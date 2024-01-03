CES 2024: All the latest news and announcements

CES 2024 is upon us — the time of year where we’ll see some of the biggest and most exciting tech announcements.

From product launches over the next few months to gadgets and inventions that could revolutionize how tech fits into our lives over the next few years, this show has it all. We’re already seeing a few companies jump the gun and show-off their newest innovations early, but expect the lionshare of news to drop when CES kicks off properly on Monday, January 8.

We’ve set our predictions of what to expect from CES 2024 . But in the meantime, here’s what has been announced so far. Be sure to bookmark this hub, as we will be updating it daily with all the latest stories from the showfloor.

Oh, and P.S., since AI very much seems to be the flavor of the year for this year's show, I will be taking a tally of all the times this word is mentioned in keynotes… Wish me luck!

Latest stories from CES 2024

Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is really a tale of two halves when it comes to its January announcements. We are expecting the Korean company to go hard on introducing new TVs and smart home appliances (like this new robot vacuum and mop) — all of which will most probably come with a ton of AI smarts built-in.

And on the other side, there is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked , where we will be seeing the new Galaxy S24 line of smartphones from the company. You won’t be the least surprised to know these will be packed with AI features too . This event will be happening just a few days after CES on Wednesday, January 17.

LG

(Image credit: LG)

LG normally follows suit with Samsung in introducing new TVs and smart home tech to form a unified suite across the house. But LG Display also appears at CES to drop some interesting concepts, and make some rather bold future predictions.

So far, two announcements have been made — the first of which is a beefy 98-inch QNED TV with AI enhancing every part of your viewing experience. This includes a Personalized Picture Wizard to take all the settings tweaking-based guessing games out of finding a picture that you like, and AI Sound Pro that has the rather ambitious goal of delivering 9.1.2 virtual surround sound from built-in speakers.

And the second is a future concept of what a car interior could look like with the help of LG’s various OLED display innovations . We’re not just talking about a big tablet on the dashboard a la Tesla, but rather a full length OLED panel in the front with Switchable Privacy Mode (so the passenger can watch something without distracting the driver), and slidable screens for backseat passengers.

TVs

(Image credit: LG)

Looking more broadly at what looks set to happen to the TV at CES 2024, you start to notice that AI is a key running theme throughout. But personally, I’m anticipating three other common trends to run throughout:

Time to go BIG: Screen sizes that go above 100-inches are pretty much non-existent in the U.S. Most of the time, they quietly launch in the far east without any chance of buying one because of the huge shipping challenges that come with it. We’ve already seen LG get close to this number with its 98-inch screen, but I wouldn’t be surprised to start seeing bigger screens with equally bigger price tags.

Screen sizes that go above 100-inches are pretty much non-existent in the U.S. Most of the time, they quietly launch in the far east without any chance of buying one because of the huge shipping challenges that come with it. We’ve already seen LG get close to this number with its 98-inch screen, but I wouldn’t be surprised to start seeing bigger screens with equally bigger price tags. New form factors: We’ve seen companies play with various concepts for a while — from rollable OLED screens that appear when you need it to transparent screens that fade into the decor of your home like a sheet of glass. One I’d love to see leans more to the latter and the possibility of adding electrochromic glass on the back (identical to the tech found in Xreal Air 2 Pro AR glasses) to make the rear of the screen opaque for uninterrupted viewing.

Laptops

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

So far, the biggest news surrounding laptops has been the launch of Intel’s new Meteor Lake and AMD’s “Hawk Line” CPUs — both of which are (yep, you guessed it) packed with advanced AI features.

We’ve seen some new laptops jump on the early embargo, such as the Acer Swift Go 14 and MSI Prestige 16 . But as we look forward to the many new announcements set to come from the likes of Asus, Dell and more, it’s now time to ask one simple question: how will laptop hardware change with the times?

And no, I’m not talking about some huge change to form factor (though I wouldn’t be surprised to see some more dual-screen/foldable concepts). I mean what small but impactful hardware tweaks will laptop makers give you a more direct line to using the ever growing suite of AI capabilities?