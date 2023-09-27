Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: I'm surprised how good this is

The Meta Quest 3 delivers many features of the Meta Quest Pro for half the price. Thanks to its improved display, slimmer profile and new controllers, the Meta Quest 3 seems like a worthy successor to the Meta Quest 2.

The Meta Quest 3 ($499 to start) is Meta's newest VR headset, but it isn’t just the follow-up to the successful Meta Quest 2 .

Borrowing aspects from the Meta Quest Pro , this VR headset features a higher-resolution display, slimmer optical profile, ergonomic controllers and various other enhancements. There’s a lot going on in this redesigned headset.

I went hands-on (or is it heads-in?) with the Meta Quest 3 at a recent event in New York City and had an absolute blast trying out the headset. That’s saying a lot considering I’m not the biggest fan of VR gaming. But even with my brief demo, I was surprised by how intuitive and fun the Quest 3 is to use. While the headset might not be revolutionary, its improvements make the VR experience more enjoyable.

I’ll need more time with the Quest 3 to see if it’s worthy of inclusion in our best VR headsets list. Based on my experience, I think it has a shot. Here are my initial impressions of the Meta Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Meta Quest 3 Price $499 Chipset Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Resolution 2,064 x 2,208 pixels per eye Storage 128GB RAM 8GB Battery life 2.2 hours (rated) Size 7.2 x 6.2 x 3.8 inches Weight 1.1 pounds

You can pre-order the Meta Quest 3 today (September 27) for a starting price of $499. This model packs 128GB of storage, but if that’s not enough, you can get the $649 model with 512GB of storage. Orders start shipping on October 10.

Note that Meta has lowered the price of the Quest 2 to $299 for the 128GB model and $349 for the 256GB version.

Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: Design and display

The Meta Quest 3 features a 40% slimmer design than its predecessor, which makes it more comfortable to wear. That isn’t to say the Quest 2 was uncomfortable, but I noticed the difference the instant I strapped the Quest 3 to my noggin. During my nearly 30-minute-long demo, I almost forgot I had the device on. It’s that comfortable.

One major stylistic difference between the Quest 3 and the Quest 2 is that the new headset features color cameras on its front. Thanks to these cameras you’re able to see the world around you in living color while you're wearing the headset, just as you can on the Quest Pro. The front portion of the headset is also more rounded than before, which makes it appear more elegant and futuristic.

Thanks to the 2,064 x 2,208 resolution for each eye, everything appeared sharp and clear through the Meta Quest 3. The same was true when I used the headset’s Passthrough feature to see the world around me. I was also impressed by how striking the colors were in-game. We’ll need to get the headset into our testing lab to see what the display is capable of, but I expect good overall results based on my experience.

Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: Controllers

The Quest 3 features new Touch Plus controllers, though I use the word “new” loosely since they’re effectively the same controllers that come with the Quest Pro. Like those, the Touch Plus controllers feature self-tracking technology that allows for a full 360-degree range of motion — so you don't need to worry about the headest losing tracking of the controllers when they're behind your back, for example.

The controllers also utilize what Meta calls TruTouch Haptics, which provides better feedback. For instance, you can pinch virtual objects and you’ll feel resistance on the buttons you’re pressing.

I like how the Touch Plus controllers feel like a natural extension of your hands. The controllers did an excellent job of replicating my hands’ movements. Given how you’re playing in virtual worlds, you don’t want unresponsive controllers pulling you out of the experience. Since that barely happened during my demo, I say the improved controllers work marvelously. They’re also simply fun to use, which is a huge plus.

Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: Setting up

The headset’s updated Passthrough feature that lets you see your surroundings in color makes setting up your play space easier than before.

During setup, you’re asked to highlight or create your room’s walls using the controller. One fun aspect is that the new wall you create automatically snaps to the previously created wall. After you’ve done that, you’re asked to look around the room so the headset can scan for any furniture. You’ll see a virtual mesh or polygons covering your furniture, which looks pretty cool in person.

All of this takes less than three minutes. Setting up headsets in the past could be an arduous task, so it’s great that Meta has streamlined the process and also made it enjoyable. Best of all, the headset stores your room’s layout so you don’t have to set it up each time.

Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: Performance

According to Meta, the Quest 3 is the first headset to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 technology. The company says this chip can deliver more than twice the graphical performance as the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 processor in Quest 2.

We’ll need to get the Quest 3 into our testing lab to see what its new processor can do, but based on my hands-on time, I’m inclined to believe Meta’s claims. Every game I played — from Samba de Amigo to Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord — ran buttery smooth without a hint of lag. More importantly, the games I tried were all extremely responsive and never failed to register my head and hand movements.

Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: Audio

The Quest 3 not only delivers excellent visuals, but its sound quality is also top-notch. According to Meta, the new headset has a 40% louder audio range than Quest 2. The company also says the Quest 3 has enhanced sound clarity and bass performance.

Based on what I heard, I believe it. In Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, it was easy to detect where sounds were coming from thanks to the immersive spatial audio. In Samba de Amigo, the thumping beats and deep bass made me feel like I was in the middle of a party. Overall, the headset’s audio sounds great to my ears.

Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: Battery life

Meta says the Quest 3 has “about the same” battery life as the Quest 2, depending on device usage and settings. Overall battery life is rated for 2.2 hours of average use. That doesn’t sound like much, but if you play in short 15 to 20-minute chunks every once in a while, battery life might not be an issue.

Meta Quest 3 hands-on review: Verdict

The Meta Quest 3 seems to be a worthy successor to the Quest 2. The fact that it utilizes many of the Quest Pro’s features, such as full-color passthrough cameras and Touch Plus controllers, seems like a smart move on Meta’s part. That this headset costs half as much as the Quest Pro just sweetens the deal.

The October 10 ship date is almost here, so it won’t be long until folks can try the Quest 3 for themselves. I’m personally looking forward to going in-depth with the headset to see what it can do. Maybe it’ll finally make me a VR gaming convert. Stay tuned for our full rated review of the Meta Quest 3.