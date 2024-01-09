TCL 2024 TV lineup: All the new QLED TVs coming this year

Mirroring other TV makers, TCL is pushing into new innovative bounds with the introduction of a more advanced AI system-on-chip made in-house to deliver powerful on-screen upscaling and TV UX improvements. It's all apart of the magic that is CES 2024, where AI is everywhere.

The three tiers of TCL chips include the base AIPQ, which for the first time ever will be on its S551G 4K TV, the AIPQ Pro, as found on its QM7 and QM8 models, and the AIPQ Ultra, which will only be on the high-class QM891G QD Mini LED, a stunner of a 115-inch TV.

TCL pushed into new territory in 2023, giving Samsung a run for its money with as much as a 16.3% growth over the previous year, and it's vying for a similar win come 2024 with exciting new releases in its Q Class series lineup, such as the aforementioned QM891G QD Mini LED TV.

Enhancements on the QLED side are also plentiful, with the QM651G-Pro gaining some serious new features thanks to its sparkly new AIPQ processor. Major quality of life upgrades include Full Array Local Dimming (FALD), hands-free voice control, and even a backlit remote.

TCL is making massive strides with its 4K TV options, too, highlighting the S551G as a major new addition with improved LED backlighting, the inclusion of HDR Pro+ support, and a bezel-less design for exceptional qualities at every angle.

TCL 2024 TVs: Q Class (QD Mini LED)

QM751G

The most budget option among TCL's newest mini LED lineup is the QM751G, a robust, IMAX Enhanced panel with a 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium, a 2.1 channel speaker, and HDR Ultra support with Dolby Vision IQ.

Like most of TCL's newest models, the QM751G boasts similar gains in brightness and contrast ratios, taking home as much as 2,000 nits of peak brightness in tandem with more than 1,300 dimming zones, and a color gamut of 95% on the DCI-P3 scale. A new 98-inch model should give the QM751 mini LED incredible legs for those looking for a quality TV at a massive scale.

Here are the QM751G sizes TCL has announced so far: 55, 65, 75 and 98 inches.

QM851G

Leveraging the TCL AIPQ Pro processor is the QM851G Mini LED, a 120Hz display with some incredible enhancements like a 2.1.2 channel speaker system, 97% color gamut on the DCI-P3 spectrum, more than 5,000 dimming zones, and up to as much as 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

Like its much larger 115-inch companion, the QM851G will be a next gen TV with an ATSC 3.0 digital tuner, WiFI 6, and an anti-glare screen. It will support 240 VRR via Game Accelerator and AMD FreeSync Premium so gamers aren't left in the dust.

Here are the QM851G sizes TCL has announced so far: 65, 75, 85 and 98 inches

QM891G

Arguably the most exciting entries among TCL's new lineup is the gorgeous 115-inch QM891G Mini LED, which leverages the firm's most powerful chipset, the AIPQ Ultra. It can hit a peak brightness of more than 5,000 nits, has 20,000 dimming zones for impeccable contrast, and has as much as 98% coverage of DCI-P3 color.

A 6.2.2 channel speaker will certainly keep the room well-occupied with sound, aided by a built-in subwoofer and up-firing Atmos speakers. But what about gaming? Well, the QM891G Mini LED comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate that can hit 240Hz VRR via Game Accelerator, while AMD FreeSync Premium ensures there's little if any screen tearing amidst the high-paced action.

The inclusion of ATSC 3.0 makes this a true next-gen TV, sporting additions like an Anti-Glare screen, WiFi 6, and Motion Rate 480 for the most well-rounded display under the TCL banner.

The TCL QM891G Mini LED will only be available in a 115-inch model.

TCL 2024 TVs: Q Class (QLEDs)

Q651G-Pro QLED

At the highest tier of TCL's QLED lineup is the Q651G-Pro, a stunning quantum dot model with tons of enhanced features, highlighted by gaming upgrades such as a 120Hz refresh rate that can be bumped to 240Hz VRR through the new Game Accelerator on the Enhanced 85-in model.

New inclusions like hands-free voice control, full array local dimming (FALD), and the bezel-less design gift the Q651G-Pro an exceptional leg up over competitors. A reworked panel that has high brightness pro LED backlighting is also a welcome new addition, gifting this QLED as much as 33% higher peak brightness.

Here are the Q651G-Pro QLED sizes TCL has announced so far: 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches (Enhanced)

Q651G QLED

Although it might drop the Pro from its name, the Q651G QLED is hardly less impressive. Emulating its more premium brethren, the Q651G also will have more pronounced LED backlighting for nearly 28% brighter ratios over its predecessor. It also features a bezel-less design and comes in an all-new 98-inch model.

Both the 85- and 98-inch options will have advanced gaming features, like a 120Hz refresh rate that can be increased to 240Hz via VRR. Models under the 85-inch designation will have 120Hz VRR gaming instead, in tandem with Motion Rate 240 via MEMC and newly enhanced software features thanks to the included AIPQ processor.

Standard additional features will also be present on the Q651G QLED, like Dolby Atmos support, DTS Virtual: X, and ALLM. The 6 series remains a staple of the brand, ranked as among the best TCL TVs this previous year and 2024 may well be no different.

Here are the Q651G QLED sizes TCL has announced so far: 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 as well as Enhanced 85- and 98-inch versions.

TCL 2024 TVs: S551G 4K TV

S551G

It wouldn't be a TCL TV roundup without a product geared specifically for the budget 4K TV crowd. That's where the S551G 4K TV shines brightest, soaking in some much-needed enhancements over predecessors, like HDR Pro+, a FullView 360 Metal Bezel-less design, and the sparkly new AIPQ processor.

Thanks to these new features, the S551G can now claim a more feature-rich backbone with the inclusion of TV as Center Mode, Hospitality Mode, Enhanced Dialog, and Custom Install Capability. It will also come equipped with standard features, like Motion Rate 240 via MEMC, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual: X, and ALLM.

Here are the QM891G sizes TCL has announced so far: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches.

