Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 news as it happens

Galaxy Unpacked is finally upon us, and we expect major news from Samsung about new foldable phones and smartwatches.
The most exciting announcement could be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including a much lighter andthinner design, bigger displays and a 200MP main camera. In other words, a more Ultra foldable.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to appear, too, bringing larger screens to Samsung’s flip phone foldable, though the more intriguing rumor is a lower cost Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model.
Meanwhile, a new batch of Galaxy Watch 8 models should introduce new health and fitness tracking that will likely keep Apple on its toes.
All of that could be on the agenda for Unpacked this time around, along with a few surprise announcements and teaser demos. We’ll find out for certain when Galaxy Unpacked gets underway Wednesday morning, with live reports from our Tom’s Guide team from the New York event.
Galaxy Unpacked begins at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST on July 9. Stay tuned for updates on all the latest rumors leading up to Samsung’s big event.
Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch
We’ve got a complete guide on where you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 live stream, but the simplest thing to do is watch the event via YouTube. We’ve embedded the live stream below.
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What we're expecting
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
- Galaxy Watch 8
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
- Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
- Galaxy G Fold (maybe)
- Project Moohan XR headset (release date and price)
Unpacked in 60 seconds
If you want an even briefer rundown of what Samsung could have cooking for later today, please enjoy Mark Spoonauer's TikTok-length recap of Galaxy Unpacked rumors.
S Pen or no pen?
Last-minute leaks keep cropping up ahead of Unpacked, and there's one that emerged today from what look to be leaked Samsung marketing materials that we kind of hope isn't true.
The materials are posted by Roland Quandt, a pretty reliable leaker, and when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 info, those materials go into a lot of detail. You'll see information touting the new bigger screens, the thinner design, Galaxy AI features and the Snapdragon 8 chipset.
What you won't read about is any mention of the S Pen.
We had previously heard some less-than-encouraging rumors regarding the status of the S Pen and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. To make the phone thinner, Samsung supposedly did away with the S Pen digitizer. That would necessitate some changes to the input device that works with the foldable phone.
It seems like a trade-off we'd have a hard time making, so hopefully this is a case of rumors that don't pan out in the end.
New One UI 8 feature
It’s very likely that the Galaxy foldable devices revealed at Galaxy Unpacked today are going to come with One UI 8 preinstalled. For starters, Samsung launched the beta program for One UI 8 back in May. For another, just ahead of Unpacked, Samsung detailed new security features for its phones that will be part of One UI 8.
Part of the announcement has to do with the Personal Data Engine that debuted as part of the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year and enables features like Now Brief. That’s the part of the phone that learns your preferences and routines over time, and surfaces those at key points in the day — weather reports and commute data before you leave for work as an example.
Samsung already says that info is secure on your device, but to ensure further security, One UI 8 is introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection, or KEEP. It’s billed as an on-device security layer for your most sensitive personal data. As explained by Samsung, features like KEEP are essential for making on-device AI even smarter about you without spilling all those secrets.
Galaxy Unpacked video preview
Get prepped for the Unpacked event with this rundown of the biggest rumored announcements we could see at the show.
Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What we’re expecting
Here’s more detail on some of the potential announcements that could mark this week’s Galaxy Unpacked event.
Galaxy Z Fold 7: This year’s premium foldable is expected to have bigger screens and a thinner profile. Samsung has also promised an AI camera, and rumors tip the Fold to adapt the 200MP main camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Galaxy Z Flip 7: Like the Fold, Samsung’s foldable flip phone is expected to get larger screens — both the interior display as well as the outer cover screen. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could see a larger battery than its predecessor, there may not be significant camera changes, and there’s some mystery as to what chipset will power the new phone.
Galaxy Z Flip FE: Samsung will reportedly launch a lower-cost version of its flip phone, with scaled back battery and chipset specs, along with less storage than the full-priced model.
Galaxy Watch 8: We could see as many as three new versions of Samsung’s smartwatch. Along with the new standard version, Samsung will reportedly bring back the Samsung Watch Classic with a rotating bezel and a larger size. A new Galaxy Watch Ultra could also be in the works, with an additional color option at the very least.
Galaxy G Fold: It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a foldable phone that folds in three places. But could the so-called Galaxy G Fold get a sneak peek at Unpacked? At least one rumor says it’s very possible.
Project Moohan: We’ve been hearing about Samsung’s upcoming headset since late last year, and while we’ve had a chance to demo Project Moohan, very few other details have been made available. Perhaps that changes at Unpacked.