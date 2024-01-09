I just tried the best mechanical keyboard at CES 2024

I’m a sucker for the best mechanical keyboards. I’ve already seen a few at CES 2024, including the Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile, which I’d personally love to own. As great as these peripherals are, none of them have a built-in display. A display on a keyboard, you ask? That’s right. Let me tell you about the Epomaker DynaTab 75X mechanical keyboard.

As its name suggests, the Epomaker DynaTab 75X is a 75% keyboard. It features hot-swappable switches, though the Gateron yellow linear switches it comes with out of the box are quite nice. The gasket-mounted structure provides a smooth typing experience. I barely felt any friction or rattle when I typed.

Epomaker says the keyboard’s polycarbonate plate ensures longevity, even if you type hard like I do. The plate also makes the keyboard lighter, according to the company.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are three connectivity mode available: wired, wireless Bluetooth 5 and wireless 2.4Ghz. The latter requires a dongle that you can store in a small compartment on the keyboard’s right side. It’s somewhat big and bulky at 13.5 x 7.1 x 1.6 inches and 2.4 pounds, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to travel with this peripheral if you want to use it with your laptop.

Now let’s talk about the DynaTab 75X’s most distinguishing feature — its dot matrix display. The display has 540 LEDs and has various modes you can toggle, such as displaying different color patterns. My favorite mode shows everything you type on the display. It’s kind of cheesy, but there’s also something very satisfying about seeing my words pop up on the keyboard’s screen. Granted, that could be distracting if I’m working, but the feature is so cool that I don’t care. Again, not many keyboards have a freakin’ display!

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A Kickstarter campaign for the Epomaker DynaTab 75X mechanical keyboard will launch sometime in January or February of 2024. If you subscribe now on the product page , you can get the keyboard for $100 via a Super-Early Bird campaign deal. That’s pretty good for such a quality keyboard, but even its final price of around $150 doesn’t seem like a bad deal.

Even outside of its novel display, the Epomaker DynaTab 75X mechanical keyboard seems like it could be one of the best keyboards of the year due to its solid build and precision typing experience. I’m looking forward to getting more fingers-on time with this peripheral when it eventually launches.

