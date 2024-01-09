CES 2024 — these are the 5 best monitors so far

If you’re a big ol’ display dweeb like myself, CES 2024 is basically Christmas… just replace the big-boned, beardy dude trespassing on your premises with the best monitors and best TVs being debuted in Las Vegas in front of hordes of excited tech press.

The annual Sin City-based mega event has produced some particularly exciting monitors this year, a number of which boast truly ludicrous refresh rates that should have hardcore first-person shooter fans drooling. What’s also becoming increasingly clear is the PC market’s continued love affair with OLED technology is getting more intimate with every passing year.

With so many impressive new models being produced from a variety of manufacturers, the days of the traditional IPS panel look increasingly numbered if you demand impeccable black levels from your monitor.

The best monitors of CES 2024 so far

If you’re in the market for a new monitor, you may want to hold out for another few months until the tantalizing displays below have been released. Some of them look simply sensational. Here are some of the best monitors we’ve seen from CES so far. Buckle up screen nerds: your peepers are in for quite the ride.

1. Acer Predator Z57

(Image credit: Acer)

Even as someone who owns a 49-inch gaming monitor, this thing is just silly. Yet silly in the best possible way. The Acer Predator Z57 is a colossal 57-inch, 120Hz ultrawide gaming monitor that essentially has the same screen real estate of a couple of 4K displays. It’s resolution? A frankly absurd 7,680 x 2,160. Let that number sink in for a second.

The Z57 further impresses with 1000R curvature, which should make for quite the wraparound viewing experience in some of the best PC games . Throw in the fact it’s capable of hitting 1000 nits of brightness in HDR mode and hits 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and this titan should produce beautifully accurate, utterly vibrant pictures. Just make sure you go out and purchase a desk the size of a park bench if you’re planning on buying this beast.

2. Asus ROG Swift PG27 (2024)

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Swift PG27 has always been an excellent monitor series, but this year the company is really taking things to the next level with more than a little help from Nvidia. Alongside a number of other monitors from Dell and Philips, the latest PG27 boasts the latest evolution of Team Green's G-Sync technology.

Called G-Sync Pulsar , Nvidia describes it as “the next evolution of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology”. Said fps-smoothing tech promises to deliver not only the usual stutter-free gaming experiences you’d expect from the best G-Sync monitors, but the company claims it will set “a new gold standard for visual clarity and fidelity through the invention of variable frequency strobing”. Nvidia promises the latest ROG Swift PG27 will boast effective motion clarity to over 1000Hz. So if you’re looking for a gaming monitor capable of producing potentially the smoothest gameplay experiences we’ve ever seen, this currently looks like the model to beat.

3. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Boy, does my timing ever suck when it comes to buying new monitors. I caved and picked up the awesome Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 in an admittedly delicious Black Friday deal late last year, but now I have serious display envy thanks to the announcement of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. Last year’s model was already a terrific gaming monitor with a screen resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and a gorgeous OLED panel that sported a 175Hz refresh rate.

Samsungs’ latest model (full title the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 G80SD), is a different beast entirely. For one thing, this 32-inch OLED gaming monitor ditches the previous G8’s ultrawide aspect ratio in favor of a more traditional 16:9 form factor. That’s instantly going to make it more accessible to those with limited desk space.

The most exciting stat is that the new G8 rocks an astoundingly speedy 240Hz refresh rate. Pair that with its 4K display (3,840 x 2,160) and response times of just 0.03ms, and this should be one hell of a gaming screen if you’ve got a powerful enough GPU/CPU combo to squeeze the most out of its stunning specs.

4. Alienware AW3225QF

(Image credit: Dell)

Despite the fact the amazing Alienware AW3423DWF is currently boxed up in my bedroom ready to be sold on eBay — mainly because I bought that Samsung G9 I mentioned above — I really do love Alienware monitors. I’ve owned several down the years, and from a specs perspective, the Alienware AW3225QF looks to be the most impressive gaming monitor Dell has manufactured to date.

The headline, oh so exciting facts for display nerds? This is a 32-inch, 4K OLED monitor that has a refresh rate of 240Hz. Predictably being OLED, response times are currently quoted at just 0.03ms. Color accuracy should also be excellent, with the AW3225QF covering 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut. This panel's PPI (pixels per inch) is also higher than any existing OLED gaming monitor at 140 PPI — most existing OLED monitors max out at just over 100 PPI. My only slight concern with this is could be overly pronounced pixel density on a 32-inch screen.

But hey, that’s ultra nerdy nitpicking on my part. This baby looks like the real deal, and we could easily see it sitting atop our picks of the best gaming monitors later in the year. It launches later this month for what I'd argue is a pretty reasonable $1,199.

5. LG’s new 480Hz monitor

(Image credit: LG Display)

If you’re in full “Maverick Mode” and are craving the need for ALL the speed, LG’s currently unnamed new 27-inch OLED display could be the gaming monitors of your dreams. While it may not have an official moniker yet, we know that this 1440p (or QHD) display features a refresh rate of — wait for it — 480Hz. If you’re an aspiring future eSports champ, you may have just found the monitor to power your aspiring competitive gaming fantasies.

This new LG monitor’s screen credentials are further boosted by LG Display's “META technology”, last seen in the sensational LG G3 OLED TV. Essentially, it’s a type of software solution that in the case of the G3, combined with that television’s Micro Lens Array panel to create one of the brightest and best OLED TVs we’ve ever reviewed. When this monitor finally gets a name, expect its HDR performance to be almost impressive as that head-spinning refresh rate.

