Samsung TV lineup 2024: All the new QLED and OLED TVs announced at CES

No stranger to massive strides in upgrades, Samsung is taking its TV lineup to the next level for 2024. It all starts with the dual 8K Neo QLEDs that sport incredible specs, like an AI motion enhancer, AI upscaling, and brilliant contrast upgrades. The two models powering Samsung’s 2024 8K Neo QLEDs will be the QN900D and QN800D, both of which will be the slimmest 8K TVs on the market.

On the OLED side, Samsung is already highlighting its 2024 lineup with incredible promise as being the first glare-free OLED TVs. The S95D takes up from its predecessor with some exciting enhancements, like an Infinity One design, a Slim One Connect box, and, as already mentioned, a glare-free OLED panel. The S90D will be getting a Neural Quantum Processor and Pantone Validation for the most vibrant 4K image in tandem with stunning colors.

The 4K QLEDs are also seeing several improvements, most notably in the form of heightened HDR support, anti-reflection, and slimmer designs. The QN85D and QN90D are sure to be exciting new entries through Motion Xcelerator, smart calibration, and enhanced Dolby Atmos support.

And that’s not all Samsung is bringing to CES 2024 , as the firm has also introduced new lifestyle products, like an upgraded The Frame, new Premiere projectors, like the Premiere 8K, and a smaller Music Frame for audio junkies. Those in attendance can see the wonders of Samsung’s next TV innovations at its booth #19608 in the Las Vegas Convention Hall.

Samsung 2024 TVs: OLED lineup

(Image credit: Samsung)

S95D

The S95D OLED, a refresh on last year’s S95C OLED – which we gave a perfect score – takes an already well-crafted base and enhances it with a slew of upgrades. It and the lesser S90D will both be the first OLEDs on the market to sport a glare-free panel. The S95D OLED will have a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos with a Top Speaker, FreeSync Premium Pro, and a 70W 4.2.2Ch OTS+ speaker.

The Slim One Connect Box will also keep the entertainment area as wire-free as can be. With its Infinity One Design, the S95D will also be incredibly thin and easy to set up.

Here are the S95D OLED TV sizes Samsung has announced so far: 77", 65", 55"

(Image credit: Samsung)

S90D

While the S90D OLED might be a bit less exciting than the former, it still comes loaded with some awesome new internals, main among them being a Neural Quantum Processor 4K and a Dolby Atmos-certified speaker system. Additions like FreeSync Premium, Pantone Validation, and a 120Hz refresh rate make it a gamer’s paradise, made all the better through its Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro function that allows it 4K 144Hz VRR support.

Here are the S90D OLED TV sizes Samsung has announced so far: 77", 65", 55"

Samsung 2024 TVs: Neo QLED (8K and 4K Mini LED)

QN900D

At 8K resolution, Samsung’s QN800D Neo QLED is certainly a looker. It leverages a wide range of premium features not found on any other models among Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup, including AI Motion Enhancer Pro, an Infinity Screen, 240Hz VRR, Quantum Super Resolution Pro, and (of course) a Mystic Floating Stand.

The QN900D leverages the Neural Quantum Processor 8K Pro, which allows for some awesome AI enhancements, like fluid ball-tracking when watching sports or turning SD, HD, and 4K content into 8K video on the fly. An OTS Pro 90W 6.2.4Ch Dolby Atmos-certified speaker is also a major plus.

Here are the QN900D QLED TV sizes Samsung has announced so far: 98", 85", 75", 65"

(Image credit: Samsung)

QN800D

The QN900D steals much of its thunder, but that shouldn’t leave the QN800D Neo QLED out to dry. It sports most of the same features as its more premium brethren, but at a much smaller scale, gifting it similar properties like the AI Motion Enhancer and Quantum Super Resolution (minus the Pro).

It’s set to be a stunning 8K 120Hz display with loads of potential, like 165Hz VRR and an Ultra Viewing Angle so you never miss what’s on the screen. The QN800D will also be getting the Real Depth Enhancer Pro, which will be available on the QN90D model, as well.

Here are the QN800D QLED TV sizes Samsung has announced so far: 85", 75", 65"

(Image credit: Samsung)

QN90D

Both 4K QLEDs are getting a beefed up processor this year, with a ton of AI improvements. The QN90D Neo QLED won’t be a stranger to said AI upgrades, like Real Depth Enhancer, Expert Calibration, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro. It will come with a Dolby Atmos OTS+ 60W speaker for incredible audio support in tandem with an Anti Reflection screen, in line with Samsung’s continued commitment to innovating on TV viewing angles.

Here are the QN90D QLED TV sizes Samsung has announced so far: 98", 85", 75", 65", 55", 50", 43"

QN85D

The QN85D Neo QLED is also getting the Neural Quantum Processor 4K chip for AI enhancements, like AI HDR remastering and Motion Xcelerator Turbo. An Eye Comfort Mode should make it a bit easier on the eyes where bright lights, flashing colors, and other harmful video effects can be remedied using AI. Built on a NeoSlim Design, the QN85D OLED will also be easy to position across the household, making it ideal for everything from the living room to the kitchen.

Here are the QN900D QLED TV sizes Samsung has announced so far: 85", 75", 65", 55"

Samsung 2024 TVs: Lifestyle lineup

The Frame is getting an update in the form of better color validations, improved energy efficiency, and an accompanying application (both web and mobile-based) for streamlined art uploads. A new Art Mode Frequency, as Samsung calls it, will gift the TV a dynamic refresh rate, dropping it down to 60Hz to save monthly wattage where necessary. The addition of an app will also make it easier for users to find and upload their favorite art pieces to The Frame without having to search endlessly for the perfect image.

(Image credit: Samsung)

To go alongside it, Samsung has unveiled the Music Frame, which is a much smaller version of The Frame and is being billed as a pseudo subwoofer of sorts. Music can be played over WiFi with clear and crisp audio output from Music Frames that can be positioned on a wall or a surface. They will also support G Symphony for perfected soundscapes across the household.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If it didn’t already have a ton of world’s firsts with its 2024 TV lineup, Samsung does with the addition of its Premiere 8K, which the company is billing as not only the world’s first 100W output Dolby Atmos projector but also the world’s first 8K projector with wireless connectivity. It will support WiFi 7, LightWarp projection mapping, up to 120 screen size, and a GamingHub, so the gamers aren’t left out of the fun.

Samsung is also introducing a refreshed projector lineup, including The Premiere 7 and Premiere 9, as well as bringing to market a compact triple laser projector in the Premiere 5 series.

Samsung 2024 TVs: Outlook

With no hands on data or information on availability, we’ll just have to wait and see where Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup stands in the entire market. Of clear importance is AI enhancements and how the tech can better improve our daily content watching, but whether they will be significant improvements or just marketing jargon remains to be seen.

Those in attendance at CES can catch a glimpse of Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup at the firm’s booth #19608 in the Las Vegas Convention Hall.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!