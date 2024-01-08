Samsung just revealed The Frame TV 2024 at CES with a game-changing upgrade

Samsung's The Frame TV has only grown in popularity over the years — it's such a coveted item on social media that people are literally trying to DIY their own versions using a regular TV and molding from the hardware store. But it's really hard to recreate the effect, and that's even more the case for the new Samsung The Frame 2024 that just debuted at CES 2024.

Alongside the rest of the Samsung 2024 TVs like the Samsung S95D OLED TV, Samsung refreshed its lifestyle TV category with an updated version of The Frame. Its purpose is the same: to look like art hung on the wall when it's not in use. But this year's version has some noteworthy upgrades.

The most consequential of which is a new eco-minded setting that will actually kick down the refresh rate of the TV when in it's in art mode (a.k.a. when you're not watching a show or movie). Normally, the anti-reflective 4K TV runs a 120Hz signal, but when in art mode, it'll jump down to 60Hz.

Since most artwork is static, the lowered refresh rate has virtually zero impact on the appearance of art. And from what I saw personally at CES, the displayed artwork looks as eye-catching as ever. It even has a new Pantone Validated Artful Color check, which basically means that the artwork, under normal lighting conditions, looks as true to museum quality.

So, why is this change a big deal? The lowered refresh rate demands less power, making the TV more energy efficient when it's not in use. But for a TV like the Frame, it's being used even when it's not in use to display art and images. Some users keep the TV turned on 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

When a TV is using power constantly, it's important that it's doing so in the most efficient way possible. Now, the best answer would be to just turn the TV off between use, which I highly recommend doing if you've fashioned a DIY Frame. But that kind of defeats the purpose of the Frame, so at least this year's version is better equipped to save energy. If you were to upgrade from a 2021 or 2022 Frame with the 120Hz refresh rate to the new one, you'd possibly see those savings reflecting on your energy bill, too.

On the topic of saving money, starting in 2024 the updated Art Store will be offering 20 complimentary pieces of art per month. This curation will be available to all users free of charge. There were already a handful of free pieces if you didn't want to pay for the Art Store's collections, but now, there will be fresh works to hang on your wall every month.

If you prefer your own photos instead, the image upload process in the SmartThings mobile app will apparently be easier than before, too.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!