Sennheiser unveils a trio of new headphones at CES 2024, including next-gen Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds with aptX lossless audio support

CES 2024 doesn’t officially open its doors in Las Vegas until January 9, but that hasn’t stopped Sennheiser from announcing two new pairs of true wireless earbuds ahead of the main event; one with flagship audiophile credentials and another with biometric health tracking capabilities. Plus, there's a new version of its Accentum entry-level wireless over-ear headphones, too.

We can expect to see all three models coming our way in 2024. Here's a breakdown of Sennheiser's new headphone lineup just announced at CES 2024.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Sennheiser's new Momentum True Wireless 4 have an impressive roster of connectivity built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology for aptX lossless sound quality and ultra-low latency. (Image credit: Sennheiser)

According to information shared with Tom's Guide ahead of Sennheiser's announcement at CES 2024, the company's new Momentum True Wireless 4 noise-cancelling earbuds will be the new flagship model in Sennheiser's premium wireless earbuds line up. As we'd expected, they look loaded with features and enhancements. Sennheiser bills them as the company's most capable earbuds yet, and from what I've read, they already look set to rank among our best audiophile headphones of 2024.

While we loved the Momentum True Wireless 3 that have consistently ranked among the best noise-cancelling earbuds around since they arrived in May 2022, we anticipate that the next-gen version will push the listening experience further thanks to a raft of audio enhancements. Although we're not able to get our hands on them until the doors officially open at CES, Sennheiser tells us that they feature an impressive roster of connectivity built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology with aptX lossless sound quality and ultra-low latency. This will allow the new Sennheisers to stream music at higher quality via compatible devices, beating the AirPods Pro 2 in the race to lossless audio.

With Bluetooth 5.4 version on board, they also bring Auracast support that enables streaming to an unlimited number of nearby audio devices, and are one of the first set of wireless earbuds I've encountered to mention the feature since it was announced by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) in 2022. Sennheiser also promises improved Adaptive ANC, evolved signature sound tuning, and an upgraded battery system. Plus, there's a Qi charging case and quick charging over USB-C.

The Momentum True Wireless 4 wireless earbuds are expected to be available to pre-order from the Sennheiser website as well as retailers from February 15. Prices look set to be $299 (TBC) / £259 / (approx. AU$499). Color options will run to black copper, metallic silver (pictured) and graphite.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport are supercharged with real-time biometric feedback that's optimized for fitness. (Image credit: Sennheiser)

The Momentum Sport are a new true wireless earbud with real-time biometric feedback optimized for fitness. They're said to be rated to IP55 for sweat & water resistance and have a shock-proof chassis. They have a heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor that outputs critical data to popular fitness apps and devices, such as Apple Watch via Health, Garmin Watch via Connect, as well as many of the best running apps.

Sennheiser says that the Momentum Sport earbuds feature an acoustic relief channel and semi-open design for natural environmental awareness, without amplifying distracting footstep noise and other body-borne sounds. There's an adaptive noise canceling mode as well as an adjustable transparency mode and anti-wind mode, and playback time lasts up to 6 hours.

The Qi-enabled charging case is rated to an equally tough IP54 for water and dust protection and provides around three additional top up to the earbuds. A quick charge feature provides up to 45 minutes of playback after just 10 minutes of USB-C charging.

The Momentum Sport wireless earbuds will go on sale April 9 and will be available from the Sennheiser website as well as retailers. Like the Momentum True Wireless 4 (above), they're similarly priced at $299 (TBC) / £259 / (approx. AU$499). They'll be available in three colorways including polar black, burned olive (pictured) and metallic graphite.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus

The new 'Plus' version of the the popular Accentum entry-level wireless headphones will come with aptX Adaptive codec support and a protective carry case. (Image credit: Sennheiser)

The Sennheiser Accentum over-ear noise canceling headphones were the first model in an all-new range when they arrived in late 2023. They follow a fold flat family design and are aimed at introducing the maker's signature sound, strong noise-canceling tech and class-leading battery life at a mid-level price point. But there were a couple of things missing when the model first launched; a carry case and aptX Adaptive codec support.

The new Accentum Plus version addresses that and boosts Bluetooth codec support to aptX Adaptive and come supplied with a smart carry case while adding a small increase to the price. The Accentum Plus are expected to cost $229 (TBC) / £199 when they go on sale on February 20, but there's no mention of when they will be available in Australia. They will be available in black and white options.

