Look out, Oura — Amazfit launches its own Helio smart ring

Given the success of the Oura Ring, it's no surprise that a number of competitors are popping up — we expect the Samsung Galaxy Ring to appear before long — but in more tangible news, Amazfit introduced its own Helio Ring. We had a chance to check it out at CES 2024; here are our early impressions.

Similar to the Oura Ring, the Helio Ring is designed as something that monitors your health in the background as you wear it throughout the day and night.

While it can be used on its own — it can track your heart rate, sleep, electrodermal activity, blood oxygen, and stress, to name a few — it's designed to be worn in conjunction with one of Amazfit's fitness trackers, to give people a more holistic view of their physical activity and recovery.

For example, if you go out for a 10-mile run, the data from that will be fed into the Zepp app (the app used with all Amazfit devices), and help inform the data that's being picked up by the Helio Ring, so as to provide better recovery advice. The app can also take the data from the watch and the ring to give you tips and race predictions, based on your past performance and current physical state.

If you subscribe to the Zepp Aura AI rest and wellness service, the ring will analyze your body's reactions while your phone plays various ambient noises and sounds while you sleep; based on how your body responds, the app will adjust the sounds to better give you a more restful sleep.

The Helio Ring is made of a titanium alloy, measures 2.6mm thick, and weighs less than 4 grams. On my hand, it felt no different than any other ring I've worn. It has a water resistance of up to 10 ATM, so you can take it pretty much anywhere without worrying about damaging it.

Initially, the Helio Ring will launch this spring in two sizes — 10 and 12 — but Amazfit said that it plans to release smaller size rings later this year. Pricing has not yet been announced, but given Amazfit's other products, a few of which are or have been on our list of the best cheap fitness trackers, we expect it to be fairly inexpensive.

