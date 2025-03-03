Best of Toy Fair 2025: The top 11 new toys from LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel and more

Although the holidays might seem some ways away, Toy Fair 2025 gave us an early taste of the hottest toys and games we expect to see on every child’s wishlist. The biggest brands of the toy world brought hundreds of new products to the annual trade show, and I toured the floor to find the best picks of the year.

From a show-stopping T-Rex that hatches from an egg and the latest launch in LEGO’s Ideas collection, to a family-friendly party game about pigeons and a competitive take on Crayola markers, the Tom’s Guide Toy Fair 2025 award winners are clear stand-outs. Fresh launches from franchises like Hot Wheels and Barbie also impressed, striking the perfect balance of nostalgic play and modern interests.

See all the products we loved from Toy Fair 2025 below, and be sure to check out Tom’s Guide on TikTok for more hands-on coverage of the most exciting toys from the show.

Best of Toy Fair: Primal Hatch

Of all the toys at Toy Fair 2025, Primal Hatch is the one that stole the show. Inspired by Spin Master’s existing success with Hatchimals, Primal Hatch sees a glowy-eyed T-Rex break free from a football-sized dinosaur egg.

It uses its beak to chip at the eggshell (complete with a slimy membrane layer) from within, creating a spectacle that any dino-fanatic is sure to love. Once freed, kids will use touch and an included training clicker to develop their dino’s personality, with the eyes changing color based on its mood.

Primal Hatch costs $59.99 and will go on sale this fall, right on the tail of Jurassic World Rebirth’s theatrical release.

See Primal Hatch in action here.

Best Construction Toy: LEGO Ideas River Steamboat

At Toy Fair 2025, I got one of the first up-close looks at the fully-built LEGO Ideas River Steamboat (21356), the latest launch in LEGO’s fan-submitted product line.

Aimed at older LEGO enthusiasts, this 4,090-piece classic river steamboat is packed with authentic details, from a series of explorable decks to a rudder that actually turns.

This 27 x 15.5 x 5.5-inch set simply has too many hidden elements to list, making it a brilliant display piece for the nautically-inclined. It’s available starting April 11, 2025 for $329.99, and if you order from LEGO.com as a LEGO Insider, you'll get a theme-appropriate ticket booth included with your Steamboat purchase.

See the LEGO Ideas River Steamboat up close here.

Best Robotic Toy: FurReal Coco Panda

Robotic pets might not be anything new, but there’s something about the way the latest FurReal Friend articulates that feels totally original. Coco Panda is a straight-up adorable tumbling ball of amusement, using her bamboo stalk to propel her forward as she rolls around and giggles.

Like other FurReal Friends, kids can use included accessories to feed and care for Coco, while simultaneously learning more about one of the planet’s most vulnerable species. Coco Panda costs $49.99 and will come out later this year.

See FurReal Coco Panda rolling and tumbling here.

Best Creative Toy: Crayola Colourwhirls

It turns out that Crayola markers aren’t just for coloring! With Crayola Colourwhirls, markers become the centerpiece of a spinning top attachment (think: BeyBlades) that sends ink spinning in brilliant fashion.

Colourwhirls can be used to create unique works of art through spiral patterns, but you can also “battle” with friends to see whose marker can keep spinning the longest. Crayola is selling Colourwhirls Arena ($24.99) to that effect, though you can also pick up a 3-pack ($15.99) or single Colourwhirl top ($4.99).

Colourwhirl tops come with a marker but are compatible with your existing markers, too.

See how Crayola Colorwhirls work here.

Best Craft Kit: PLAY-DOH Barbie

As part of a licensing collaboration with Mattel, Hasbro came to Toy Fair 2025 with a new PLAY-DOH Barbie collection that lets kids learn more about fashion through clothing molds, texturizing extruders, and patterned “fabric.”

The kits come with compounds sheets of PLAY-DOH that feature distinct shapes like bows and flowers in different colors — these are ideal for cutting into tops, while the excess material can be mixed together and extruded into ruffles for skirts and dresses.

The result? Hours of fashion play combined two tried-and-true toy franchises starting summer 2025.

See how to play with PLAY-DOH Barbie here.

Best Board/Party Game: Oh My Pigeons!

Although Ravensburger’s Oh My Pigeons! has been available for a few months now, I only just had the chance to play with it at Toy Fair 2025. And let me tell you, this is officially my favorite party game of the year.

The objective is to fill your bench with cute ‘lil pigeons before your opponents — err, friends — by taking turns dealing direction cards. If you’re strategic, you can steal pigeons, swap benches, and even flick benches clear to win.

Oh My Pigeons! is fast-faced and just whimsical enough to make it fun, and for just $19.99 it’s a great addition to any board game collection.

See a round of Oh My Pigeons! in action here.

Ravensburger Oh My Pigeons!: $19.99 at Amazon Oh My Pigeons! is available now at Amazon for $19.99, making it a great-value party game to play with family and friends.

Best Licensed Toy: Hot Wheels Formula 1

You might think any automotive to ever exist would already have a Hot Wheels version, but brand-new to one of Mattel’s most noteworthy product families is a complete collection of F1 race cars.

Kicking off a multi-year partnership with the culturally-pervasive sports license, Mattel showed off a collection of 1:64 scale team cars as well as a specially-designed track sets at Toy Fair 2025. Almost the entire series of die cast race cars is already sold out as of this writing, but you can check the link here for restocks.

Best Plush Toy: Atamos

Toy Fair 2025 featured no shortage of plush toys, but when it came to scouting out the best *new* collections, Atamas (pronounced ah-ta-ma) by Russ delivered the ultimate crossover of recognizable licenses and huggable comfort.

Each Atamsas is meant to look like a face with emotive expressions that reflect the represented character, from Harry Potter and Batman to the Stranger Things gang and Beetlejuice. What Jazwares brought to the show is just a preview of what’s to come from Atamas, with price and availability information expected later this year.

Best RC Toy: Monster Jam Smash & Bash Grave Digger

Part of the fun of Monster Jam is watching cars get smashed and crushed, but no kid wants to break their toys beyond repair (at least, not knowingly.) With the Monster Jam Smash & Bash Grave Digger RC by Spin Master, fans will actively want to crash their car into walls, crunching the hood in with a few blows.

Then, with the press of a button, the car extends back out to its original form, ready to smash and bash again through all sorts of stunts. This 1:15 RC is launching in fall 2025 for $24.99.

See how the Monster Jam Smash & Bash Grave Digger RC works here.

Best Ridable Toy: Droyd Ravage

Droyd, the brand pioneering e-bikes and e-trikes for kids as young as 3, just debuted a new off-road electric trail bike meant to inspire adventure.

Rated for ages 13+, the Droyd Ravage features a brushless DC motor, thick dirt-ready tires, and a sturdy steel frame complete with storage space. It has a max speed of 15mph and 12-mile range powered by a 48volt, 1000-watt battery, so your little explorers can’t go too fast or too far. Droyd Ravage is set to cost under $800 and release in Spring 2025.

Best Active Toy: Skip It

When I was a child, I took obtaining my family’s Skip It high score seriously. But for 2025, Just Play licensed the classic 90s toy from Hasbro and improved it with lights, sounds, and a digital counter.

I also appreciate how there’s a bit of added cushion on the ankle strap now, making it way more comfortable to skip — a.k.a stay active — for long periods of time. We love toys that combine movement in a fun, competitive way, which is why this updated version of Skip It is a great pick for kids ages 5+ when it hits shelves later this year.