Best Prime Day TV deals under $500 you can still get now

It's the second day of Prime Day and the deals are still aplenty, with some exceptional deals going on in the budget TV category.
Maybe you're looking for a TV for that second room, bedroom, office, or even the outside gazebo. No matter where you might need one of the best TVs under $500, these Prime Day TV deals bring some of the best features to the forefront.
You'll find several models included below even use QLED and Mini-LED technology for well-rounded performance at a lower price than you might find on an OLED. You'll mostly see options from the likes of Vizio, Hisense, and TCL below, so if you want something from LG, Sony, or Samsung, you're going to have to shell out a bit more.
You could always peruse our Prime Day OLED TV deals if you're in the market for something a little more expensive, or maybe you want a larger TV over 65-inch, see this massive 85-inch TCL QLED that's down by nearly half off.
Best Prime Day TV deals under $500
Amazon Fire 55" Omni QLED TV: was $599 now $415 @ Amazon
Amazon makes some great TVs at incredible prices, like the Omni series which uses QLED technology with superior backlighting. With the Omni Fire TV, your home office or bedroom just got a major upgrade and it's all the better sitting under $500 with hands-free Alexa voice controls.
Vizio 50" MQX-Series QLED TV: was $629 now $427 @ Amazon
Vizio, too, is known for its quality designs and the MQX model is a shining beacon of that with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support on a QLED panel. It even has a handy 240Hz potential @ 1080p resolution, making this TV ideal for PC gamers.
Hisense 40" A4 FHD Roku TV: was $169 now $149 @ Amazon
Hisense might be better known for its budget Mini-LED TVs, but the A4 is quite the stunner. It leverages Roku to bring you all the best streaming apps in one place, plus comes equipped with Dolby Audio so you never miss a beat on what's on-screen. To note that this is a FHD TV, though, so it's better served for the outside bar or home office.
Insignia 50" F30 LED TV: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon
Another Fire TV enters the chat with the Insignia F30, a gorgeous LED display that uses the handy Alexa voice remote so you never need to lift a finger. This TV uses a 60Hz panel on and also has DTS surround sound support on a 4K resolution. It's no LG OLED, but definitely a stellar deal at under $200!
Vizio 43" Quantum QLED TV: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon
Vizio is back again with yet another fantastic QLED model sitting under $300. The Quantum is one of our favorite TVs under $500 and its use of quantum dots and back lighting make it a killer deal in this case, especially with Dolby Vision support and Vizio's 120fps on 1080p for PC gaming.
TCL 65" S5 UHD LED TV: was $449 now $369 @ Amazon
TCL also has several awesome picks under the $500 mark with its S5, a brand new TV under its 2024 TV lineup, making the rounds. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.
Insignia 42" F20 Smart FHD Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
The Insignia F20 is geared toward those looking to make the best out of there home office or small kitchen space. It doesn't have 4K resolution, but that means you get a TV well under the $200 mark. Even though it's set at 1080p, you still get Alexa voice controls and Apple AirPlay so you always have your favorite content ready to go.
