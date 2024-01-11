7 best Qi2 chargers of CES 2024

Wireless charging is about to get a huge change, and it’s all thanks to the Qi2 standard. While there are precious few phones that support the standard right now, it won’t be long before that changes. Naturally the accessory makers of the world want to be ready for that day, and they’ve brought all their Qi2 products to Las Vegas for CES 2024.

Think of Qi2 as essentially MagSafe for Android phones — or at least it will be eventually. Not only will Qi2 mean the charger is perfectly positioned every time, it's also set to charge faster than the current Qi wireless charging. It really does seem to be shaping up to be a fantastic upgrade, even if only select iPhones — various iPhone 13, 14 and 15 models, specifically — can take advantage of it

Android users may want to hold off for a little while, but if you’re eager to jump on the Qi2 bandwagon early, these are the 7 best Qi2 wireless chargers at CES 2024. And be sure to check out our Best of CES 2024 award winners to see the 23 best gadgets overall at the show.

Anker MagGo Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

(Image credit: Anker)

If you’re looking for a compact multi-device Qi2 wireless charger, Anker’s Foldable 3-in-1 MagGo Wireless Charging Station looks like a solid option. It can deliver up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging along with both MagSafe compatibility and officially certified fast charging for the Apple Watch.

Roughly the same size as an Apple Magic Mouse, according to Anker, this charger unfolds to give you access to a Qi2-enabled charging stand and a separate wireless charger underneath. Apple Watch owners will also need to unfold the smartwatch charging stand from underneath. It's perfect if you need to charge multiple devices with a fairly small footprint.

The Anker MagGo Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is available to order now for $110.

Belkin Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with Qi2

(Image credit: belkin)

If you want to charge a single device, but still want the benefits of a wireless charging stand and pad, Belkin’s Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand could be the Qi2 charger you need. As the name suggests, the charging puck on this stand has a built-in folding mechanism that lets you switch between upright and horizontal positions.

That way, you can use Belkin's charging stand as a wireless charging pad, or — if you need to be able to see your phone — as a stand. The foldability also means that it’s pretty portable, should the need ever arise. You can count on 15W charging speeds and support for Apple’s StandBy mode introduced via iOS 17.

Belkin’s Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand costs $60 and will be released sometime in February.

ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

(Image credit: ESR)

One of Qi2’s most exciting benefits is adding MagSafe-like grip to car dashboards — hopefully ending the reign of those terrible stick-on magnets. ESR brought such a charger to CES 2024, promising to be compatible with “99% of all car models.” And it looks like you’ll have a choice to attach the charger to your car vent, or stick it to the dashboard — much like the best car phone mounts.

The ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is nice and simple-looking, delivering 15W wireless charging speeds via either a USB-C or USB-A connection. There’s also MagSafe compatibility and a swivel on the stand that lets you adjust the angle to better match your car.

There’s no price yet, but the ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger should go on sale on January 18 .

Anker MagGo 8-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station

(Image credit: Anker)

If 3-in-1 just won’t cut it, Anker also has an 8-in-1 charging block that still features a Qi2 charging pad for your phone. This looks to be designed for office desk set-ups, since this HomePod Mini-looking charger features 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports — not to mention the Qi2 pad. Thankfully, the Magnetic Charging Station does have the ability to charge your devices from all 8 sources simultaneously.

You’re looking at Qi2 speeds of 15W, and 67W power through the USB-C ports. That makes it perfect for laptop usage, or any other devices you may need to charge quickly. Naturally, the three power outlets are the same as you’d find in your wall. So they’ll all depend on what charger you plug into them.

The Anker MagGo 8-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station is available now for $100.

Scosche BaseLynx 2.0 modular charging stand (Qi2).

(Image credit: Scosche)

Last year, Scosche took its BaseLynx 2.0 modular charging system to CES, complete with a MagSafe wireless charger. This year it’s back, only it’s swapped MagSafe for Qi2 — and it’s available in black.

The new BaseLynx 2.0 modular charging stand also features a charging pad for earbuds, a magnetic Apple Watch charger and something that looks a little like a toast rack — though it’s actually a multi-device charger capable of sharing 60W of power between three USB-C PD ports.

On top of that there’s a Pro version of the BaseLynx with a powered endcap featuring a standard 120V outlet and a USB-C port capable of delivering up to 67W speeds. You will pay more for those features, though

Really, though, the best part is that this is modular, and the different pieces can be taken apart and swapped around as you see fit. Scrap the stuff you don’t like, or buy more parts — that’s the beauty of modular gadgets.

Pricing information and availability hasn’t been revealed yet, though we can expect it to be similar to the $180 MagSafe model — which is currently exclusive to the Apple Store .

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1

(Image credit: Belkin)

While not as fancy as Belkin’s Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, Belkin does have Qi2 chargers available for when you want to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The Belkin Boost Charge Pro is a very simple offering, with a flat magnetic Qi2 wireless charging pad that can charge a smartphone at 15W and earbuds at 5W.

Apple Watch owners will also be able to plug in a separate charging puck for their watch, which slots into the USB-C port on the right side of the device. This slightly unique take on 3-in-1 charging means Belkin also sells a 2-in-1 option, which features the exact same pad without an Apple Watch puck.

The Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 will set you back $130, while the 2-in-1 version will cost $80.

HyperJuice 4-in-1 Qi2 Charging Stand

(Image credit: HyperJuice)

HyperJuice’s Qi2 charging stand is another relatively basic model, highlighted by its ability to charge four devices simultaneously. That includes Qi2 charging at 15W, a 5W Apple Watch charger and earbuds at 5W alongside a 10W Qi1 charging pad.

The Hyperjuice Qi2 Charging Stand is fairly compact, and has a folding stand for portability. HyperJuice will be charge $150 for the stand when it eventually arrives; HyperJuice hasn't announced when that will be, however.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!