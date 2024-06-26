Early Prime Day running shoe deals 2024 — best deals available right now

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to refresh your running shoe line-up, because some of our favorite running shoes are reduced as part of the two-day event, which takes place on July 16 and 17 this year.

However, you don’t need to wait until the Prime Day 2024 event itself to bag a bargain on some new running shoes, because there are already discounts cropping up on some of our top running shoes, including a $42 discount on the the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, and a $61 saving on the Brooks Glycerin 20.

We’ll be rounding up all the best early Prime Day running shoe deals here so you can save on some new sneakers. If you’re not sure what shoes to be looking out for, check out our round-up of the best running shoes to find a pair that suits you.

Best early Prime Day running shoe deals

Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

The pick of the early deals, this sizable saving on the Brooks Glycerin 20 brings it under $100, a fantastic price for one of the best cushioned running shoes you can get. The Brooks Glycerin 21 launched earlier this year but the main update to the new shoe is a little more foam in the midsole. The Glycerin 20 is still very comfortable and a perfect option for new runners in particular, and both the women’s and men’s shoes are reduced on Amazon already in the build-up to Prime Day.

Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was $160 now $118 @ Amazon

We recently reviewed the Asic Gel-Kayano 31 and as much as we liked the new shoe, it is very similar to the Gel-Kayano 30, which you can pick up for a lot less on Amazon right now. The women’s shoe is a little cheaper than the men’s shoe in the sale, but both are discounted by over $40, which is a great price for one of the most comfortable stability shoes available from any brand.

Brooks Ghost 15: was $140 now $99 @ Amazon

The Brooks Ghost is one of the most popular running shoes available and the previous model of the shoe is going for under $100 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. It’s a cushioned daily trainer that’s great for people just starting out in the sport, and while we do prefer the Brooks Ghost 16 , which has a more comfortable midsole foam, getting the Brooks Ghost 15 for over $40 less is certainly worth considering.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25: was $160 now $129 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 is one of the most comfortable cushioned shoes you can get, and offers a very similar ride to the Gel-Nimbus 26, which launched earlier this year, so we’d definitely opt for the older shoe for $30 less if making that choice. The only thing that might make us hesitate is that the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 has dropped as low as $119 on Amazon in the past, so an extra saving might still crop up on Prime Day itself.

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event that falls on 16 and 17 July in 2024. New deals for Amazon Prime members will pop up across both days, so it's worth checking in regularly throughout the sale.