5 gadgets from Computex Day 1 that impressed us most — gaming handhelds, smart rings and more

Computex 2025 is well under way and although we had some of the biggest announcements from Nvidia and Qualcomm over the weekend, the real fun begins when the show floor opens.

The Tom's Guide team is there in force this year and has spent all day trawling the exhibition hall at the Taipei-based show looking for the coolest (and weirdest) new tech. The good news is that the show is taking place all week, so there's a lot more on the way.

So far, we've seen an MSI Claw 8 upgrade with AMD come out swinging, Acer going toe-to-toe with Oura with a new smart ring and a unique wireless split keyboard. There's also a lot of weird robots. And AI. But you probably already guessed that.

Here's the 7 coolest gadgets we've seen at the show already and remember to visit us on TikTok for the latest videos of this tech in action.

MSI Claw A8 with AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme

(Image credit: Future)

Pick a category of the PC industry that's exploded since we all met for Computex last year and you'd probably say AI. But, if you picked a second, it would surely be gaming handhelds.

MSI has ditched Intel for AMD with the new version of its Claw 8 gaming handheld and, judging by our early time with it, the decision puts this machine in a new league. We were able to get the 8-inch display running at a fully locked 100 FPS during a session of Lies of P. There have also been ergonomic improvements that add up to making this a real contender for anyone who wants the best gaming-on-the-go experience they can get.

This is still the Claw 8, so we've got that same giant 80Wh battery, up to a massive 24GB of RAM and a gorgeous 1080p 120Hz display. It's enough to stop and make us forget the Nintendo Switch 2 for a minute.

Read the full story: I just tested the MSI Claw A8 with AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme — it’s so good it made me forget about the Nintendo Switch 2

Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appeared on stage to officially reveal the RTX 5060 at Computex 2025 and the card went on sale a few hours later on May 19th with prices starting from from $299.

The main concerns over the card were due to the 8GB of video memory (VRAM) (recent AAA games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle require 12GB) and the fact Nvidia hadn't made any samples of the card available to media ahead of time for independent testing.

We did get some hands-on time with five games running on an RTX 5060 under Nvidia's scenarios and the results were pretty impressive. But time will tell whether or not this latest card represents a good purchase. If you want to pick one up for yourself, we're currently tracking the best places to buy an RTX 5060 here.

Read the full story: I played 5 games on the RTX 5060 — is this budget GPU actually enough?

Asus ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG

(Image credit: Future)

The Asus ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG was a gaming monitor that caught our eye at the show because it's focused almost entirely on being the fastest refresh rate screen in the world. The refresh rate is up to 610Hz which is about 100 times faster than the average human can blink.

Alongside this is a 0.1ms response time and 0.8ms input latency that guarantees near-immediate reactions to any movements you make. It's way beyond what most mortals will need from a screen but it could be a staple of professional esports when it does get a release.

Asus didn't give a price for this monitor but after going eyes-on with it at Computex our Managing Editor, Computing Jason England thinks it'll be around the $1,200 mark.

Asus ROG Falcata keyboard

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’ve seen a lot of magnetic keyboards from some of the smaller brands over the last couple of years, but this one from Asus is a little different because not only does it feature magnetic switches, it's also wireless.

It's called the ROG Falcata keyboard and it's a 75% keyboard that's split right down the middle, although you can put both ends together if you want to. It's mostly designed for gaming and magnetic switches are quickly becoming the new hotness.

They give gamers greater accuracy through being able to fine-tune an actuation point (or where a keypress is registered when you press down on a key) to their liking.

The Falcata is slated to release this summer and, unfortunately, we don't have any pricing information yet. But you can read my colleague Anthony Spadafora's first impressions on the keyboard after spending some typing time with it in Taipei.

Acer Freesense Ring

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring have some competition in the form of Acer's newly announced FreeSense smart ring that delivers biometric tracking, health and sleep monitoring and even personalized insights in a lightweight titanium design.

Acer isn't the first brand you think of when it comes to health tracking, but this ring won't tie you down with any subscription fee beyond its $199 asking price.

The ring comes in seven total sizes (7-13) and weighs between 2 and 3g depending on the size you opt for. It's got a choice of either a matte black or glossy rose gold finish and Acer quotes a battery life of up to four days.

We'll have to test it properly to see if it matches up to the best smart rings but it's encouraging to see other brands dipping into this increasingly popular wearable category.

Read the full story: I just tried Acer’s surprising smart ring, and it gives the Oura ring a run for its money