Dell XPS lineup gets major revamp ahead of CES 2024 with AI-powered boost and new 13, 14 and 16-inch models

Dell is revamping and expanding its XPS range based on the success of the XPS 13 Plus released last year. Featuring a new simplified design, there will be 13, 14 and 16-inch models.

The three laptops in the refreshed range will all include machined aluminum chassis, Gorilla Glass screens and AI acceleration built into the device thanks to the new generation of Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in NPUs.

The new XPS range is expected to be available in the first quarter of this year starting at $1,299 for the 13-inch model, $1,699 for the 14-inch version and $1,899 for the XPS 16.

What does the Dell XPS range look like?

Dell has a history of using its XPS range to take risks and try different design approaches. The XPS 13 set enough of a strong tone that the company incorporated it across the range.

They take a more minimalistic approach to laptop design including a tone-on-tone color profile for the chassis that is available in Graphite or Platinium.

Each of the versions include a touch function row that makes it easier to switch between media and function keys, a glass touchpad with haptic feedback and larger keycaps.

In his review of the XPS 16, my colleague Tony Polanco described it as feeling both lightweight and premium. It also has a smooth texture and a rigid but flexible lid.

What about sound and vision in the Dell XPS laptops?

Dell says each of the laptops also comes with an InfinityEdge display and an optional OLED touchscreen version. They have variable refresh rates and Dolby Vision for a richer experience.

In terms of sound, the new portfolio includes a quad-speaker design with support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio and 3D stereo surround sound.

Each of the laptops in the range will include the choice of upgrading to an NVIDIA GPU with the XPS 16 offering the RTX 4070 in its most expensive configuration.

What is an AI-powered laptop?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

With Microsoft pushing its AI assistant Copilot heavily — even adding a Copilot key to Windows keyboards — it is no surprise Dell would highlight the AI features of the new XPS range.

They all come with the new generation of Intel Core Ultra processors that include a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for handling complex machine learning tasks. This will allow it to run more immersive tasks from Copilot on the device without sending data to the cloud.

The top range XPS 16 boasts 80W of sustained performance, which is necessary if you want to edit 4K videos, play AAA games or test the latest AI models.

Dell says the laptops will also include ExpressCharge features allowing recharge to 80% of battery life in an hour. This will be across the full range.