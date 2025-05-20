Apple announces WWDC 2005 keynote date and time — here's what to expect

We knew WWDC 2025 was coming, as Apple has held its Worldwide Developer Conference every year for as long as we can remember.

The event is scheduled for June 9-13, so we won't need to wait long to see the latest Apple hardware and software.

The Apple keynote, where most announcements happen, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on June 9. The other stuff will be developer-focused (hence the event's name), but the keynote usually features new consumer-focused goodies.

What to expect from WWDC 2025

Apple's release doesn't tell us much about the event — it's a pastel-colored rainbow that fades to gray at the top with WWDC25 written below it. The tagline "On the horizon" finishes off the invite.

However, we can speculate what the company might show off. Like last year's WWDC event, we expect AI to be a significant focus for the company. The AI rollout has been underwhelming so far, but hopefully Apple can right the ship.

There's a good chance Apple shows off the upcoming redesign for iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 in more detail, as WWDC is usually where we get a taste of the latest mobile operating system. Some features already rumored include AI-powered battery management, which sounds exciting.

An exciting rumored feature for iOS 19 is a desktop mode, which we think is brilliant.

Mac will also be a focus, with macOS 16 likely shown off. We expect a new look for icons, menus, apps, and other key OS visual elements, but we don't know exactly what to expect.

watchOS 12 could also be displayed with visionOS-like design changes and other new features.

As of this writing, there aren't any rumors about new hardware, but that doesn't mean Apple won't announce something.

If you're interested in what WWDC 2025 will bring, keep it locked to Tom's Guide; we'll get you everything as it happens.