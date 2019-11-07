Best Mattress 2019: Top 10 Mattresses to Buy Online

If you told someone 10 years ago that you were going to buy a mattress without lying on it in a store first, they probably would have thought you were crazy to spend big bucks on a product like that without first "testing it out." Now, shopping online for a mattress that you'll spend approximately one-third of your life on without trying it out first is becoming the norm for mattress shopping. Nearly half of the mattresses purchased in 2018 — 45% — were bought online, according to stats from the International Sleep Products Association.

This new way of buying the best mattress is fueled by the booming bed-in-a-box industry, our increasing comfort with online shopping and the understanding that spending a few minutes lying on a mattress in a store doesn't help you gauge how comfortable it'll be for you over time.

Mattress retailers understand that you need at least a month to determine if a given mattress is the best one for you, and most online mattress companies offer at least 100-night trials — sometimes longer — and some offer free shipping and returns, so it's relatively easy to try a different mattress if the first model isn't cut out for the job.

Even if you think you know what you want in a mattress, the buying process can be daunting. Some experts estimate there are at least 175 bed-in-a-box companies in business now, according to CNBC . That's why we sorted through the data and reviews to come up with the 10 best mattresses you can buy right now.

Based on online reviews and research, the top choice for a mattress comes from Casper . But you've got other options as well — Allswell's Hybrid Mattress is a good choice if you want to save money, while the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm is the way to go if you're not sold on the idea of a mattress in a box. Learn more about these best-selling models and their differentiating factors to help you choose the mattress that best suits your needs.

(Image credit: Casper Mattress)

1. The Casper from Casper Mattress

The best overall mattress

Price (queen size): $995 | Firmness (1-10): 6 | Availability: Online, though Casper retail outlets are starting to appear | Trial length: 100 days | Best sleeping positions: Side and back sleepers | Material: Foam | Warranty: 10-year limited

Trusted brand among bed-in-a-box companies

Sleeps cool

Low motion transfer, good for couples

Relieves hip pain

Not ideal if you're heavier

Stomach sleepers didn't rank this model as high

Casper Wave offers a more supportive structure

Think of a "mattress-in-a-box" company, and Casper is the brand that comes to mind for most consumers. That's for good reason — Casper has put quite a bit of money into marketing. But the company backs up the hype with stellar products. The Casper Original mattress is made with four layers of memory foam. It offers zoned support under your hips and shoulders to alleviate pressure. Although Casper performs well and is comfortable for all sleepers, it's thought to be best for side sleepers and customers of a normal weight. It's good for people who like to sink into a bed and have that feel of it "hugging your body," says Tuck.com . It has a zip-off cover so you can easily wash that protector, without needing to buy a mattress pad.

What reviewers say

"Casper's impressive sales make it a safe bet for anyone who doesn't have super-specific mattress needs." — CNET

"The majority of our reviewers love this all-foam bed, especially the price, ease of buying, firm support, and overall comfort." — GoodHousekeeping.com

(Image credit: Allswell)

2. Allswell Hybrid Mattress

A great affordable mattress

Price (queen size): $375 | Firmness (1-10): 5 | Availability: Online | Trial length: 100 days | Best sleeping positions: Any | Material: Hybrid | Warranty: 10-year limited

Quality mattress with a 10-year warranty for less than $400

Good option for kids' rooms or guest rooms

Sleeps cool

Firmer or more stiffer than some reviewers expected

No topper

Lack of support around the edge of the bed

A direct-to-consumer mattress backed by Walmart, Allswell offers a hybrid mattress with memory foam and coils that some reviewers say delivers luxury at a modest price. Allswell's hybrid mattress has individually wrapped coils so there's limited motion transfer and special CoolFlow breathable foam that's supposed to keep you cool while you sleep. The next level up, the Allswell Luxe Hybrid ($645), has more memory foam and a plusher cover. Although the product descriptions say both options offer great support around the perimeter, not all reviewers found that to be true for them in either the Hybrid or the Luxe.

What reviewers say

"Our panel unanimously said this mattress was worth the price, and several even said it got rid of their neck and back pain." — GoodHousekeeping.com

"Great for someone on a budget! It didn't earn the full five stars because it's rather firm. Not good for side sleepers. We bought a soft foam mattress topper and now we sleep just fine!" — Walmart.com

(Image credit: Saatva)

3. Saatva Classic Luxury Firm

Best box-free option

Price (queen size): $1,099 | Firmness (1-10): 5/6 for luxury firm option | Availability: Online | Trial length: 120 days | Best sleeping positions: Any, couples | Material: Hybrid, mostly inner-coil mattress | Warranty: 15-year limited

Good customer service

No waiting time for off-gassing of materials

Better support for heavier individuals or couples

Good back support

No memory foam-only option

Higher cost than some cheaper bed-in-a-box options

If you aren't keen on having your new mattress come in a box, the traditional setup of Saatva, a direct-to-consumer mattress company, might be the option you're looking for. Saatva mattresses are made with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped, designed to reduce motion transfer. That means if you and your partner come in to bed or wake up at separate times, or he/she rolls around more than you during sleep, you shouldn't feel them move as much.

Most of the materials Saatva uses, such as organic cotton, are eco-friendly. The mattress comes with a pillow-top layer, which is bolstered by memory foam and a dual-coil system. Since it doesn't come in a box, you won't have that "off-gassing" issue you tend to get with a newer memory foam mattress. Customers also appreciate that Saatva staffers deliver it and set it up, even hauling away your old mattress for free.

What reviewers say

"If you like the way high-end, luxury mattresses used to feel 20 years ago, but still appreciate advanced technology at work, then the Saatva is a great choice." — MattressNerd.com

"Saatva is a mattress that offers sleepers the ability to move around with ease. The high quality of the materials used means that you can expect this mattress to stand the test of time." — TheSleepJudge.com

(Image credit: Purple)

4. The Purple Mattress

Across-the-board comfort

Price (queen size): $1,099 | Firmness (1-10): 6 | Availability: Online; also can be tested in store like Macy's | Trial length: 100 days | Best sleeping positions: All sleepers | Material: Foam | Warranty: 10 years

Good for relieving pressure

Reputation for overall comfort and sleep

Good for anyone who tends to sleep hot and wants more airflow

Made in the U.S.

Newcomer to the mattress market

Questions about durability

Customer reviewers say it sleeps too firm

The Purple Mattress was founded in 2015 with a Kickstarter campaign begun by engineering brothers Tony and Terry Pearce, who have over 30 years of working on cushioning technology for consumers — from wheelchair technology to knee braces and footwear. They invented Hyper-Elastic Polymer foam, which could be molded to a shape under pressure, and redistribute pressure to other areas — a desirable effect in mattresses. This one-of-a-kind foam was the basis for the Purple Grid layer for their mattresses, that somehow works for relieving pressure and providing comfort.

Their foam is designed to help with spinal alignment and flexes under pressure while promoting airflow, allowing you to sleep cool. The top layer has 2 inches of hyper-elastic polymer material in its Purple Grid, followed by 3.5 inches of polyurethane foam, and the base layer has 4 inches of polyurethane foam. Purple recommends ditching your box spring and using the mattress on their Purple Platform Base or a supportive bed frame.

What reviewers say

"Our panel describes it as the perfect combo of soft and firm and users say they can't feel their sleeping partners move during the night." — GoodHousekeeping.com

"The Original Purple mattress has a very unique feel. As you lay down on the bed, you can sort of feel the polymer squares below shifting, folding and conforming to your body's shape. It feels a little weird at first but after a few nights, we've found that most people warm up to the feel and end up really liking it." — TheSlumberYard.com

(Image credit: Helix)

5. The Helix Midnight

Customize your mattress choice

Price (queen size): $895 | Firmness (1-10): 6 | Availability: Online | Trial length: 100 days | Best sleeping positions: Side sleeper (for Midnight model) | Material: Hybrid | Warranty: 10 years

Low motion transfer

Good support along the edge of the mattress

Sleeps cool

Great for customizing

Longer break-in period

Some reviewers say it sleeps too firm

Helix is known for its variety of mattresses that address specific consumer needs, and its website makes it easy for you to find the model you want based on a quiz of how you sleep and the level of firmness you desire. Helix can even recommend a model that suits yours and your partner's needs.

The Midnight is Helix's most popular model; it's recommended for side sleepers or those who toss and turn all night. Helix makes the Midnight mattress with a breathable UltraCool top layer, a specialty memory "plus" foam to relieve pressure, then a polyfoam layer, followed by coils for minimizing motion transfer, and a base with memory foam. With all of those layers you think you'd wake up sweating, but Helix has been recognized for having the top choice for hot sleepers on a list of recommended side-sleeper mattresses on Sleepopolis.com .

What reviewers say

"The brand got high ratings from our panel for comfort and overall satisfaction, and they said it was super easy to order and set up." — GoodHousekeeping.com

"The Dynamic Foam in the Moonlight is bouncy, yes, but also super soft and allows for some immediate sinkage. And while the memory foam in the Midnight does feature some deep body contouring, it's quickly mitigated by the firm poly foam below it." — Sleepopolis

(Image credit: Avocado)

6. Avocado Green Mattress

A natural mattress for those who want to go organic

Price (queen sized): $1,399 | Firmness (1-10): 5-6 | Availability: Online | Trial length: 365 days | Best sleeping positions: Back and stomach sleepers | Material: Wool, latex, organic cotton, innerspring support coils | Warranty: 25-year warranty

Extended sleep trial and longer warranty than most brands

"Green" mattress made with nontoxic materials

Natural materials help you sleep cool

No off-gassing

High cost

Light sleepers might feel this model has poor motion transfer

Just as you'll pay more for organic fruit and vegetables, you'll have to shell out more if you want to sleep on a nontoxic, eco-friendly, high-quality mattress like Avocado Green. The company's organic mattresses are made with Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) Dunlop latex and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) New Zealand wool, organic cotton and over 1,400 steel coils. Consumers concerned about sleeping on synthetic materials and the off-gassing that's synonymous with most bed-in-a-box brands will like that this brand is free of flame retardants and chemical adhesives, along with polyurethane and memory foams.

The standard Avocado Green mattress is said to have a "gentle feel" and a balanced level of firmness. If you prefer a pillow top, you can choose that plush "European-style" pillow top for an extra $400. Avocado even has a vegan mattress option that's made without wool. Avocado uses materials that are sustainable and largely biodegradable, and it donates 1% of sales to 1% for the Planet to address environmental issues.

What reviewers say

"It's also one of the few brands certified Greenguard Gold by UL Environment, which means there are no materials you can't pronounce or understand (like solvent-based adhesives). The breathable, natural materials mean you won't overheat, so say goodbye to 2 a.m. night sweats (AKA kicking-off-the-covers problems)." — WellandGood.com

"Mattress reviewers expressed their happiness with firmness, chemical-free mattress, customer service and lack of odor." — CitrusSleep.com

(Image credit: Leesa)

7. Leesa Original Mattress

The mattress that relieves pressure

Price (queen size): $949 | Firmness (1-10): 6-7 | Availability: Online | Trial Length: 100 days | Best sleeping positions: Back and side sleepers | Material: Foam | Warranty: 10-year limited

Fits most body sizes and types

Average firmness makes it good for relieving pressure

Made in the U.S.

Might be too firm for some

Has off-gassing smell that may linger for longer than expected

Leesa is another "original" bed-in-a-box company that can boast its share of positive reviews. This mattress's foam is supposed to fill in the gaps around your body when you lie down. Reviewers on NYMag.com say the pressure and comfort for those who prefer firmer mattresses was good, while others said the mattress felt "soft and plush."

The mattress is made up of three layers of foam, starting with the company's proprietary LSA 200 Breathable foam-layer topper, followed by a pressure-relieving middle layer and high-density foam layer for support. Customers like that Leesa's mattress is designed and manufactured in the U.S. Some customers who gave Leesa low reviews said the mattress was too firm for them, and the off-gassing smell seemed to linger for weeks. The company donates one mattress to charity for every 10 sold and plants a tree for each mattress sold.

What reviewers say

"Thanks to its polyester/Lycra blend mattress cover and its soft, cushiony memory foam layer, the Leesa Mattress has a pleasing feel with enough give to support the body without feeling like your bed is swallowing you whole." — TheSleepJudge

"Perhaps the most striking thing about the Leesa mattress is how average it is in every respect. We don't mean that as a criticism — it's a compliment more than anything." — CNET

(Image credit: Layla)

8. Layla Memory Foam Mattress

Easy to choose between soft and firm

Price (queen size): $899 | Firmness (1-10): 5.5 (soft), 7.5 (firm) | Availability: Online | Trial Length: 120 days | Best sleeping positions: Soft for side sleepers & back sleepers, Firm for stomach sleepers | Material: Copper-infused memory foam | Warranty: Lifetime

Good for side sleepers who aren't sure how firm a mattress they prefer

Multiple options for firmness levels in one bed

Lifetime warranty

Edge support isn't great

Not the most recommended option for heavier sleepers

Layla sets itself apart from other bed-in-a-box mattresses with the Copper Gel particles that are infused into the memory foam, and that its mattress features a soft side or a firm side. This flippable mattress was named "best memory foam mattress for side sleepers" in a Sleepopolis review . The Cooper Gel in the memory foam activates to provide support at deep compression areas while also providing an overall "plush" feel. A Thermagel cover will help you sleep cool, but it's activated only if it senses heat or moisture.

What reviewers say

"If you are not sure if you like soft or firm feel, you may just flip the mattress over and enjoy a completely different feel. If you take into consideration the material and build quality, comfort, and cooling properties, Layla is, for this reason, one of our top picks this year." — SleepAdvisor.org

"Layla is a great choice for back sleepers of all weight categories, and performs quite well for those who sleep on their side. We are wary of recommending the soft side of the Layla to larger shoppers, since it will likely lack the necessary support, but the firm side of the mattress should be great." — Tuck.com

(Image credit: Nectar)

9. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Popular option for hot sleepers

Price (queen size): $699 | Firmness (1-10): 6.5 | Availability: Online | Trial length: 365 days | Best sleeping positions: Side sleepers | Material: Memory foam | Warranty: Lifetime

Long trial period

Good price

Free shipping and returns

Solid choice for all sleepers

Customer service could be improved

Some reviewers say it's too firm

The Nectar mattress is another solid middle-of-the-road choice and is well-regarded for its value. Nectar Sleep is newer to the mattress-in-a-box world, and this mattress comes with a one-year trial period, along with free shipping and returns, so commitment-phobics should rest easy if they buy this and aren't happy with the product. Nectar also offers a "forever" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials.

This medium-firm mattress is designed to relieve pressure points, and evenly distribute your weight with its three layers memory foam, including gel memory foam, breathable base layers and a bottom mattress cover to help it stay put on your frame. The quilted Tencel cover provides breathability and should help you stay cool so you don't wake up in a pool of perspiration in the middle-of-the night.

What reviewers say

"The Nectar Mattress feels like you're sleeping on classic, conforming memory foam. I'm a hardened stomach sleeper, but this mattress had a magic hug that made me believe I might actually be able to sleep on my side if I owned it." — Wired

"If you're looking for a slightly cheaper option with really good guarantees, Nectar is the way to go." — CNET

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle )

10. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Good for couples with different sleeping styles

Price (queen sizes): $595 | Firmness (1-10): 6 | Availability: Online and retail showrooms | Trial length: 100 days | Best sleeping positions: Any | Material: Foam | Warranty: 10-year limited

Customers rave about the customer service

Good for overall pressure relief

Experienced company

Edge support isn't great

Complaints about back pain in some customer reviewers

Tuft & Needle has been around since 2012, and its T&N Original mattress has more than 130,000 reviews on Amazon, Google and Yelp. Many of the positive reviews rave about the company's customer service. Tuft & Needle makes its mattresses with two layers of its proprietary foam, one layer being an adaptive cooling gel and the other a graphite foam that promises to keep you cool, wicking body heat away from you. This mattress has a soft, plushy feel but it's also supposed to provide pressure relief if you switch from your back to your side to your stomach. It's a good option for couples with different sleeping styles.

What reviewers say

"The textured fabric cover felt plush to the touch, and when I pressed my open hand down on the mattress, it bounced back with a friendly spring. Lying on the Tuft & Needle for the first time, I immediately felt embraced. Sleeping on my back, I felt supported and cocooned at the same time, and when I turned to my side, the transition felt natural." — NYMag.com

"One thing in particular that stood out was the customer service: There were no issues to report and several people even mentioned how friendly and helpful the representatives were." — GoodHousekeeping.com

What to consider when shopping for mattresses

Any mattress's comfort level is relative, and each consumer (and mattress company) may gauge a firmness level differently. What feels supportive and pressure-relieving to me may feel too firm to you, even if we're both side sleepers and about the same height and weight. Keep that in mind when noting our "firmness gauge" from 1 to 10, with 10 being the firmest. (Be aware that firmness ratings aren't regulated and can vary across brands.)

MORE: 11 Ways to Stay Safe When Shopping Online

As you read about each mattress's materials, know that most bed-in-a-box varieties are memory-foam mattresses. Some variations are hybrid models, which may contain memory foam, innersprings or latex. Other (conventional) mattresses are made with innersprings or coils, while some mattresses are made with latex for someone who seeks a natural material option. Each material has its pros and cons.

Know your mattress sizes

We list the price for queen-size basic mattresses, but the options listed here are also available in twin, twin XL, Full, king and California king. Generally speaking, the bigger the mattress, the higher the price. Most of the twin mattresses are a few hundred dollars less and the king and California king mattresses average about $200 more than the queen size. Some brands, like Purple, also offer split king sizes. Hybrid mattresses and Luxe or Premier versions cost more than the basic/original mattress prices listed.