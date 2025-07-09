Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 news as it happens

Galaxy Unpacked is finally upon us, and we expect major news from Samsung about new foldable phones and smartwatches.

The most exciting announcement could be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including a much lighter andthinner design, bigger displays and a 200MP main camera. In other words, a more Ultra foldable.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to appear, too, bringing larger screens to Samsung’s flip phone foldable, though the more intriguing rumor is a lower cost Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model.

Meanwhile, a new batch of Galaxy Watch 8 models should introduce new health and fitness tracking that will likely keep Apple on its toes.

All of that could be on the agenda for Unpacked this time around, along with a few surprise announcements and teaser demos. We’ll find out for certain when Galaxy Unpacked gets underway Wednesday morning, with live reports from our Tom’s Guide team from the New York event.

Galaxy Unpacked begins at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST on July 9. Stay tuned for updates on all the latest rumors leading up to Samsung’s big event.

Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: Official Livestream - YouTube Watch On

We’ve got a complete guide on where you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 live stream, but the simplest thing to do is watch the event via YouTube. We’ve embedded the live stream below.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What we're expecting