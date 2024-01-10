Forget keypads — this smart lock can unlock your door by scanning your face

Lockly has just unveiled an exciting new lineup of smart home devices at CES 2024. These include the brand's new Matter Link Hub to expand the platform connectivity of its existing smart locks, as well as the Zeno Series Visage smart lock equipped with a new facial recognition feature.

We've tested some of the company's best smart locks like the Lockly Flex Touch and Vision. The new Lockly Visage smart lock improves upon these foundations with built-in Wi-Fi and two sharp 2MP-resolution IR cameras that scan your face as you approach your door. It can store up to 100 face profiles and unlock your door hands-free in under two seconds. Of course, it also has a digital keypad with Lockly's signature PIN Genie scrambling, fingerprint reader, and Apple HomeKey support so you can unlock it with your iPhone or Apple Watch.

From the Lockly app you can remotely manage the device, track activity, and set up motion alerts. While other smart locks shown off at CES like the Tapo DL130 have features like a built-in 2K-resolution security camera, they tread ground Lockly already covered with its Vision smart lock three years back. This accurate facial recognition technology cements Lockly as one of the biggest innovators of the smart lock category. We plan to test the Visage before it releases this summer for $349.

(Image credit: Lockly)

With that said, Lockly has struggled with limited connectivity in the past. Its locks haven't played nice with all smart home platforms and excluded Apple's HomeKit entirely. That's where the Matter Link Hub comes in.

Simply plug this device into a wall outlet and it ties the brand's existing smart locks to Matter to work with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, SmartThings, and other Matter-certified smart home devices. It will be released sometime later this year for $79.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens.

