. Play More, which costs the same, lets you stream HD video and gives you a free Apple Music subscription, even if it lowers your data cap to 25GB.

Verizon's prepaid plans are especially attractive, now that the carrier has increased the amount of data you get. There's a 15GB plan that costs $45 a month after a $5 autopay discount, and loyalty rewards lower the price even further. After three months of service, the rate falls to $40, and nine more months takes the cost down to $35.

Verizon has fared well when we've tested customer service for phone carriers, and it continues to offer an extensive selection of phones, including exclusives. (You'll find the 5G-capable Motorola Edge Plus only on Verizon, for example.) If you don't mind paying a little more on your monthly bill, Verizon provides the performance and service that justifies the extra cost.

(Image credit: AT&T)

3. AT&T

Third place among the major carriers

Best Unlimited Plan: $85/month Unlimited Elite | Best Tiered Data Plan: $60/month Mobile Share Plus 9GB | Best Prepaid Plan: $50/month 8GB plan | 5G Coverage: 327 markets (low-band) | Parent Network: AT&T

Extensive network

Growing 5G coverage

Best unlimited plan is expensive

"5GE" is actually LTE coverage

AT&T finds itself in an awkward position among the remaining major carriers as Sprint is absorbed into T-Mobile. AT&T's monthly rates and promotions can't match what T-Mobile offers, and Verizon still has the larger network. That leaves AT&T in third place, but there are some bright spots for the carrier.

For one, when we last tested network performance, AT&T finished second for LTE download speeds. Other tests from third-party firms paint a rosier picture with both RootMetrics and OpenSignal rating AT&T as the network with the fastest download speeds. AT&T is building out its low-band 5G network, and by mid-year, it should join T-Mobile in offering nationwide coverage.

As for plans, AT&T's most appealing unlimited data option is its most expensive offering — an $85-a-month Unlimited Elite plan that includes the HBO Max streaming service and a huge 100GB cap before AT&T slows down data speeds. The cheaper unlimited tiers at AT&T don't compare as favorably to T-Mobile and Verizon plans, but AT&T does have a good tiered data plan that gives you 9GB of data each month for $60. AT&T's prepaid options provide a lot of data, too, and a current discount on autopay enrollment makes the unlimited prepaid plan especially attractive at $50 a month. (Normally, unlimited prepaid data at AT&T costs $65 with autopay.)

(Image credit: Visible)

4. Visible

A cheaper way to get unlimited data

Best Unlimited Plan: $40/month **Best Tiered Data Plan:** N/A | Best Prepaid Plan: N/A | 5G Coverage: None | Parent Network: Verizon

Unlimited data for $40

Discounts on multiple lines

Services uses Verizon's network

Speeds can be slowed if network's congested

No 5G coverage

Variety is not the spice of life when it comes to Visible's service options, as the discount carrier offers only one service plan. But it's a really good option — you get unlimited data for $40 a month over Verizon's LTE network, which has been the top performer in our testing.

Visible used to place a cap on data speeds when the carrier debuted, but that restriction has since been lifted. That means you can enjoy the full power of Verizon's network, with your speeds slowing only should the network get too congested. (That's standard operating procedure for networks like Visible that use another carrier's towers for their coverage, though.) One trade-off you will make is that even though Verizon has launched 5G coverage in some cities, it's not available to Visible subscribers at this time.

Among the best discount cell phone plans, Visible has the best option for families thanks to the generous discounts as you add lines to your plan. Two lines of unlimited data at Visible reduces the per-line cost to $35, while a family of four pays a total of $100 (or $25 per line) each month. Your Visible Party Plan isn't limited to people living at the same address — it can cover friends, distant relatives or roommates.

Visible got its start as an iPhone-only carrier, though it's since added Android phones to the mix, from flagships like the Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4 to budget offerings like the Pixel 3a and Moto G7. You can also bring your own device.

(Image credit: Metro by T-Mobile)

5. Metro by T-Mobile

The best discount phone carrier

Best Unlimited Plan: $50/month Unlimited plan | Best Tiered Data Plan: N/A | Best Prepaid Plan: $40/month 10GB plan | 5G Coverage: 5,000-plus cities (low-band) | Parent Network: T-Mobile

Good variety of plans

Uses T-Mobile's network

5G coverage with compatible phones

Few perks

Data speeds can be slowed if network is busy

Metro By T-Mobile — formerly MetroPCS — remains the best phone carrier if you don't want to spend a lot of money on your cell phone service. That said, Metro is facing stepped-up competition from big-name rivals and obscure discount carriers alike. Parent company T-Mobile stole some of Metro's thunder by offering a super-cheap $15/month cell phone plan, while Verizon has doubled the amount of data it packs into its prepaid packages.

Still, there's plenty to like about Metro, which benefits from using T-Mobile's cellular network for its coverage. Even though Metro traffic can slow down when T-Mobile's towers get congested, in our testing, that's been a rare occurrence. More importantly, Metro customers with 5G-capable phones can enjoy T-Mobile's 5G coverage, which now stretches coast to coast.

Verizon may offer more data to prepaid customers, but Metro's $40-a-month plan still includes a generous helping of 10GB of data, with streaming music from more than 40 services not counting against your cap. Metro's unlimited plans — $50 for the entry level plan and $60 for a plan that includes an Amazon Prime membership and more hotspot data — are pretty attractive, too.

Metro has a good selection of phones, with nearly a third of the handsets on sale costing less than $200. You can find additional savings if you port over a phone number when signing up for service with Metro.

(Image credit: Google Fi)

6. Google Fi

The best phone carrier if you go with Pixel

Best Unlimited Plan: $70/month unlimited | Best Tiered Data Plan: $20/month for talk and text plus $10/GB | Best Prepaid Plan: N/A | 5G Coverage: Yes, on T-Mobile's network | Parent Network: Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular

Only pay for the data you use

Use data and text overseas

Optimized for Google Pixels, select Moto phones

Cheaper unlimited data is available elsewhere

No longer restricted to just Google's own phones, the Google Fi wireless service now supports just about any kind of handset (including iPhones). But it's really the best option if you have a Google Pixel device or a fully compatible third-party phone like the Moto G Power or Moto G Stylus. Those phones seamlessly switch between the carriers that provide Google Fi's coverage — Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular — so you'll always have the best connection available. You give that up if you bring your own device to Google Fi.

Google Fi's pricing is pretty compelling if you don't use a lot of data. Google charges you $20 for unlimited talk and text and then just $10 for each gigabyte of data you use. But that's adjusted to the precise amount of data you consume — if you use 2.5GB, say, you'll pay $25 instead of Google rounding up to $30. You can opt for unlimited data if you prefer, but at $70 a month, Google's pricing matches what T-Mobile charges for the best unlimited data plan.

International travelers will find another reason to opt for Google Fi, as the service lets you use your data and text when you're abroad in 200-plus countries. Data is also available at decent speeds overseas.

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

7. Mint Mobile

Low rates if you pay upfront

Best Unlimited Plan: N/A | Best Tiered Data Plan: N/A | Best Prepaid Plan: $20/month 8GB plan | 5G Coverage: None | Parent Network: T-Mobile

Low monthly rates

Uses T-Mobil's network

Low rates require a year's commitment

Minimal perks

Mint Mobile offers some of the lowest rates around, provided you're willing to pay for coverage up front. Pricing starts at $15 a month for 3GB of LTE data — that's better than even T-Mobile's Simple Connect plan. But that price is only available through the first three months of your service. To maintain that low rate, you've got to sign up for a year of coverage, limiting your flexibility to change carriers if you're not satisfied. (That also holds true for Mint's 8GB and 12GB plans.)

Mint uses T-Mobile's network to provide coverage, so you should expect fast performance, particularly if you live in an urban area. There's no official 5G support, though some Mint users have said they can pick up T-Mobile's 5G signals on compatible phones.

Speaking of devices, Mint sells both iPhones and Android handsets, at a wide range of prices. You can also bring your current phone to Mint if you prefer.

(Image credit: Consumer Cellular)

8. Consumer Cellular

The best phone carrier for seniors

Best Unlimited Plan: $60/month Unlimited Shared Data | Best Tiered Data Plan: $30/month 3GB plan | Best Prepaid Plan: N/A | 5G Coverage: None | Parent Network: AT&T, T-Mobile

Discounts for AARP members

Low rates if you don't need much data

Cheaper plans elsewhere if you use lots of data

Some criticism of customer service

Consumer Cellular is a good option for your cell phone service if you don't need a lot of data each month or you don't need unlimited talk minutes. (Or both!) The carrier has small data tiers available at reasonable prices, and you can switch around your data allotment on a monthly basis if you anticipate needing more data.

You can also save money on your bill by restricting your talk time to 250 minutes each month. That lowers the cost of the 3GB plan by $5 to $25 per month.

Because Consumer Cellular offers a 5% discount on monthly rates to AARP members, it's become a hit with seniors. The carrier uses both AT&T and T-Mobile for its coverage, so it's likely you'll get good network performance no matter where you are. Consumer Cellular does take some criticism for customer service, but it's generally regarded as any easy service for managing your plan and keeping your cell phone costs low.

(Image credit: Xfinity Mobile)

9. Xfinity Mobile

A good option if you believe in bundles

Best Unlimited Plan: $45/month Unlimited plan | Best Tiered Data Plan: $30/month 3GB plan | Best Prepaid Plan: N/A | 5G Coverage: 35 cities (mmWave) | Parent Network: Verizon

Low unlimited rate

5G coverage on Verizon's network

No discounts on multiple lines

Requires Xfinity internet subscription

If you already get your internet service from Comcast — and since it's the nation's biggest internet service provider, you probably do — Xfinity Mobile offers you the opportunity to save money on your monthly phone bill. The Comcast-backed phone carrier uses a combination of Verizon's cellular towers and Xfinity hotspots to offer nationwide phone coverage.

Xfinity's best plan for individuals is its $45 unlimited plan. Not only is that cheaper than what you'll pay for unlimited coverage at the major phone carriers, it also includes access to Verizon's 5G network if you have a 5G-capable phone. That means you can get 5G for nearly half the cost of what you'd pay for a Verizon unlimited data plan.

Xfinity Mobile is less appealing if you need more than one line of data, as each line of unlimited service costs $45. Tiered data plans are less appealing than what you can find from discount providers like Mint and Metro by T-Mobile.

You'll find a good selection of phones at Xfinity, including the latest iPhone and Android flagships. Xfinity has started to broaden support for bringing your own device beyond just the iPhone; now, recent Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices are supported, too.

(Image credit: Boost Mobile)

10. Boost Mobile

A phone carrier in transition

Best Unlimited Plan: $50/month Unlimited Gigs | Best Tiered Data Plan: N/A | Best Prepaid Plan: $35/month 3GB plan | 5G Coverage: None | Parent Network: Sprint

Unlimited plans compare nicely to Metro's

Good selection of low-cost phones

Future uncertain after T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Limited perks

It's an uncertain time for Boost Mobile. The Sprint-owned prepaid phone service is about to get sold off as a condition of that carrier's merger with T-Mobile. The likely buyer is Dish, though negotiations are ongoing. And that means questions remain about just what kind of plans the future Boost will offer and what amount of 5G support you can expect.

For now, your best option at Boost is one of the company's two unlimited plans. The $50 option features 12GB of hotspot data and a six-month subscription to Tidal's streaming music service. For $60 a month, you get HD video streaming and 30GB of hotspot data. Those prices compare favorably to what you get from Metro by T-Mobile, though T-Mobile's prepaid service doesn't put caps on music and game streaming like Boost does.

Boost's network performs as well as Sprint's used to, which is to say, not as well as what we've seen from other carriers. Phones include a mix of iPhones and Android devices with an emphasis on lower-cost handsets.

(Image credit: Cricket Wireless)

11. Cricket Wireless

Slowed-down service

Best Unlimited Plan: $60/month Unlimited + Mobile Hotspot | Best Tiered Data Plan: N/A | Best Prepaid Plan: $40/month 5GB plan | 5G Coverage: None | Parent Network: : AT&T

Best unlimited plan has no speed cap

Uses AT&T's network

Speed caps on all but one plan

No 5G service as of yet

When we test network performance, Cricket Wireless routinely finishes at the bottom of the pack, and it's no mystery why. On all but one of its monthly plans, Cricket caps data speeds. That means even though the carrier uses the extensive network of parent company AT&T, your download speeds will never top 8 Mbps on Cricket's tiered plans and a pokey 3 Mbps on the cheapest unlimited plan.

The only plan available from Cricket that escapes these caps is the carrier's most expensive offering — its $60-a-month unlimited option. This plan also comes with 15GB of LTE hotspot data, so it's the option to go with if you feel you must go with Cricket.

5G service may be available from AT&T, but that coverage hasn't been extended to Cricket. It's coming soon, the carrier says, but given the restrictions Cricket puts on speed, we imagine you'll have to pay up for 5G.

(Image credit: Verizon)

12. Straight Talk

Not recommended

Best Unlimited Plan: $55/month Ultimate Unlimited plan | Best Tiered Data Plan: N/A | Best Prepaid Plan: $60/month for 25GB | 5G Coverage: None | Parent Network: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

Good options for international callers

Lots of data included in plans

Poor customer service in our testing

Minimal autopay discounts

Few perks

We'll say this about Straight Talk — we noticed an improvement in service the last time we tested network performance now that you can use SIM cards tied to specific networks for Straight Talk's service. We tested Straight Talk using a Verizon-tied SIM card, and service was faster than in our previous testing (though slower than when we tested with a Verizon-supplied phone). There's no official word on 5G coverage through Straight Talk, though some customers using T-Mobile-tied SIM cards report that 5G-ready phones enjoy faster speeds.

Our biggest issue with Straight Talk, besides a lack of perks, is that there's not a lot of variety in the carrier's different data plans. You can opt for a 5GB data plan for $35 a month or 25GB of data for either $45 or $60 a month. (The more expensive plan includes calling to Mexico, Canada, China and India, making it a better value.) True unlimited data is available for $55 a month. These plans aren't bad, but you can find lower costs elsewhere, either from major carriers or other discount operators.

What to look for when choosing a phone carrier

The first thing to consider when determining the best phone carrier for your needs is to figure out who has the best coverage in your area. Concentrate on the places where you spend a lot of time and need cell phone service, such as your home, office and frequent hangouts. Our network performance testing looks at download speeds in select cities, and third-party testing can give you an idea of how networks perform on average. But to truly get a picture of local network coverage, you'll need to ask friends and family about their experience.

If you're comfortable looking beyond one of the major cell phone providers, you can always try a discount carrier. These MVNOs turn to the larger networks to provide cellular service, so be sure to find out which network a discount carrier uses to make sure it's one that provides good service to where you live and work.

Once you've figured out which phone carriers offer the best coverage in your areas, look at plans and pricing. You'll need to figure out how much data you need — whether an unlimited plan is required or if you can opt for a cheaper plan with tiered data. We've analyzed the best cell phone plans overall to help you find one that fits your needs.

One other thing to consider when picking carriers is perks that come included with a monthly subscription. You'll find more of these with larger carriers, while discount carriers and prepaid cellular service tends to skimp on the extras. Popular perks include streaming service subscriptions, high-speed hotspot data and the ability to use your plan while traveling overseas.

How we test phone carriers

We evaluate network performance by heading out to eight US cities and running Ookla's Speedtest app to measure download speeds. For real-world testing, we download a sizable app off of Google Play and time how fast it takes to get the app on a smartphone. We augment our own testing by looking at network performance reports from third-party firms including RootMetrics, OpenSignal and Ookla. All that data helps us evaluate a carrier's network performance.

We continuously review cell phone plans to compare how much data each carrier offers and how unlimited plans vary at each provider. We also look at the best prepaid phone plans , including extras you have to give up for the lower price to evaluate whether those are good deals or not.

We've done customer support testing in the past where we contact carriers incognito to ask them questions both about their service as well as phones they offer. We conduct this undercover testing both over the phone and through social media support accounts on Twitter and Facebook.