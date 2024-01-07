Samsung to debut Samsung Gaming Hub controller at CES 2024

Since Samsung Gaming first debuted in 2022, the Korean tech giant has been positioning it as a solid alternative for gamers looking to replace their consoles with a smart TV app. Now Samsung plans to roll out an official game controller to pair with Samsung Gaming Hub, the company announced in a press release ahead of CES 2024 this week.

The $50 controller, which looks reminiscent of an Xbox Series X or Series S controller, will launch sometime later this year. According to the press release, it packs a battery life of up to 40 hours of playtime per charge, a 30-foot range low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection, and a home button to make launching the Samsung Gaming Hub a snap. It'll come in the color "Replay Midnight Blue" and include the words "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" on the back.

This controller by PDP, which manufactures gaming headsets, controllers, and other accessories for Xbox, PS5 and Switch, is the first in the Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub program, an initiative to roll out more gaming accessories compatible with the best Samsung televisions. Samsung says the Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub badge will ensure that products have been tested for quality, compatibility and security and will "guarantee the best possible game streaming experience on Samsung Gaming Hub."

The upcoming Samsung Gaming Hub controller made by PDP pictured alongside the "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" badge. (Image credit: Samsung)

“Samsung recognizes the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences,” said Samsung's head of service partnership groups Jiho Ha in the release. “Building on our already-high level of compatibility, the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ program will see us collaborating with trusted partners to craft accessories that further enhance the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub.”

It's all part of Samsung's larger push to replicate the full gaming experience that players have grown to expect on their consoles through Samsung's lineup of smart TVs and smart monitors. Since its launch, the Samsung Gaming Hub has quickly amassed a growing library of cloud gaming services on offer, including Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass. While the Samsung Gaming Hub controller is designed to be used with select Samsung TVs, monitors and the company's second-gen Freestyle projector, Samsung clarified to CNET that it should work with most Bluetooth-compatible devices. And it's just the first step in Samsung's plans.

"We're introducing more best-in-class products for players to choose from, beginning with PDP's Replay Wireless Controller," Mike Lucery, head of product management for Samsung Gaming Hub, told the outlet. "This is in line with Samsung's continued commitment to give gamers more choices in how they play with Samsung Gaming Hub."

The controller is currently up for preorder at PDP's website as well as Amazon with a Best Buy listing expected to go live soon. Be sure to check out our CES 2024 hub to learn more about what to expect from this year's showcase.