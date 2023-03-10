Samsung Galaxy S24 early rumors and what we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is likely almost a year away, but rumors are already popping up for the future flagship phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, have quickly become some of the best Samsung phones, best Android phones and best phones overall that we've tested. But the Galaxy S24 sounds like it'll improve on these already capable handsets with enhanced performance, better camera hardware and more.

We've rounded up the rumors so far for the Galaxy S24 series below, and we'll keep updating this page as more appear. We've also included the changes we'd like the Galaxy S24 to make from the S23, so if any Samsung engineers are reading, we hope you'll consider our notes.

In all likelihood, the Galaxy S24 series will arrive in January or February of 2024 at a Galaxy Unpacked event. It may share the stage with other new Samsung gizmos, like how the Galaxy S23 arrived with the Galaxy Book 3 series this year, but we'd imagine the event would still be focused primarily on the new phones.

Pricing is still a mystery but we'd expect Samsung to keep the phones at their current $799, $999 and $1,199 price points. We hope for this in particular for the U.K. and Australian markets, since the Galaxy S23 was slightly more expensive than the Galaxy S22 at £849/£1,049/£1,249 and AU$1,349/AU$1,649/AU$1,949 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Design and display

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

We're presuming Samsung will keep its three-part Galaxy S lineup intact with the Galaxy S24. That would mean the new range would probably consist of a 6.1-inch standard model, a 6.6-inch Galaxy S24 Plus and a 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, we could see the disappearance of the Plus model according to one source. According to purchase statistics, most users have bought either the standard or Ultra Galaxy S23, with only a sliver of users plumping for the Plus. It would be logical therefore for Samsung to ditch its least popular model to focus resources on the two that most users seem to want.

That said, this could be an inaccurate conclusion from the available evidence. Leaker Roland Quandt believes the previous source has misunderstood which Samsung codenames belong to which phones. So maybe we'll still see three Galaxy S34 models after all.

Samsung's been tweaking the design of its phones slightly each year, with the Galaxy S23 series bringing all three models in line with an identically separated camera module. We're not sure how the design would evolve for the Galaxy S24 series, but we'd still likely see curved corners and flat sides on the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra keeping the spirit of the Galaxy Note alive with curved edges and right-angled corners.

Render artist Technizo Concept has had a go at designing the Galaxy S24 Ultra well in advance of more specific leaks. It resembles the Galaxy S23 Ultra a fair bit, except with a new look for the camera block.

For the displays themselves, we should see AMOLED panels and a 120Hz max refresh rate on all models, but a 48Hz minimum refresh on regular and Plus, while a more efficient 1Hz minimum on the Ultra. This is if Samsung continues the same trend from the S22 lineup. Similarly, the normal S23 and S23 Plus should get an FHD resolution, while the Ultra gets a higher-res QHD resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Cameras

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

There aren't many changes rumored for the standard Galaxy S24 models' cameras yet. So for now, it's likely safe to assume we'll again get a 50MP main/12MP ultrawide/10MP 3x telephoto/12MP selfie quartet on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, the same as their Galaxy S23 equivalents.

We also expect no change from the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide or 12MP selfie cameras. But something could be happening to one or both of its 10MP telephoto cameras as part of the Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrade.

The S24 Ultra's telephoto cameras could gain enhanced abilities thanks to a longer zoom, improved optics, a larger sensor and a wider aperture for brighter images, says leaker RGcloudS. That could result in a maximum zoom of up to 150x (currently 100x on the Ultra) and more impressively variable zoom. Rather than a static 3x or 10x zoom, this would in theory mean you can adjust the magnification level of the camera without resorting to cropping pixels, similar to what you get on the Sony Xperia 1 IV.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Performance

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

It's safe to bet that Samsung would use the latest Snapdragon chip in its Galaxy S24, and we've seen some promising rumors.

The incoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will apparently offer a much faster main CPU core for improved performance, exactly what we'd want for a new generation of Samsung Galaxy S phone. We're talking up to 3.7-GHz clock speeds. We may even see it reach higher speeds with a custom "For Galaxy" edition like we saw with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy in the Galaxy S23 series.

RAM likely won't get an upgrade though. We should still get 8GB RAM by default in all models, with 12GB as an option on the Ultra model. Without further rumors, we can assume the same with storage capacity, which would make for 128GB as standard for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, with 256GB on the Ultra.

We haven't heard anything about the Galaxy S24 battery sizes yet. We could get the same 3,900 mAh, 4,700 mAh and 5,000 mAh cells for the regular Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, respectively. Also like before, the vanilla S24 should charge at up to 25W, while the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra will have the option of 45W charging.

However, it would be really nice to see faster charging across the board, especially since the iPhone 15 series is finally tipped to offer USB-C.

Samsung Galaxy S24: What we want to see

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

Faster charging

Samsung's Galaxy S23 models have some of the slowest charging of any new smartphones, even the 45W-compatible models. It's certainly convenient to have the ability to fill your phone up completely in around half an hour, so Samsung could do with taking cues from OnePlus and others to speed up the Galaxy S24's charging rate. Moving to 60W would be a great start.

Price freeze

This one's for the British, Australian and other users who had to pay a bit more for the Galaxy S23 series than they would have for previous Samsung flagships. Keeping the cost of its phones steady for at least another year or two would be most welcome for keeping the best tech within the range of more budgets. It'll also stop Samsung from driving users towards cheaper alternative phones like OnePlus or Google Pixels.

More RAM/storage

The default storage and RAM on the Galaxy S23 is some of the stingiest you'll find on a flagship phone. Even if the default stays that low for price accessibility reasons, the ability to spec more RAM on a standard Galaxy S24 would be good for users who prefer the smaller size but want the extra storage capacity for apps, photos and videos, or the additional RAM for improved app multitasking.

S Pen upgrades

Other than decreasing its latency, Samsung's not done much to update the S Pen stylus that now comes by default with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some new tricks, be they more Air Actions or cross-device compatibility like you get with the S Pen Pro, would help add more value to an area that Samsung's rivals have all but neglected on their phones.

Optional One UI

This is perhaps the most unlikely of all, and it's a request that won't be handy for everyone. But for users who want a "purer" Android experience, some method of turning off the One UI-based tweaks to basic Android would go a long way to make Samsung's flagship phones more enthusiast-friendly.