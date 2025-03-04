MWC 2025 Day 2 — here’s the top 5 new gadgets you need to see

A foldable projector, the world's thinnest phone and more

MWC 2025 Day 2
(Image credit: Future)

2025's Mobile World Congress (MWC) had an amazing first day, and day 2 revealed plenty of exciting new gadgets.

For instance, we saw a handheld projector that folds, a 3D laptops and possibly the thinnest phone ever made.

With a few days of the event left, there's still plenty on the horizon. Make sure you check out our MWC Live Blog for all the latest news as we hear it.

Here are the top 5 pieces of hardware and software that we saw on the second day of MWC.

The Techno Spark Slim could revolutionize thin phones

Tecno Spark Slim back and lights

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the big focuses for many phone manufacturers is just how thin can a smartphone realistically be. For instance, we've heard a lot of rumors about the iPhone 17 Air being the thinnest iPhone ever. We've also seen the Galaxy S25 Edge during this event that is touted as the skinniest Samsung phone.

However, Chinese phone maker Tecno might have shown them all up with its Spark Slim concept phone which, with a thickness of 0.23 inches, is the slimmest smartphone we've ever seen.

The Spark Slim has more going for it than just being thin. The phone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and two 50MP cameras on the back. All of this is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery, larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which can be charged at up to 45W.

Sadly, this is just a proof of concept for the time being, but Tecno hopes there's enough demand for the Spark Slim to make it worth releasing a production version.

80-inch projector in the palm of your hand

Aurzen Zip projector

(Image credit: Future)

A lot of the stuff at MWC is quite repetitive. Grand promises about AI, products that have been repeated and cloned to death, and stuff that’s so niche it’s not actually interesting.

But the Aurzen Zip is so interesting and different that you can’t help but pay attention.

The Zip is a portable projector with a tri-fold design. This means that it can unfold and act as its own stand, and combined with its compact size means it’s the perfect projector for traveling.

The picture auto-adjusts to the surface and can be as large as 80 inches. It’s also completely wireless, and can connect to your devices with ease -- by either wireless casting or via a wireless HDMI dongle.

Sadly, the resolution is limited to 720p, and the battery only lasts 90 minutes. So you better not pause that movie too much. Prices start at $299, and the projector should be shipping next month.

Lenovo's 3D laptop and AI ring have our minds spinning

Lenovo ThinkBook 3D laptop Concept with AI Ring on table with neon sign backgrounds

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is looking is looking to change how we see and interact with displays completely. At MWC 2025 Lenovo revealed its ThinkBook 3D laptop concept with a 3.2K display that can swap between 3D and 2D without needing glasses.

This isn't an entirely new concept. After all, Acer announced a glasses-free 3D laptop last year. However, the real game changer is how the laptop interacts with the Lenovo AI ring concept. According to our own Darragh Murphy, the combination allows for gesture-based controls, meaning you could work on 3D models without ever touching the computer.

Currently, this is only a concept, but we hope Lenovo makes it a reality.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x has changed how we think of budget laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x

(Image credit: Future)

There's something to be said for affordable laptops, but there's no doubt that they can disappoint in certain areas. However, the second day of MWC 2025 saw Lenovo show off the IdeaPad Slim 3x and it has changed our minds on what we expect from a budget laptop.

In his hands-on review, Jason England praised the IdeaPad's design, the performance of the Snapdragon X CPU and the price, which will only be $649. Not only that, the laptop also comes with a full SD card reader and the latest WI-FI 7.. However, as with any cheaper device, there are some downsides. In this case, the display can be a bit dim.

We can't wait until the laptop releases later this month so we can put it through its paces. However, considering the initial experience, the IdeaPad Slim 3x could be one of the best laptops of 2025.

Opera is taking agentic AI to the next level with its browser operator

Opera Browser Operator

(Image credit: Opera)

MWC 2025 has seen the reveal of the world's first argentic AI in a web browser, the Opera Browser Operator. It's reportedly both faster and safer than programs like OpenAI Operator and Rabbit R1’s LAM Playground.

Jason England took the time to lay out how the browser works, and it's simple and easy to understand. Opera's Browser Operator can handle complex tasks quickly and efficiently. For instance, when requesting to buy football tickets, the Operator keeps the price in mind, the location of the seating and the availability of tickets.

Opera's AI is also dazzlingly fast, offering interactions every 4-6 seconds compared to 8-10 seconds for its rivals.

Currently, Browser Operator is available as a preview. However, we would expect it to appear as part of an AI feature drop in the near future.

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

